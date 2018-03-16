North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Virginia’s Nigel Johnson (23) during the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Joel Berry passes Michael Jordan on UNC scoring list

By Sam Newkirk

March 16, 2018 05:20 PM

By playing in two NCAA championship games, and winning the 2017 title, North Carolina senior guard Joel Berry is already considered among the best to ever wear the Tar Heels uniform. He is now passing UNC legends on all-time lists.

During the second half of No. 2 seed North Carolina's 84-66 first-round NCAA win over Lipscomb on Friday, Berry passed former UNC star Michael Jordan for 13th place on UNC's all-time scoring list.

Berry, who scored 14 points, came into the game needing 10 points to tie Jordan (1,788 points) on the list. Jordan only played three seasons in Chapel Hill.

Bobby Jones holds the 12th spot on the UNC scoring list with 1,836 points.

