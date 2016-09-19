Charlotte-Area High School Football Players of the Week

Garrett Shrader, Justus Woods, Charlotte Christian: Christian beat a 4A public school for the first time Friday, rallying for a 52-38 victory over North Davidson. The Knights had more than 600 yards of offense. Shrader, a sophomore quarterback, had 317 yards passing and five touchdowns. Woods, a junior tailback, ran 23 times for a season-high 199 yards..
Tim Newman Jr., Charlotte Country Day: A freshman, Newman had a career-high 146 yards rushing and a score in Friday’s 22-6 victory over Pinewood Prep (S.C.), the 2015 private school S.C. state runner-up.
Ben Norris, Myers Park: In a 28-14 victory over Sun Valley, Norris had 10 tackles, three pass breakups and two tackles for a loss. Myers Park is 5-0 for the first time in 33 years.
Dawson Williams, Concord Robinson: The 5-foot-7, 150-pound junior was moved from defensive back to running back before Friday’s 42-14 victory over Mount Pleasant. Williams ran 13 times for 110 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 70 yards and a score. His rushing and receiving totals were career highs.
Kingsley Ifedi, Michael Roberts, Vance: In a 52-14 victory over Independence Friday, Ifedi completed 20-of-32 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He ran eight times for 57 yards. Roberts had 10 catches for 127 yards and a score.
