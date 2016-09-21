South Mecklenburg keeps rolling, beats Charlotte Catholic in boys’ soccer

Reed Hunnicutt and Tanner Jordi each scored a goal to lead reigning NCHSAA 4A boys’ soccer champion South Mecklenburg to a 2-1 victory against Charlotte Catholic in a key SoMeck 8 Conference game Wednesday.
Daniel Escartin had 13 saves for South Mecklenburg (11-1-1, 4-0), and Alec Hartman and Jonathan Littlefield each had an assist.
Charlotte Catholic (9-2, 3-1) lost to South Mecklenburg in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs last year.
Providence downs Ardrey Kell in volleyball
Ashley Cruise had 15 kills, six digs and two aces, Carly Peck added 11 kills and eight digs, and Annie Leonard had nine kills and seven blocks to lead Providence to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-15 win against South Charlotte rival Ardrey Kell.
Also contributing heavily for Providence (14-2, 8-0 SoMeck 8) were Emily Konchan (36 assists, four digs, three kills), Macy Henry (17 digs) and Lucy Williams (seven kills, nine digs, four aces).
Ardrey Kell fell to 10-5, 6-2.
Wednesday’s results
Golf
Cannon School 125, Providence Day 131
At Cedarwood Country Club
TOP INDIVIDUALS: Sophie Holland (CS) 38; Rhea Bhagia (PD) 40; Elena Jacoby (CS) 43; Erica Boyd (PD) 44
Soccer
S. Mecklenburg 2, Charlotte Catholic 1
GOALS: SM: Reed Hunnicutt, Tanner Jordi; RECORDS: SM 11-1-1, 4-0; CC 9-2, 3-1.
Providence 3, Ardrey Kell 1
Porter Ridge 2, Myers Park 1
Late Tuesday
E. Mecklenburg 8, Rocky River 0
GOALS: EM: Luis Alanis 4, Christian Thomas, Michael Shepard-Moore, Denilson Cardona, own goal; SHUTOUT: Miguel Contreras, Ethan Spence, Jacob Spence; RECORDS: EM: 6-2-2, 3-0; RR 0-6, 0-3.
Lake Norman 3, Alexander Central 2
GOALS: AC: Corey Dyson, Oscar Lopez.
Covenant Day 1, Providence Day 0
GOAL: CD: Julius Klohr
Tennis
Concord 9, Cox Mill 0
SINGLES: Kate Earnhardt d. Valentina Morales 6-0, 6-0; Molly Handler d. Kelly Campo 6-0, 6-1; Maya Haynes d. Emily Przykucki 6-1, 6-1; Izzy Norman d. Taylor Speicher 6-1, 6-3; Adelle Patten d. Paige Davoren 6-3, 6-1; Hannah Ross Patten d. Sharanya Uchil 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (6).
DOUBLES: Handler/Haynes d. Morales/Campo 10-2; Norman/A. Patten d. Przykucki/Speicher 10-6; H. Patten/Meg Aldridge d. Davoren/Uchil 10-6
Charlotte Country Day 9, Cannon School 0
SINGLES: Rachel Carroll d. Mackenzie Hemby 6-2, 6-1; Katie Weber d. Anabel Barr 6-0, 6-0; Kendal Addison d. Emily Cleveland 6-0, 6-1; Sally Sasz d. Madeline Calcagno 6-0, 6-0; Ashley Townsend d. Amelia Wyatt 6-2, 6-1; Parker Shelton d. Liselotte Stratman 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES: Weber/Carroll d. Cleveland/Hemby 8-0; Addison/Sasz d. Barr/Calcagno 8-0; Harbrecht/Townsend d. Wyatt/CamLee 8-1.
Volleyball
PROVIDENCE d. ARDREY KELL 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-15; RECORDS: P 14-2, 8-0; AK 10-5, 6-2.
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC d. SOUTH MECK 25-20, 25-23, 25-15
E. MECK d. INDEPENDENCE 25-15, 25-15, 26-24
Late Tuesday
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN d. GASTON DAY 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12.
NATION FORD d. NORTHWESTERN 25-11, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21
