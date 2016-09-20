High School Sports

September 20, 2016 12:26 PM

Charlotte Observer-area fall sports statistical leaders

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Here are Observer-area fall sports leaders for the week of Sept. 19. Leaders appear weekly at charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school

BOYS SOCCER

Goals

Name

School

Goals

Malik Timmons

Forest Hills

26

Grant Kiker

Charlotte Christian

20

Brian Stanley

Christ the King

19

Dallas Baker

Providence

17

Toni Pineda

Statesville

16

David Mbuyu

Garinger

13

Michael Davidson

Weddington

13

Alex Coale

Cannon School

12

Seth Scoggins

North Gaston

11

Roberto Fleming

Central Academy

10

Daniel Watts

Charlotte Latin

9

Christian Thomas

East Mecklenburg

9

Matthew Davis

Stuart Cramer

9

Alec Karam

Christ the King

9

Assists

Name

School

Assists

Marcos Garcia

Forest Hills

14

Brian Stanley

Christ the King

11

Ethan DeSilva

South Mecklenburg

11

Reed Hunnicutt

South Mecklenburg

11

Ty Morgan

Northside Christian

9

Ben Russell

Christ the King

9

Dallas Baker

Providence

8

Alex Seeling

Christ the King

8

Toni Pineda

Statesville

7

Luke Gettys

Statesville

7

Sam Johnson

Statesville

7

Maynor Figueroa

South Mecklenburg

7

Adam Kurtz

Cannon School

7

SHUTOUTS

Name

School

Shutouts

C.J. Thomas

Independence

6

Milan Patel

Concord

5

Ben Cassell

Ardrey Kell

5

Jacob Humer

Hough

4

Taylor Babb

Union Academy

4

Noah McLeod

Comm. School of Davidson

4

Daniel Escartin

South Mecklenburg

3.5

Myles Lloyd

Mallard Creek

3

A.J. Saks

Davidson Day

3

Austin Schwartz

Charlotte Catholic

3

GOALS AGAINST AVERAGE PER GAME (Goalkeepers)

Name

School

Goals Against Avg./Game

Dylan Sutton

Statesville Christian

0.6

Daniel Escartin

South Mecklenburg

0.7

Ben Cassell

Ardrey Kell

0.9

Austin Schwartz

Charlotte Catholic

1.0

C.J. Thomas

Independence

1.0

Benjamin Winfrey

East Gaston

1.0

Jacob Humer

Hough

1.0

Milan Patel

Concord

1.2

Myles Lloyd

Mallard Creek

1.2

Taylor Babb

Union Academy

1.2

Trey Zamora

Cannon School

1.4

Daniel Encarnacion

A.L. Brown

1.5

Noah McLeod

Comm. School of Davidson

1.5

VOLLEYBALL

**Minimum 10 matches for all stats

KILLS (Minimum 125 kills)

Name

School

Kills per match

Taylor Rowland

Cox Mill

24.0

Morgan Ginther

Forestview

17.4

Alicia Davis

Weddington

14.7

Taylor Parker

United Faith

14.7

Shannon Bradley

United Faith

14.4

Vanessa Blas

Jay M. Robinson

13.5

Lauralee Hurst

Gaston Day

13.4

Ashley Cruise

Providence

13.2

Skyy Howard

Mallard Creek

13.2

Sylvia Duggan

Ardrey Kell

13.2

Kennedy Smith

SouthLake Christian

12.3

Sehrena Hull

Davidson Day

12.2

Kylee Garrison

SouthLake Christian

11.0

Sarah Billiard

Covenant Day

10.9

ASSISTS (Minimum 150 assists)

Name

School

Assist per match

Emily Konchan

Providence

31.4

Katherine PonCooper

Mallard Creek

30.4

Courtney Weber

Cox Mill

29.8

Lauren Hall

Charlotte Catholic

29.5

Courtney Dean

Sun Valley

29.0

Gaylen Allen

Carmel Christian

27.2

Grace Iannarino

SouthLake Christian

27.1

Adriana Jordan

Marvin Ridge

25.2

Ella Abraham

Providence Day

24.9

Lindsey Blackwell

East Gaston

24.8

Sidney Bing

Gaston Day

24.6

Bayleigh Henley

Cherryville

24.1

Ashley Blackwell

East Lincoln

23.9

Eloise Monnin

Charlotte Latin

23.3

Macy Pope

West Iredell

23.2

Maddie Sweeney

Ardrey Kell

23.1

ACES (Minimum 30 aces)

Name

School

Aces per match

Lauralee Hurst

Gaston Day

5.0

Morgan Allen

Porter Ridge

4.7

Sehrena Hull

Davidson Day

3.9

Taylor Parker

United Faith

3.8

Emma Ellis

Charlotte Catholic

3.6

Shannon Bradley

United Faith

3.4

Anna Grace Lockey

Lincoln Charter

3.4

Lindsay Hinrichs

Charlotte Latin

3.1

Lorna Walker

Lincoln Charter

3.1

Erin Hundley

Butler

3.0

Katie Shue

Pine Lake Prep

3.0

Jadyn Barry

United Faith

3.0

BLOCKS (Minimum 30 blocks)

Name

School

Blocks per match

Chemaiya Jordan

Jay M. Robinson

8.8

Madison Dagenhart

Statesville

8.1

Jessie Koerner

Jay M. Robinson

6.5

Arden Sherer

Butler

5.7

Lindsey Reich

Central Academy

4.9

Vanessa Blas

Jay M. Robinson

4.8

McKenzy Sharpe

West Iredell

4.5

Rachel Faulkenberry

Mooresville

4.2

Cindy Ejindu

Weddington

3.8

Laura Trull

Stuart Cramer

3.8

Bentley Earnest

Lincoln Charter

3.6

Jordyn Burrell

Forestview

3.5

DIGS (Minimum 150 digs)

Name

School

Digs per match

Grace Kinsch

East Lincoln

33.5

Claudine Taylor

Butler

27.2

Alicia Davis

Weddington

23.5

Kaitlyn Scallin

Carmel Christian

19.5

Jordan Ries

Weddington

19.4

Camryn McLellan

Pine Lake Prep

19.2

Maddie Grace Hough

Providence Day

18.2

Emily Cole

Jay M. Robinson

18.1

Marissa Toscano

Weddington

15.8

Hayley McNeill

Porter Ridge

15.5

Ella Duggan

Ardrey Kell

15.4

Vanessa Blas

Jay M. Robinson

15.2

Heather Inman

Forestview

15.0

Kendal Collins

Weddington

14.5

Braden Nash

Charlotte Country Day

14.3

GIRLS GOLF

Scoring Average (Per Nine Holes)

Name

School

Average Per Nine

Alyssa Campbell

Clover

35.0

Hailey Pendleton

Sun Valley

36.0

Taylor Hinson

Gaston Christian

36.0

Moon Cheong

Charlotte Latin

36.5

Alexis Jarrell

Comm. School of Davidson

37.0

Muskan Uppal

Cannon School

37.8

Alexis Sudjianto

Charlotte Latin

37.9

Parker Melting

Independence

38.0

Sophie Holland

Cannon School

38.0

Taylor Williams

Gaston Christian

39.1

Ryann Sinclair

Davidson Day

39.3

Emily Anderson

Porter Ridge

39.6

Nicole Kramer

Ardrey Kell

40.0

Lauren Martin

Mooresville

40.0

Elena Jacoby

Cannon School

40.4

Haley McCrossan

Marvin Ridge

40.6

Audrey Nelson

Myers Park

41.5

Bailey Dorton

Myers Park

43.0

FIELD HOCKEY

GOALS

Name

School

Goals

Megan Frost

Myers Park

13

Camille Kane

Charlotte Latin

13

Laney Diehl

Providence Day

8

Abby Scully

Providence Day

7

Madeline Williams

Myers Park

7

Lilly Whitman

Charlotte Country Day

6

Caroline Wick

Myers Park

5

Adele Campbell

Myers Park

5

Jacquelyn Ives

Providence Day

5

Madeline Alt

Providence Day

5

Blair Boyles

Charlotte Country Day

5

Avery Shuerer

Charlotte Country Day

5

ASSISTS

Name

School

Assists

Megan Frost

Myers Park

11

Hannah Burlingame

Charlotte Latin

9

Laney Diehl

Providence Day

7

Everette Oxrider

Myers Park

6

Emma Goldean

Providence Day

5

Lilly Whitman

Charlotte Country Day

5

Abby Scully

Providence Day

4

Grayson Buben

Providence Day

4

Doris Ellis

Charlotte Country Day

3

Lyle Roddey

Charlotte Country Day

3

Blair Boyles

Charlotte Country Day

3

Shields Norvell

Myers Park

3

SAVES

Name

School

Saves

Colette Morgan

Charlotte Catholic

66

Abbey Anne Briggs

Providence Day

36

Sienna Joseph

Charlotte Country Day

30

Corbett Foster

Charlotte Latin

9

Kyle Murray

Myers Park

9

CROSS COUNTRY

TOP 10 BOYS

Name

School

Time

Noah Dolhare

Providence Day

15:59.41

Quinn Schneider

Woodlawn School

16:07.02

Haywood Ferguson

South Mecklenburg

16:12.40

Zachary Mercer

Mooresville

16:14.30

Brandon Hernandez

A.L. Brown

16:14.63

Evan Harris

Lake Norman

16:17

Kyle Hinson

Weddington

16:24.80

Gavin Mouat

South Iredell

16:24.98

Justin Molina

Mooresville

16:28.80

Andrew Kiss

Cuthbertson

16:33.44

TOP 10 GIRLS

Name

School

Time

Melissa Zammitti

Davidson Day

18:14.56

Mariah Howlett

Lake Norman Charter

18:42.08

Sarah Latour

Cuthbertson

18:56.33

Alexia Noch

Cuthbertson

18:57.65

Kate Eiselt

Myers Park

19:01.20

Izzy Evely

Lake Norman Charter

19:03

Holly Bailey

Lake Norman

19:08.7

Rebekah Jenkins

Metrolina Christian

19:22.22

Justine Cronk

Providence Day

19:25.09

Lilly Hallock

Charlotte Latin

19:26.83

**Cross Country times courtesy ofncrunners.comas of Sept. 18th.

--Compiled by Jay Edwards

**Statistics through Sept. 18th games.

