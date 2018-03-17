How former NC State, E. Tennessee State coach could have been first No. 16 seed to win

With all the talk about the upset of Virginia by UMBC’s Retrievers being historic, being the biggest in NCAA tournament history, there is a caveat:

Les Robinson and East Tennessee State could have made history first, 29 years ago.

Robinson, who would later coach at N.C. State, took a No. 16 seed into the 1989 tournament and was facing Oklahoma, a No. 1 seed, in East Tennessee’s NCAA opener. The Southeast Regional game was played at Vanderbilt and the Sooners escaped with a 72-71 win after trailing by 15 points in the second half.

Robinson said the day before the game he sensed his team, which had won the Southern Conference tournament, had the wrong attitude as they went through a practice at Vandy’s Memorial Gym.

“It was more like they were just happy to be there,” Robinson said Saturday. “So I blew the whistle and told them to look around the building. It has an odd configuration to it, with the raised floor and benches on the end of the court. There also were 13 scoreboards, big and small. I had counted them all.

For the first time in college basketball history, a No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed. UMBC defeated Virginia 74-54 Friday, March 16, 2018 at Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte. Brendan Marksbmarks@charlotteobserver.com

"So I told them, ‘Tomorrow, when we’re behind 39-11, you’re going to see the score on 13 scoreboards. It will be all over the place.’ And not just that. It was going to be a CBS national game and I told them their families and friends back home in North Carolina and West Virginia and Virginia and everywhere else would be seeing it.”

Robinson said he got his message across, saying, ”They played their guts out. We led most of the game.”

But didn’t win, didn’t make history as the first No. 16 seed to beat a No 1. The Buccaneers’ star point guard, Keith "Mister" Jennings, fouled out on a call that still rankles Robinson and the Sooners rallied behind their stars, Stacey King and Mookie Blaylock.

“I think a lot of teams in our position would have gone down the tubes,” Oklahoma coach Billy Tubbs said after the game.

N.C. State coach Les Robinson appears frazzled in the final minutes of their loss at Duke in February 1986. N&O file photo Gary Allen

Robinson, now retired and living outside Charleston, S.C., said he watched the Virginia-UMBC game Friday with friends at an Irish pub near his house. Oddly, he said he was pulling for the Cavaliers more than the underdogs because of his respect for Virginia coach Tony Bennett.

“I didn’t believe it could happen,” he said. “Not to Virginia. It was incredible.”

Another reason for his rooting interest? “I had Virginia winning the championship in my brackets,” he said, laughing.

Robinson was named the Wolfpack coach in 1990 after Jim Valvano’s departure, leading the program for six seasons before becoming an assistant athletic director.

Robinson recalled a chance encounter with Tubbs in an elevator at the 1993 Final Four.

“I told him I was Les Robinson and he said, ‘Oh, I know who you are. You’re the guy who put me through one of the most miserable days of my career,’” Robinson said.