After shakeup, Rock Hill’s South Pointe High is new Observer Sweet 16 No. 1

There’s a new No. 1 team in the Observer’s Sweet 16 high school football poll this week.
Rock Hill South Pointe’s Stallions are the third No. 1 this season, following Mallard Creek and Vance. The Stallions (5-1) ascended to the top spot after Vance was upset by A.L. Brown Friday.
This season, South Pointe has beaten No. 2 Mallard Creek, which jumped three spots this week to No. 2, and Rock Hill neighbor Northwestern, which is ranked No. 4.
Friday, the Stallions -- ranked No. 1 in the S.C. 4A coaches poll -- beat No. 4 Ridge View 46-21. Ridge View (5-1) was off to its first 5-0 start in nine years.
South Pointe opened 10 years ago and has won 85 percent of its playoff games, the highest winning percentage in that period for any S.C. team. The Stallions appear to be headed to their ninth 10-win season. In four of those double-digit winning seasons, South Pointe has won a state championship, including in 2015.
▪ A.L. Brown re-joins the poll this week after dropping out after an upset loss to Mooresville (4-2) Sept. 9. The Wonders beat Vance Friday and are back at No. 16.
Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 Poll
Rk.
Team (Class)
Rec.
Prvs.
1
Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
5-1
4
2
Mallard Creek (4A)
5-1
5
3
Butler (4A)
6-1
2
4
Rock Hill Northwestern (5A)
6-1
3
5
Charlotte Christian (IND)
6-0
6
6
Vance (4A)
5-1
1
7
Charlotte Catholic (4A)
5-1
7
8
Davidson Day (IND)
5-1
8
9
Myers Park (4A)
6-0
9
10
Charlotte Latin (IND)
7-0
10
11
Lake Norman (4A)
6-0
12
12
West Mecklenburg (4A)
5-1
15
13
Hough (4A)
4-2
13
14
South Mecklenburg (4A)
4-2
14
15
Lincolnton (2A)
6-0
16
16
A.L. Brown (4A)
5-1
NR
Dropped Out: Concord (3A, 4-2). Also receiving votes: East Lincoln (2A, 5-1); Monroe (2A, 4-2); South Iredell (3A, 5-1); Sun Valley (3A, 5-1); Robinson (3A, 5-1)
