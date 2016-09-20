Charlotte Observer-area fall sports statistical leaders

Here are Observer-area fall sports leaders for the week of Sept. 19. Leaders appear weekly at charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school
BOYS SOCCER
Goals
Name
School
Goals
Malik Timmons
Forest Hills
26
Grant Kiker
Charlotte Christian
20
Brian Stanley
Christ the King
19
Dallas Baker
Providence
17
Toni Pineda
Statesville
16
David Mbuyu
Garinger
13
Michael Davidson
Weddington
13
Alex Coale
Cannon School
12
Seth Scoggins
North Gaston
11
Roberto Fleming
Central Academy
10
Daniel Watts
Charlotte Latin
9
Christian Thomas
East Mecklenburg
9
Matthew Davis
Stuart Cramer
9
Alec Karam
Christ the King
9
Assists
Name
School
Assists
Marcos Garcia
Forest Hills
14
Brian Stanley
Christ the King
11
Ethan DeSilva
South Mecklenburg
11
Reed Hunnicutt
South Mecklenburg
11
Ty Morgan
Northside Christian
9
Ben Russell
Christ the King
9
Dallas Baker
Providence
8
Alex Seeling
Christ the King
8
Toni Pineda
Statesville
7
Luke Gettys
Statesville
7
Sam Johnson
Statesville
7
Maynor Figueroa
South Mecklenburg
7
Adam Kurtz
Cannon School
7
SHUTOUTS
Name
School
Shutouts
C.J. Thomas
Independence
6
Milan Patel
Concord
5
Ben Cassell
Ardrey Kell
5
Jacob Humer
Hough
4
Taylor Babb
Union Academy
4
Noah McLeod
Comm. School of Davidson
4
Daniel Escartin
South Mecklenburg
3.5
Myles Lloyd
Mallard Creek
3
A.J. Saks
Davidson Day
3
Austin Schwartz
Charlotte Catholic
3
GOALS AGAINST AVERAGE PER GAME (Goalkeepers)
Name
School
Goals Against Avg./Game
Dylan Sutton
Statesville Christian
0.6
Daniel Escartin
South Mecklenburg
0.7
Ben Cassell
Ardrey Kell
0.9
Austin Schwartz
Charlotte Catholic
1.0
C.J. Thomas
Independence
1.0
Benjamin Winfrey
East Gaston
1.0
Jacob Humer
Hough
1.0
Milan Patel
Concord
1.2
Myles Lloyd
Mallard Creek
1.2
Taylor Babb
Union Academy
1.2
Trey Zamora
Cannon School
1.4
Daniel Encarnacion
A.L. Brown
1.5
Noah McLeod
Comm. School of Davidson
1.5
VOLLEYBALL
**Minimum 10 matches for all stats
KILLS (Minimum 125 kills)
Name
School
Kills per match
Taylor Rowland
Cox Mill
24.0
Morgan Ginther
Forestview
17.4
Alicia Davis
Weddington
14.7
Taylor Parker
United Faith
14.7
Shannon Bradley
United Faith
14.4
Vanessa Blas
Jay M. Robinson
13.5
Lauralee Hurst
Gaston Day
13.4
Ashley Cruise
Providence
13.2
Skyy Howard
Mallard Creek
13.2
Sylvia Duggan
Ardrey Kell
13.2
Kennedy Smith
SouthLake Christian
12.3
Sehrena Hull
Davidson Day
12.2
Kylee Garrison
SouthLake Christian
11.0
Sarah Billiard
Covenant Day
10.9
ASSISTS (Minimum 150 assists)
Name
School
Assist per match
Emily Konchan
Providence
31.4
Katherine PonCooper
Mallard Creek
30.4
Courtney Weber
Cox Mill
29.8
Lauren Hall
Charlotte Catholic
29.5
Courtney Dean
Sun Valley
29.0
Gaylen Allen
Carmel Christian
27.2
Grace Iannarino
SouthLake Christian
27.1
Adriana Jordan
Marvin Ridge
25.2
Ella Abraham
Providence Day
24.9
Lindsey Blackwell
East Gaston
24.8
Sidney Bing
Gaston Day
24.6
Bayleigh Henley
Cherryville
24.1
Ashley Blackwell
East Lincoln
23.9
Eloise Monnin
Charlotte Latin
23.3
Macy Pope
West Iredell
23.2
Maddie Sweeney
Ardrey Kell
23.1
ACES (Minimum 30 aces)
Name
School
Aces per match
Lauralee Hurst
Gaston Day
5.0
Morgan Allen
Porter Ridge
4.7
Sehrena Hull
Davidson Day
3.9
Taylor Parker
United Faith
3.8
Emma Ellis
Charlotte Catholic
3.6
Shannon Bradley
United Faith
3.4
Anna Grace Lockey
Lincoln Charter
3.4
Lindsay Hinrichs
Charlotte Latin
3.1
Lorna Walker
Lincoln Charter
3.1
Erin Hundley
Butler
3.0
Katie Shue
Pine Lake Prep
3.0
Jadyn Barry
United Faith
3.0
BLOCKS (Minimum 30 blocks)
Name
School
Blocks per match
Chemaiya Jordan
Jay M. Robinson
8.8
Madison Dagenhart
Statesville
8.1
Jessie Koerner
Jay M. Robinson
6.5
Arden Sherer
Butler
5.7
Lindsey Reich
Central Academy
4.9
Vanessa Blas
Jay M. Robinson
4.8
McKenzy Sharpe
West Iredell
4.5
Rachel Faulkenberry
Mooresville
4.2
Cindy Ejindu
Weddington
3.8
Laura Trull
Stuart Cramer
3.8
Bentley Earnest
Lincoln Charter
3.6
Jordyn Burrell
Forestview
3.5
DIGS (Minimum 150 digs)
Name
School
Digs per match
Grace Kinsch
East Lincoln
33.5
Claudine Taylor
Butler
27.2
Alicia Davis
Weddington
23.5
Kaitlyn Scallin
Carmel Christian
19.5
Jordan Ries
Weddington
19.4
Camryn McLellan
Pine Lake Prep
19.2
Maddie Grace Hough
Providence Day
18.2
Emily Cole
Jay M. Robinson
18.1
Marissa Toscano
Weddington
15.8
Hayley McNeill
Porter Ridge
15.5
Ella Duggan
Ardrey Kell
15.4
Vanessa Blas
Jay M. Robinson
15.2
Heather Inman
Forestview
15.0
Kendal Collins
Weddington
14.5
Braden Nash
Charlotte Country Day
14.3
GIRLS GOLF
Scoring Average (Per Nine Holes)
Name
School
Average Per Nine
Alyssa Campbell
Clover
35.0
Hailey Pendleton
Sun Valley
36.0
Taylor Hinson
Gaston Christian
36.0
Moon Cheong
Charlotte Latin
36.5
Alexis Jarrell
Comm. School of Davidson
37.0
Muskan Uppal
Cannon School
37.8
Alexis Sudjianto
Charlotte Latin
37.9
Parker Melting
Independence
38.0
Sophie Holland
Cannon School
38.0
Taylor Williams
Gaston Christian
39.1
Ryann Sinclair
Davidson Day
39.3
Emily Anderson
Porter Ridge
39.6
Nicole Kramer
Ardrey Kell
40.0
Lauren Martin
Mooresville
40.0
Elena Jacoby
Cannon School
40.4
Haley McCrossan
Marvin Ridge
40.6
Audrey Nelson
Myers Park
41.5
Bailey Dorton
Myers Park
43.0
FIELD HOCKEY
GOALS
Name
School
Goals
Megan Frost
Myers Park
13
Camille Kane
Charlotte Latin
13
Laney Diehl
Providence Day
8
Abby Scully
Providence Day
7
Madeline Williams
Myers Park
7
Lilly Whitman
Charlotte Country Day
6
Caroline Wick
Myers Park
5
Adele Campbell
Myers Park
5
Jacquelyn Ives
Providence Day
5
Madeline Alt
Providence Day
5
Blair Boyles
Charlotte Country Day
5
Avery Shuerer
Charlotte Country Day
5
ASSISTS
Name
School
Assists
Megan Frost
Myers Park
11
Hannah Burlingame
Charlotte Latin
9
Laney Diehl
Providence Day
7
Everette Oxrider
Myers Park
6
Emma Goldean
Providence Day
5
Lilly Whitman
Charlotte Country Day
5
Abby Scully
Providence Day
4
Grayson Buben
Providence Day
4
Doris Ellis
Charlotte Country Day
3
Lyle Roddey
Charlotte Country Day
3
Blair Boyles
Charlotte Country Day
3
Shields Norvell
Myers Park
3
SAVES
Name
School
Saves
Colette Morgan
Charlotte Catholic
66
Abbey Anne Briggs
Providence Day
36
Sienna Joseph
Charlotte Country Day
30
Corbett Foster
Charlotte Latin
9
Kyle Murray
Myers Park
9
CROSS COUNTRY
TOP 10 BOYS
Name
School
Time
Noah Dolhare
Providence Day
15:59.41
Quinn Schneider
Woodlawn School
16:07.02
Haywood Ferguson
South Mecklenburg
16:12.40
Zachary Mercer
Mooresville
16:14.30
Brandon Hernandez
A.L. Brown
16:14.63
Evan Harris
Lake Norman
16:17
Kyle Hinson
Weddington
16:24.80
Gavin Mouat
South Iredell
16:24.98
Justin Molina
Mooresville
16:28.80
Andrew Kiss
Cuthbertson
16:33.44
TOP 10 GIRLS
Name
School
Time
Melissa Zammitti
Davidson Day
18:14.56
Mariah Howlett
Lake Norman Charter
18:42.08
Sarah Latour
Cuthbertson
18:56.33
Alexia Noch
Cuthbertson
18:57.65
Kate Eiselt
Myers Park
19:01.20
Izzy Evely
Lake Norman Charter
19:03
Holly Bailey
Lake Norman
19:08.7
Rebekah Jenkins
Metrolina Christian
19:22.22
Justine Cronk
Providence Day
19:25.09
Lilly Hallock
Charlotte Latin
19:26.83
**Cross Country times courtesy ofncrunners.comas of Sept. 18th.
--Compiled by Jay Edwards
**Statistics through Sept. 18th games.
Comments