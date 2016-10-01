High School Football wrap-up 09.30.16

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Team
Cl.
This week
Next week
1. Vance (5-1)
4A
lost 24-21 to A.L. Brown
vs. West Charlotte
2. Butler (6-1)
4A
d, East Meck 55-21
at Myers Park
3. Rock Hill N’western (6-1)
5A
d. Fort Mill 41-0
Bye
4. Rock Hill S. Point (5-1)
4A
d. Ridge View 46-21
vs Westwood
5. Mallard Creek (5-1)
4A
d. Hopewell 69-8
at Hough
6. Char. Christian (6-0)
IND
d. Victory Christian 69-0
vs New Covenant
7. Char. Catholic (5-1)
4A
d. Harding 46-12
at Olympic
8. Davidson Day (5-1)
IND
d. Northside Christian 42-0
vs Latin*
9. Myers Park (6-0)
4A
Bye
10. Char. Latin (7-0)
IND
d. Southside Christian 38-7
vs Davidson Day*
11. Concord (4-2)
3A
lost 20-14 to Central Cabarrus
vs Cox Mill
12. Lake Norman (6-0)
4A
d. Statesville 38-14
vs South Iredell
13. Hough (4-2)
4A
Bye
vs Mallard Creek
14. South Meck (4-2)
4A
d. Berry 58-0
vs West Meck
15. West Meck (5-1)
4A
d. Providence 21-19
at South Meck
16. Lincolnton (6-0)
2A
d. East Lincoln 42-35
at Bandys
* at Hopewell
Friday’s Scores
North Carolina
Alexander Central 55, North Iredell 8
Andrews 7, Rosman 0
Apex Middle Creek 65, Cary 0
Asheboro 49, Southwestern Randolph 0
Asheville Reynolds 34, Asheville 16
Burlington Williams 41, Rockingham County 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 36, Polk County 21
Canton Pisgah 29, Franklin 23
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Olympic 24
Charlotte Latin 38, Chocowinity Southside 7
Charlotte Latin 38, Southside Christian, S.C. 7
Charlotte Mallard Creek 69, Huntersville Hopewell 8
Concord Cox Mill 34, South Rowan 6
Davidson Day 42, Charlotte Northside Christian 0
Davie County 39, Pfafftown Reagan 7
Durham Jordan 42, East Chapel Hill 8
East Montgomery 49, South Stanly 0
East Surry 33, South Stokes 21
Edenton Holmes 30, Hertford County 14
Fairmont 31, Whiteville 15
Gastonia Forestview 13, Belmont Cramer 6
Gates County 32, Perquimans 19
Havelock 42, Jacksonville White Oak 7
Hickory Ridge 33, East Rowan 13
Holly Springs 23, Fuquay-Varina 14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 44, Charlotte Independence 0
Kings Mountain 35, Valdese Draughn 0
Lawndale Burns 24, East Rutherford 7
Manteo 28, Camden County 7
Matthews Butler 55, East Mecklenburg 21
McDowell County 37, North Buncombe 3
Metrolina Christian Academy 27, North Raleigh Christian 14
Mitchell County 47, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 23
Monroe Piedmont 35, West Stanly 6
Mooresville 38, North Lincoln 7
Murphy 49, Robbinsville 7
New Bern 26, Eastern Wayne 0
North Duplin 13, Salemburg Lakewood 6
North Henderson 25, East Henderson 0
Plymouth 17, Washington 14
Raleigh Leesville Road 31, Raleigh Broughton 13
Raleigh Wakefield 42, Raleigh Enloe 10
Roanoke Rapids 57, Weldon 8
Rocky Mount Academy 23, Kinston Parrott Academy 12
South Columbus 56, West Columbus 6
South Mecklenburg 58, Charlotte Berry Tech 0
Southeast Raleigh 39, Rolesville 0
Southern Durham 41, Northern Vance 3
St. Pauls 40, South Robeson 12
Swain County 55, Hayesville 26
Sylva Smoky Mountain 41, West Henderson 7
Thomasville Ledford 55, Central Davidson 0
Trinity Christian 60, Word of God Christian Academy 12
Trinity Wheatmore 22, Thomasville 6
Wake Forest 37, Raleigh Millbrook 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 49, West Bladen 6
Warsaw Kenan 43, Goldsboro Rosewood 19
Weddington 55, Charlotte Country Day 7
West Brunswick 25, Topsail 0
West Charlotte 38, North Mecklenburg 21
West Craven 66, Swansboro 19
West Johnston 43, East Wake 7
West Mecklenburg 21, Charlotte Providence 19
West Montgomery 55, Monroe Union Academy 0
West Wilkes 37, Boonville Starmount 14
Wilmington Ashley 24, North Brunswick 21
Wilmington Laney 45, South Brunswick 0
Wilmington New Hanover 34, Wilmington Hoggard 21
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 49, North Davidson 22
Winston-Salem Prep 22, Kernersville McGuinness 20
S. Carolina
Friday’s scores here
Abbeville 33, Hartsville 21
Brookland-Cayce 49, Pelion 6
Charlotte Latin, N.C. 38, Southside Christian 7
Cheraw 35, Andrew Jackson 14
Chester 34, Indian Land 10
Dillon 41, Waccamaw 0
Dorman 28, Boiling Springs 14
Fairfield Central 49, Columbia 15
Fort Dorchester 55, Stratford 6
Georgetown 33, Aynor 0
Greenwood 35, Wade Hampton (G) 7
Hammond 48, Augusta Christian, Ga. 0
Hilton Head Prep 19, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 14
Lake City 28, Loris 0
Lake View 28, Green Sea Floyds 8
Lugoff-Elgin 40, Lakewood 7
Nation Ford 42, Clover 13
Northwestern 41, Fort Mill 0
Pinewood Prep 49, Cardinal Newman 19
Ridge Spring-Monetta 27, Denmark-Olar 0
Spartanburg 13, James F. Byrnes 0
St. John’s 54, Military Magnet Academy 0
Strom Thurmond 42, Edisto 0
Timberland 48, Lake Marion 0
Timmonsville 64, Great Falls 20
Westside 55, Woodmont 7
Williston-Elko 42, Wagener-Salley 20
Wilson Hall 6, Heathwood Hall 2
Woodland 20, Whale Branch 9
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY
A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson
Alexander Central at North Lincoln
Anson at Weddington
Berry at Providence, 7
Bessemer City at Community School of Davidson
Butler at Myers Park, 7
Carolina Pride at High Point Christian
Central Academy at Monroe
Central Cabarrus at West Rowan
Charlotte Catholic at Olympic, 7
Charlotte Latin vs. Davidson Day (at Hopewell)
Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Christ School at Concord First Assembly
Christ the King at Northside Christian
Cox Mill at Concord
Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge
East Gaston at Hunter Huss
East Lincoln at Bunker Hill
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7
Garinger at Porter Ridge
Harding at Ardrey Kell, 7
Hickory Grove at Cannon School
Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep
Hopewell at North Mecklenburg, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer
Lincolnton at Bandys
Mallard Creek at Hough, 7
Metrolina Christian at Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA)
Mooresville at West Iredell
Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills
New Covenant Knights at Charlotte Christian
Newton Conover at West Lincoln
North Gaston at Forestview
Northwest Cabarrus at East Rowan
Parkwood at West Stanly
Providence Day vs. Bishop Sullivan (at Campbell University), 7
Sandhill Titans at Mountain Island Charter
South Iredell at Lake Norman
South Point at Ashbrook
Statesville at North Iredell
Statesville Christian at Village Christian
Sun Valley at Piedmont
Union Academy at North Moore
West Charlotte at Vance, 7
West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7
S. Carolina
FRIDAY
Fort Mill at Clover
Nation Ford at Rock Hill
Westwood at South Pointe (SC)
York at Ridge View
N.C./S.C. BYES: Charlotte Country Day, Hickory Ridge, Independence, Indian Land, Northwestern,SouthLake Christian, Victory Christian.
Comments