This week’s top high school football matchups

Vance (0-0, 5-0) at A.L. Brown (1-0, 4-1), 7:30 p.m. – Quarterback Kingsley Ifedi leads Vance’s high-powered offensive attack against the Wonders’ tough defense in this MECKA 4A game.
Providence (1-0, 2-3) at West Mecklenburg (1-0, 4-1), 7 p.m. – Providence scored 63 points last week. West Meck had nearly 600 yards offense. First team to 60 wins this Southern Meck 4A game.
East Mecklenburg (1-0, 4-2) at Butler (1-0, 5-1), 7 p.m. – Christian Thomas’ 45-yard field goal in a driving rain lifted East to a 10-7 shocker over Butler last year. The winner joins Myers Park in the Southwestern 4A driver’s seat.
Lincolnton (1-0, 5-0) at East Lincoln (1-0, 5-0), 7:30 p.m. – This huge rivalry, complete with side stories (Sage Surratt’s transfer from East Lincoln to Lincolnton), is a key contest in the Southern District 7 2A race.
Nation Ford (0-0, 4-1) at Clover (0-0, 5-0), 7:30 p.m. – A Region 4 5A opener between teams that figure to battle Northwestern for the region title.
Forestview (1-0, 3-2) at Stuart Cramer (1-0, 4-1), 7:30 p.m. – Fresh off a big Big South 2A-3A victory over Lake Norman Charter, Forestview faces a Storm defense allowing 9.4 points a game.
Steve Lyttle
Comments