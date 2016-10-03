High School Sports

October 3, 2016 12:07 PM

Charlotte-Area High School Football Players of the Week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Adam Johns, Mount Pleasant: 281 yards rushing and a score in Friday’s 28-6 win over Northwest Cabarrus. The Tigers ended a two-game losing streak.

Cole Ladowski, Lake Norman: completed 12-of-17 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 38-14 win over Statesville. He also rushed for 70 yards and a score.

Cordel Littlejohn, Sage Surratt, Lincolnton: Littlejohn threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for two more scores (1 and 29 yards) and a key 2-point conversion run late in the fourth quarter of the No. 16 Wolves' 42-35 win over East Lincoln. Surratt caught a season-best 20 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner with 13.5 seconds remaining. Surratt’s single-game catches tie for the second most in N.C. history.

Gage Moloney, Wally Wilmore, Rock Hill Northwestern: Moloney completed 24-of-39 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-0 win over Fort Mill. Wilmore caught 11 passes for 127 yards and two scores.

Nijere Peoples, Davis Cheek, Butler: Peoples had 15 rushes, 293 yards, six touchdowns in a 55-21 win over East Mecklenburg. His rushing total was the 30th best in Mecklenburg County history and broke Butler’s 15-year-old single-game school record of 275 set by Gerrod Rivers in 2001. The six touchdowns rushing tie for second best in Mecklenburg County history. Cheek completed 13-of-18 passes for 254 yards and a score, including four passes for 148 yards to Kusegi Cureton.

Nakohr Wise, A.L. Brown: senior had two interceptions in Friday’s 24-21 win over previously unbeaten and No. 1 Vance. The first led to Brian Gutierrez’s game-winning field in the fourth quarter. The second, with 1.6 seconds left, came in the end zone and sealed the win.

