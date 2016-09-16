Myers Park tops Sun Valley in battle of unbeatens

Jack Davidson finished second-best in the passing yardage battle Friday night, but he and his Myers Park teammates won the war, topping Sun Valley 28-14 in a battle of football unbeatens.
Davidson threw two touchdown passes, including the clincher midway in the fourth quarter, as the Mustangs improved to 5-0 for the first time in at least 33 years.
Sun Valley had entered the game with a 4-0 record for the first time in 38 years.
The game featured two of the area’s top quarterbacks – Davidson, a senior, and Sun Valley sophomore Sam Howell.
Howell threw for 270 yards and a touchdown; Davidson had 177 yards and a touchdown pass. Each quarterback ran for a score.
“I am very proud of this team,” Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick said. “They have worked hard and done what we’ve asked.”
Chadwick told his players after the game that they’ve finished the first phase of the season – the nonconference schedule. Next is the Southwestern 4A schedule. “That’s Phase 2, and it starts Monday,” he said.
Sun Valley broke to a 7-0 lead on a 14-yard pass from Howell to Luke Burnette, who injured his left knee in the second quarter and didn’t return. But the Mustangs raced ahead on a 75-yard run by Jacquez Robinson and a 57-yard pass from Davidson to Saiq Patrick.
Myers Park made it 21-7 in the second quarter on Davidson’s 1-yard run.
Howell’s 20-yard run in the third quarter cut the deficit to 21-14, but the Mustangs got the clincher on a 9-yard pass from Davidson to Elijah Bowick.
Quote: “We beat a great team. That team might not lose again this season.” – Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick.
Records: Myers Park is 5-0; Sun Valley is 4-1.
Worth mentioning: Sun Valley had two long drives end with missed field goals. … Patrick had five catches for 129 yards for Myers Park. … Jeremiah Miller had a big night for Sun Valley, with nine catches for 138 yards. … Sun Valley appeared to score a long touchdown with about two minutes left, but the play was ruled an incomplete pass instead of a fumbled lateral that was picked up and run 60 yards.
What’s next: Myers Park will open Southwestern 4A Conference play at Rocky River; Sun Valley will play at home against nonconference foe Forest Hills.
Comments