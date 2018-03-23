In defeat, Clemson's Gabe DeVoe has big moment on national stage

Clemson lost to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament Friday night, but the Tigers made a brilliant rally in a Sweet 16 game, and senior Gabe DeVoe had a memorable game on a big stage.
Heading into his senior year, DeVoe had played 83 games and had never scored 20 or more points in a game. He did it once in his first 20 games this season. But in his final 15, DeVoe came alive. He had eight games with 20 or more points, including a career-high 31 against Kansas.
At times, DeVoe -- who has picked up the nickname "Bobby Buckets" for his ability to score -- alone seemed to be willing the Tigers to stay in the game. He helped the Tigers rally back from 20 points down in the second half to get within striking distance in the final minutes.
CBS' chief announcing team of Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery noticed, offering DeVoe a host of kudos towards the end of the game. A Shelby native and former Charlotte Observer player of the year, DeVoe set a Clemson record for most points in an NCAA Tournament game Friay. The previous record was 26 from Dale Davis against LaSalle way back in 1990.
DeVoe also became the first Tiger to post three straight games with 20 points in the NCAA Tournament.
