North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams talks about playing with his infant grandson on the bench before the Tar Heels faced Lipscomb in their first round game of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte. NCAA Video

College Basketball

Roy Williams savors family time with his grandson before UNC's win over Lipscomb

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

March 16, 2018 06:35 PM

Charlotte

Roy Williams had a burp cloth on his right shoulder and his 5-month-old grandson in his arms.

It wasn’t the normal pregame routine for the North Carolina coach but sometimes you have to enjoy the moment.

That’s what Williams tried to do before the Tar Heels’ 84-66 win over Lipscomb on Friday in the NCAA tournament.

As Providence and Texas A&M scurried off the court and UNC took the floor for warmups at the Spectrum Center, Kayson Newlin had a frontrow seat with his famous grandfather.

Williams held Newlin, appropriately dressed in Carolina blue, behind the bench for a few minutes while he chatted with CBS’ Tracy Wolfson and then the two sat on the bench for a few minutes to chill out before the game.

Williams said he regrets not doing the same with his own son, Scott, when he was younger.

“I was a dummy when I was a young coach,” Williams said. “I never let Scott come down to the bench.”

Williams has made a point to allow his assistant coaches to have their sons with them on the bench. Williams has had Scott’s sons, Aiden and Court, spend some quality bench time with him at the Smith Center and also at the Final Four.

Williams said he was inspired by a picture of former UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian with his son Danny on the bench together.

“I’ve always remembered that and I know that didn’t have that neat memory with my own son,” Williams said.

