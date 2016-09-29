High School Sports

September 29, 2016 4:00 PM

Area Media Personalities pick 7 of the week’s top games

Langston Wertz Jr.

Bret McCormick

Chris Kroeger

Delano Little

Ashley Stroehlein

The Charlotte Observer

(Rock Hill) Herald

WFNZ

WBTV

This Season

30-12

32-10

30-12

24-18

25-17

Last week

4-3

7-0

5-2

4-3

5-2

East Meck at Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Butler

Vance at A.L. Brown

Vance

Vance

Vance

Vance

Vance

Providence at West Meck

West Meck

West Meck

West Meck

Providence

West Meck

Forestview at Stuart Cramer

Forestview

Forestview

Stuart Cramer

Forestview

Stuart Cramer

Lincolnton at East Lincoln

Lincolnton

East Lincoln

East Lincoln

Lincolnton

Lincolnton

Weddington at Country Day

Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

Weddington

Nation Ford at Clover

Clover

Clover

Clover

Nation Ford

Nation Ford

