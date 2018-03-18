What fans tweeted after North Carolina's loss to Texas A&M

North Carolina's season-ending 86-65 loss to Texas A&M on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament was shocking, but fans quickly came to terms with it via Twitter.
Whether lamenting about their busted bracket due to UNC, Michigan State and Virginia losing or piling on or supporting the Tar Heels, fans showed their creativity.
Here are some of the better social media responses to the Tar Heels' loss:
And finally, someone had to evoke UNC's most popular legend in a familiar meme.
