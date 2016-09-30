Butler turns to Nijere Peoples for rout of East Mecklenburg

If this is how Nijere Peoples celebrated his 16th birthday, Butler High football fans won’t want to miss his 17th.
Peoples, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior, rushed for 293 yards and six touchdowns Friday night, throwing a one-man birthday bash and lifting the Bulldogs to a 55-21 Southwestern 4A victory against visiting East Mecklenburg.
Peoples scored on runs of 63, 71 and 61 yards in the first half, and his first carry of the second half was a 48-yard touchdown dash. Even when surrounded by East Meck defenders, Peoples was nearly impossible to bring down. He carried a half-dozen would-be tacklers 6 yards on one run during the third quarter.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a performance like this at Butler,” coach Brian Hales, who has been on the staff more than a decade, said of Peoples’ outing. “It was amazing.”
Peoples’ first touchdown came late in the first quarter, after the visiting Eagles, who upset Butler 10-7 last season, had held the Bulldogs scoreless for nearly 11 minutes.
When East Meck scored its first touchdown and closed the gap to 21-7 with less than a minute left in the opening half, Peoples followed with a 61-yard scoring run on Butler’s first play.
Bulldogs quarterback Davis Cheek had a very efficient outing, completing 13 of 18 passes for 254 yards; receiver Kusegi Cureton had four catches for 148 yards, and Butler’s defense kept East Meck’s standout running back, Khamal Howard, under control for much of the game.
“This was our most complete game so far,” Hales said. “We didn’t have turnovers, we kept the penalties under control, and we operated efficiently.”
Hales said his team will need an even better performance next Friday, however, when the Bulldogs visit undefeated Myers Park in what is shaping up as the conference title game.
Quote: “I’ve never had a game like this in my life. It was unbelievable. It was a great way to celebrate.” – Peoples, who ran for 293 yards and six touchdowns on his 16th birthday.
Records: East Mecklenburg is 1-1 in the Southwestern 4A, 4-3 overall; Butler is 2-0, 6-1.
Worth mentioning: It was homecoming for Butler. … Hales said the Bulldogs took an “underdog mentality” into the game, in light of their 10-7 upset loss at East Mecklenburg a year ago. … Butler finished with 606 yards of total offense, and nearly half of that came from Peoples’ rushing. … The Eagles’ Howard rushed 30 times for 137 yards and scored two touchdowns.
What’s Next: Both teams have road Southwestern 4A games next Friday. Butler will visit Myers Park in a first-place showdown, and East Mecklenburg will play at Rocky River.
East Mecklenburg 0 7 7 7 - 21
Butler 14 14 21 6 - 55
B – Nijere Peoples 63 run (David Schaar kick)
B – Kusegi Cureton 41 pass from Davis Cheek (Schaar kick)
B – Peoples 71 run (Schaar kick)
EM – Khamal Howard 23 run (Christian Thomas kick)
B – Peoples 61 run (Schaar kick)
B – Peoples 48 run (Schaar kick)
B – Peoples 1 run (Schaar kick)
EM – Tyreik Morrison 97 kickoff return (Thomas kick)
B – Peoples 5 run (kick failed)
EM – Howard 5 run (Thomas kick)
Comments