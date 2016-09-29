High School Sports

September 29, 2016 4:01 PM

Charlotte Observer-area high school football schedule

Games at 7:30, unless noted.

North Carolina

(All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

MECKA 4A

Hopewell (0-1, 1-5) at Mallard Creek (1-0, 4-1), 7

North Mecklenburg (0-1, 2-4) at West Charlotte (0-1, 0-6), 7

Vance (0-0, 5-0) at A.L. Brown (1-0, 4-1)

Southern Meck 4A

Ardrey Kell (0-1, 2-3) at Olympic (0-1, 2-3), 7

Berry (0-1, 1-4) at South Mecklenburg (1-0, 3-2), 7

Harding (0-1, 2-3) at Charlotte Catholic (1-0, 4-1), 7

Providence (1-0, 2-3) at West Mecklenburg (1-0, 4-1), 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg (1-0, 4-2) at Butler (1-0, 5-1), 7

Porter Ridge (0-0, 3-2) at Independence (0-1, 0-6), 7

Rocky River (0-1, 2-4) at Garinger (0-1, 0-6), 7

North Piedmont 3A-4A

Lake Norman (1-0, 5-0) at Statesville (0-1, 1-4)

North Iredell (0-1, 0-5) at Alexander Central (0-1, 4-1)

North Lincoln (1-0, 1-4) at Mooresville (1-0, 3-2)

West Iredell (0-1, 2-3) at South Iredell (1-0, 4-1)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Fred T. Foard (0-1, 2-3) at Watauga (1-0, 3-2)

Hickory (0-1, 0-5) at Freedom (1-0, 3-2)

South Caldwell (0-1, 0-5) at Patton (1-0, 4-1)

St. Stephens (0-1, 1-4) at Hibriten (1-0, 5-0)

Southern Piedmont 3A

Carson (2-1, 3-2) at West Rowan (3-0, 5-1)

Concord (3-0, 4-1) at Central Cabarrus (0-3, 1-4)

Hickory Ridge (2-2, 4-2) at East Rowan (2-2, 2-3)

South Rowan (0-3, 0-5) at Cox Mill (1-2, 1-4)

Big South 2A-3A

Ashbrook (0-1, 1-4) at North Gaston (0-1, 1-4)

Forestview (1-0, 3-2) at Stuart Cramer (1-0, 4-1)

Hunter Huss (1-0, 2-3) at South Point (1-0, 2-3)

Lake Norman Charter (0-1, 4-1) at East Gaston (0-1, 1-4)

South Mountain 2A-3A

Burns (3-0, 6-0) at East Rutherford (0-2, 2-3)

Crest (2-0, 4-1) at Chase (1-2, 3-2)

Draughn (0-3, 1-5) at Kings Mountain (1-2, 3-3)

Shelby (3-0, 6-0) at East Burke (1-1, 1-4)

Southern District 7 2A

Bunker Hill (0-1, 0-5) at West Lincoln (0-1, 3-2)

Lincolnton (1-0, 5-0) at East Lincoln (1-0, 5-0)

Maiden (1-0, 4-1) at Newton-Conover (0-1, 4-1)

West Caldwell (1-0, 4-1) at Bandys (0-1, 2-4)

North Piedmont 2A

North Rowan (0-0, 4-2) at Lexington (0-0, 3-2), 7

Southern Piedmont 1A

Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 4-1) at Highland Tech (0-1, 1-4)

Yadkin Valley 1A

Chatham Central (1-2, 1-4) at North Stanly (2-0, 3-2), 7

East Montgomery (3-0, 6-0) at South Stanly (1-1, 1-4), 7

West Montgomery (2-0, 5-0) at Union Academy (1-2, 2-4)

North Moore (1-2, 2-3) at South Davidson (0-2, 1-4)

Nonconference

Christ the King (0-5) at Hickory Grove Christian (0-5)

Davidson Day (4-1) at Northside Christian (4-1)

Fayetteville Village Christian (4-1) at Concord First Assembly (5-1)

Hickory Hawks (1-4) vs. Carolina Pride (2-3), at Weddington

North Raleigh Christian (2-3) at Metrolina Christian (2-3)

Northwest Cabarrus (1-4) at Mount Pleasant (1-4)

Providence Day (2-4) at Cannon School (3-2)

SouthLake Christian (3-3) at Charlotte Latin (6-0)

Statesville Christian (5-0) at Arden Christ School (4-1)

Victory Christian (0-3) at Charlotte Christian (5-0)

Weddington (2-3) at Charlotte Country Day (3-3)

West Stanly (4-1) at Piedmont (2-3)

South Carolina

Region 4 5A

Nation Ford (0-0, 4-1) at Clover (0-0, 5-0)

Northwestern (0-0, 5-1) at Fort Mill (0-0, 2-3)

Region 3 4A

Lancaster (0-0, 3-2) at Blythewood Westwood (0-0, 2-3)

Ridge View (0-0, 5-0) at South Pointe (0-0, 4-1)

Richland Northeast (0-0, 4-1) at York (0-0, 1-4)

Region 4 3A

Indian Land (0-0, 1-5) at Chester (0-0, 5-1)

Nonconference

Gaffney (4-1) at Rock Hill (1-4)

