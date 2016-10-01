High School Sports

High School Football wrap-up 09.30.16

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Team

Cl.

This week

Next week

1. Vance (5-1)

4A

lost 24-21 to A.L. Brown

vs. West Charlotte

2. Butler (6-1)

4A

d, East Meck 55-21

at Myers Park

3. Rock Hill N’western (6-1)

5A

d. Fort Mill 41-0

Bye

4. Rock Hill S. Point (5-1)

4A

d. Ridge View 46-21

vs Westwood

5. Mallard Creek (5-1)

4A

d. Hopewell 69-8

at Hough

6. Char. Christian (6-0)

IND

d. Victory Christian 69-0

vs New Covenant

7. Char. Catholic (5-1)

4A

d. Harding 46-12

at Olympic

8. Davidson Day (5-1)

IND

d. Northside Christian 42-0

vs Latin*

9. Myers Park (6-0)

4A

Bye

10. Char. Latin (7-0)

IND

d. Southside Christian 38-7

vs Davidson Day*

11. Concord (4-2)

3A

lost 20-14 to Central Cabarrus

vs Cox Mill

12. Lake Norman (6-0)

4A

d. Statesville 38-14

vs South Iredell

13. Hough (4-2)

4A

Bye

vs Mallard Creek

14. South Meck (4-2)

4A

d. Berry 58-0

vs West Meck

15. West Meck (5-1)

4A

d. Providence 21-19

at South Meck

16. Lincolnton (6-0)

2A

d. East Lincoln 42-35

at Bandys

* at Hopewell

Friday’s Scores

North Carolina

Alexander Central 55, North Iredell 8

Andrews 7, Rosman 0

Apex Middle Creek 65, Cary 0

Asheboro 49, Southwestern Randolph 0

Asheville Reynolds 34, Asheville 16

Burlington Williams 41, Rockingham County 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 36, Polk County 21

Canton Pisgah 29, Franklin 23

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 31, Charlotte Olympic 24

Charlotte Latin 38, Chocowinity Southside 7

Charlotte Mallard Creek 69, Huntersville Hopewell 8

Concord Cox Mill 34, South Rowan 6

Davidson Day 42, Charlotte Northside Christian 0

Davie County 39, Pfafftown Reagan 7

Durham Jordan 42, East Chapel Hill 8

East Montgomery 49, South Stanly 0

East Surry 33, South Stokes 21

Edenton Holmes 30, Hertford County 14

Fairmont 31, Whiteville 15

Gastonia Forestview 13, Belmont Cramer 6

Gates County 32, Perquimans 19

Havelock 42, Jacksonville White Oak 7

Hickory Ridge 33, East Rowan 13

Holly Springs 23, Fuquay-Varina 14

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 44, Charlotte Independence 0

Kings Mountain 35, Valdese Draughn 0

Lawndale Burns 24, East Rutherford 7

Manteo 28, Camden County 7

Matthews Butler 55, East Mecklenburg 21

McDowell County 37, North Buncombe 3

Metrolina Christian Academy 27, North Raleigh Christian 14

Mitchell County 47, Swannanoa C.D. Owen 23

Monroe Piedmont 35, West Stanly 6

Mooresville 38, North Lincoln 7

Murphy 49, Robbinsville 7

New Bern 26, Eastern Wayne 0

North Duplin 13, Salemburg Lakewood 6

North Henderson 25, East Henderson 0

Plymouth 17, Washington 14

Raleigh Leesville Road 31, Raleigh Broughton 13

Raleigh Wakefield 42, Raleigh Enloe 10

Roanoke Rapids 57, Weldon 8

Rocky Mount Academy 23, Kinston Parrott Academy 12

South Columbus 56, West Columbus 6

South Mecklenburg 58, Charlotte Berry Tech 0

Southeast Raleigh 39, Rolesville 0

Southern Durham 41, Northern Vance 3

St. Pauls 40, South Robeson 12

Swain County 55, Hayesville 26

Sylva Smoky Mountain 41, West Henderson 7

Thomasville Ledford 55, Central Davidson 0

Trinity Christian 60, Word of God Christian Academy 12

Trinity Wheatmore 22, Thomasville 6

Wake Forest 37, Raleigh Millbrook 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 49, West Bladen 6

Warsaw Kenan 43, Goldsboro Rosewood 19

Weddington 55, Charlotte Country Day 7

West Brunswick 25, Topsail 0

West Charlotte 38, North Mecklenburg 21

West Craven 66, Swansboro 19

West Johnston 43, East Wake 7

West Mecklenburg 21, Charlotte Providence 19

West Montgomery 55, Monroe Union Academy 0

West Wilkes 37, Boonville Starmount 14

Wilmington Ashley 24, North Brunswick 21

Wilmington Laney 45, South Brunswick 0

Wilmington New Hanover 34, Wilmington Hoggard 21

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 49, North Davidson 22

Winston-Salem Prep 22, Kernersville McGuinness 20

S. Carolina

Friday’s scores here

Abbeville 33, Hartsville 21

Brookland-Cayce 49, Pelion 6

Charlotte Latin, N.C. 38, Southside Christian 7

Cheraw 35, Andrew Jackson 14

Chester 34, Indian Land 10

Dillon 41, Waccamaw 0

Dorman 28, Boiling Springs 14

Fairfield Central 49, Columbia 15

Fort Dorchester 55, Stratford 6

Georgetown 33, Aynor 0

Greenwood 35, Wade Hampton (G) 7

Hammond 48, Augusta Christian, Ga. 0

Hilton Head Prep 19, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 14

Lake City 28, Loris 0

Lake View 28, Green Sea Floyds 8

Lugoff-Elgin 40, Lakewood 7

Nation Ford 42, Clover 13

Northwestern 41, Fort Mill 0

Pinewood Prep 49, Cardinal Newman 19

Ridge Spring-Monetta 27, Denmark-Olar 0

Spartanburg 13, James F. Byrnes 0

St. John’s 54, Military Magnet Academy 0

Strom Thurmond 42, Edisto 0

Timberland 48, Lake Marion 0

Timmonsville 64, Great Falls 20

Westside 55, Woodmont 7

Williston-Elko 42, Wagener-Salley 20

Wilson Hall 6, Heathwood Hall 2

Woodland 20, Whale Branch 9

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY

A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson

Alexander Central at North Lincoln

Anson at Weddington

Berry at Providence, 7

Bessemer City at Community School of Davidson

Butler at Myers Park, 7

Carolina Pride at High Point Christian

Central Academy at Monroe

Central Cabarrus at West Rowan

Charlotte Catholic at Olympic, 7

Charlotte Latin vs. Davidson Day (at Hopewell)

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Christ School at Concord First Assembly

Christ the King at Northside Christian

Cox Mill at Concord

Cuthbertson at Marvin Ridge

East Gaston at Hunter Huss

East Lincoln at Bunker Hill

East Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7

Garinger at Porter Ridge

Harding at Ardrey Kell, 7

Hickory Grove at Cannon School

Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg, 7

Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer

Lincolnton at Bandys

Mallard Creek at Hough, 7

Metrolina Christian at Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA)

Mooresville at West Iredell

Mount Pleasant at Forest Hills

New Covenant Knights at Charlotte Christian

Newton Conover at West Lincoln

North Gaston at Forestview

Northwest Cabarrus at East Rowan

Parkwood at West Stanly

Providence Day vs. Bishop Sullivan (at Campbell University), 7

Sandhill Titans at Mountain Island Charter

South Iredell at Lake Norman

South Point at Ashbrook

Statesville at North Iredell

Statesville Christian at Village Christian

Sun Valley at Piedmont

Union Academy at North Moore

West Charlotte at Vance, 7

West Mecklenburg at South Mecklenburg, 7

S. Carolina

FRIDAY

Fort Mill at Clover

Nation Ford at Rock Hill

Westwood at South Pointe (SC)

York at Ridge View

N.C./S.C. BYES: Charlotte Country Day, Hickory Ridge, Independence, Indian Land, Northwestern,SouthLake Christian, Victory Christian.

High School Sports

