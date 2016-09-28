Hough defeats Mallard Creek in matchup of MeCKa 7 volleyball powers

Hough won a battle of the MeCKa 7’s top two volleyball teams and a rematch of last year’s conference tournament final by beating visiting Mallard Creek on Wednesday.
After Hough opened with a decisive 25-16 victory in the first set, Mallard Creek stormed back to win the second set 26-24. Hough (14-2, 7-0) then edged Mallard Creek (14-4, 7-2) in the last two sets 25-22 and 26-24 to win the match.
Lana Strejeck led Hough with 11 kills, and Olivia Cerick added eight. Also helping Hough’s cause were Login Williams (25 assists), Lindsey Fisher (16 digs) and Dori Leone (four blocks), who helped the Huskies sweep the season series. Hough came from behind on Aug. 31 to win the first match 3-2 (25-23, 15-25, 24-26, 25-18, 15-10).
Wednesday’s results
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls’ Team: 1. Charlotte Latin 31; 2. Covenant Day 52; 3. Providence Day 60; 4. Charlotte Country Day 94; 5. Cannon 128; 6. Charlotte Christian 183.
Girls’ Top Individuals:1. Lilly Hallock (CL) 20:21; 2. Sophie Spada (CCD) 20:23; 3. Marion Donald (CL) 20:50; 4. Mary Catherine Pope (CL) 21:39; 5. Eva Lindner (CD) 21:54; 6. Justine Cronk (PD) 22:07; 7. Hannah Joye (CD) 22:15; 8. Dayna Asher (PD) 22:18; 9. Ellie Beuley (CL) 22:43; 10. Susanna Schoeck (CD) 22:49.
Note: The boys’ race was cancelled because of lightning and will not be made up.
FIELD HOCKEY
GOLF
North Piedmont 3A/4A
At River Oaks Golf Club
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Lake Norman 122; 2.) Mooresville 135; 3. Alexander Central 144; 4. S. Iredell 152; 5. Statesville 160; 6. W/. Iredell 162; 7. N. Iredell 176.
TOP INDIVIDUALS: 1. Kathryn Carson (LN) 36; 2 (tie). Charleigh Hodges (LN), Lauren Martin (M) 39; 4. Talon LaClair (WI) 41; 5 (tie). Zoe Hambley (M), Sydney Auton (AC), Amber Bolick (AC) 46; 8. Madison Brown (LN) 47; 9. Olivia Williams (SI) 49; 10 (tie). Maelyn Southers (SI), Natalie Landi (M), Maggie Martin (NI) 50.
South Piedmont 3A Conference Girls Match
At Rolling Hills Golf Club, Salisbury
GIRLS’ TEAM RESULTS: 1. (tie) Hickory Ridge 130; Cox Mill 130; 3. Concord 136; 4. Carson 143; 5. East Rowan 144; 6. JM Robinson 151; 7. South Rowan 156; 7. Central Cabarrus 156; 9. West Rowan 160.
TOP INDIVIDUALS: 1. Micah Furr (CA) 36; 2 (tie). Maddie Hayse (HR) 40; Sara Deese (HR) 40,; 4 (tie) Jaidan Rubinstein (CM) 42 Claudia Bare (CO) 42.
LATE TUESDAY
Providence Day 130, Charlotte Latin 133, Charlotte Country Day 166
At Cedarwood Country Club, red tees, par 36, front 9
PD: Erica Boyd 40, Rhea Bhagia 43, Kaela McConnell 47
CL: Alexis Sudjianto 43, Moon Cheong 44, Elyssa Kim 46
CCD: Aishwarya Sharma 43, Zoe Conner 61, Kyal Htet 62
SOCCER
LATE TUESDAY
CHRIST THE KING 4, HICKORY CHRISTIAN 1
Goals: CTK: Karam 3, A. Seeling; HC: Delcharco; RECORDS: CTK 11;1-1.
VOLLEYBALL
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC d. ARDREY KELL 14-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
HOUGH d. MALLARD CREEK 26-16, 24-26, 25-22, 26-24
Comments