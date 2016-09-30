West Mecklenburg stops 2-point conversion, defeats Providence by 2

West Mecklenburg got the stop it needed to save homecoming.
The Hawks foiled Providence’s two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to preserve a 21-19 SoMeck 4A win Friday at West Mecklenburg, their fifth straight victory. Providence had a chance to tie the game on Julian Boddier’s 1-yard run with a little over five minutes to go, but the Hawks denied the two-pointer and ran out the clock.
West Mecklenburg overcame five turnovers, including four fumbles, to win. The Hawks responded with big plays, capped by Dyami Brown’s 85-yard run on a screen pass from Richard Latimer for a 21-13 advantage with 11:31 to play.
Providence’s defense kept the Panthers in contention in the first half, forcing two turnovers to leave West Mecklenburg with a 14-10 advantage at the break. Hawks running back Jared Jones sparked the offense with 112 yards rushing, including a 63-yarder on his first carry of the game and an 18-yarder to put West Meck ahead 14-7 in the second quarter.
Providence tied the game at 7 on Nate Kimbabe’s 8-yard run in the first quarter, and Bryce Porzenski’s 21-yard field goal pulled the Panthers to within four.
Records: Providence (1-4, 0-1) West Mecklenburg (5-1 2-0).
Worth mentioning: Jones rushed for 154 yards and a score on 17 carries, including 112 in the first half on 10 tries. ... West Mecklenburg outgained Providence 397 yards to 254.
What’s next: Providence will take on Berry Academy at home. West Mecklenburg will head to South Mecklenburg for a key SoMeck 4A battle.
Providence 7 3 3 6 - 19
West Mecklenburg 7 7 0 7 - 21
WM – Tyler Barnes 13 pass from Richard Latimer (Juan Cota kick)
P – Nate Kimbabe 8 run (Bryce Porzenski kick)
WM – Jerry Jones 18 run (Cota kick)
P – Porzenski 18 FG
P – Porzenski 39 FG
WM – Dyami Brown 85 pass from Latimer (Cota kick)
P – Julian Boddier 1 run (run failed)
