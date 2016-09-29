Charlotte Observer-area high school football schedule

Games at 7:30, unless noted.
North Carolina
(All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
MECKA 4A
Hopewell (0-1, 1-5) at Mallard Creek (1-0, 4-1), 7
North Mecklenburg (0-1, 2-4) at West Charlotte (0-1, 0-6), 7
Vance (0-0, 5-0) at A.L. Brown (1-0, 4-1)
Southern Meck 4A
Ardrey Kell (0-1, 2-3) at Olympic (0-1, 2-3), 7
Berry (0-1, 1-4) at South Mecklenburg (1-0, 3-2), 7
Harding (0-1, 2-3) at Charlotte Catholic (1-0, 4-1), 7
Providence (1-0, 2-3) at West Mecklenburg (1-0, 4-1), 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg (1-0, 4-2) at Butler (1-0, 5-1), 7
Porter Ridge (0-0, 3-2) at Independence (0-1, 0-6), 7
Rocky River (0-1, 2-4) at Garinger (0-1, 0-6), 7
North Piedmont 3A-4A
Lake Norman (1-0, 5-0) at Statesville (0-1, 1-4)
North Iredell (0-1, 0-5) at Alexander Central (0-1, 4-1)
North Lincoln (1-0, 1-4) at Mooresville (1-0, 3-2)
West Iredell (0-1, 2-3) at South Iredell (1-0, 4-1)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Fred T. Foard (0-1, 2-3) at Watauga (1-0, 3-2)
Hickory (0-1, 0-5) at Freedom (1-0, 3-2)
South Caldwell (0-1, 0-5) at Patton (1-0, 4-1)
St. Stephens (0-1, 1-4) at Hibriten (1-0, 5-0)
Southern Piedmont 3A
Carson (2-1, 3-2) at West Rowan (3-0, 5-1)
Concord (3-0, 4-1) at Central Cabarrus (0-3, 1-4)
Hickory Ridge (2-2, 4-2) at East Rowan (2-2, 2-3)
South Rowan (0-3, 0-5) at Cox Mill (1-2, 1-4)
Big South 2A-3A
Ashbrook (0-1, 1-4) at North Gaston (0-1, 1-4)
Forestview (1-0, 3-2) at Stuart Cramer (1-0, 4-1)
Hunter Huss (1-0, 2-3) at South Point (1-0, 2-3)
Lake Norman Charter (0-1, 4-1) at East Gaston (0-1, 1-4)
South Mountain 2A-3A
Burns (3-0, 6-0) at East Rutherford (0-2, 2-3)
Crest (2-0, 4-1) at Chase (1-2, 3-2)
Draughn (0-3, 1-5) at Kings Mountain (1-2, 3-3)
Shelby (3-0, 6-0) at East Burke (1-1, 1-4)
Southern District 7 2A
Bunker Hill (0-1, 0-5) at West Lincoln (0-1, 3-2)
Lincolnton (1-0, 5-0) at East Lincoln (1-0, 5-0)
Maiden (1-0, 4-1) at Newton-Conover (0-1, 4-1)
West Caldwell (1-0, 4-1) at Bandys (0-1, 2-4)
North Piedmont 2A
North Rowan (0-0, 4-2) at Lexington (0-0, 3-2), 7
Southern Piedmont 1A
Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 4-1) at Highland Tech (0-1, 1-4)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Chatham Central (1-2, 1-4) at North Stanly (2-0, 3-2), 7
East Montgomery (3-0, 6-0) at South Stanly (1-1, 1-4), 7
West Montgomery (2-0, 5-0) at Union Academy (1-2, 2-4)
North Moore (1-2, 2-3) at South Davidson (0-2, 1-4)
Nonconference
Christ the King (0-5) at Hickory Grove Christian (0-5)
Davidson Day (4-1) at Northside Christian (4-1)
Fayetteville Village Christian (4-1) at Concord First Assembly (5-1)
Hickory Hawks (1-4) vs. Carolina Pride (2-3), at Weddington
North Raleigh Christian (2-3) at Metrolina Christian (2-3)
Northwest Cabarrus (1-4) at Mount Pleasant (1-4)
Providence Day (2-4) at Cannon School (3-2)
SouthLake Christian (3-3) at Charlotte Latin (6-0)
Statesville Christian (5-0) at Arden Christ School (4-1)
Victory Christian (0-3) at Charlotte Christian (5-0)
Weddington (2-3) at Charlotte Country Day (3-3)
West Stanly (4-1) at Piedmont (2-3)
South Carolina
Region 4 5A
Nation Ford (0-0, 4-1) at Clover (0-0, 5-0)
Northwestern (0-0, 5-1) at Fort Mill (0-0, 2-3)
Region 3 4A
Lancaster (0-0, 3-2) at Blythewood Westwood (0-0, 2-3)
Ridge View (0-0, 5-0) at South Pointe (0-0, 4-1)
Richland Northeast (0-0, 4-1) at York (0-0, 1-4)
Region 4 3A
Indian Land (0-0, 1-5) at Chester (0-0, 5-1)
Nonconference
Gaffney (4-1) at Rock Hill (1-4)
