NCISAA 3A champ Providence Day earns national preseason basketball ranking

Providence Day, the reigning N.C. Independent Schools’ 3A state champion, is ranked No. 24 in the FloHoops preseason poll.
The Chargers, coached by Brian Field, finished 30-4 last season and earned a berth in the DICKS’ national championship eight-team field in New York City. Providence Day beat a loaded High Point Christian team featuring Kentucky freshman Bam Adebayo in the state final to become the first Mecklenburg County 3A boys team to win the state title in 12 years -- since a rules adjustment to no longer allow high school student-athletes to repeat a grade and maintain eligibility. Other systems throughout the state allow this and it has put Mecklenburg County teams at a disadvantage.
Field was named USA Today N.C. coach of the year after leading the Chargers to a fifth straight CISAA conference championship and the Observer’s Sweet 16 championship. Providence Day was No. 1 in the poll from preseason to finish.
That Chargers team graduated four of its top six players and return junior guards Devon Dotson and Trey Wertz, who are consensus top 10 players in their class in the state. Providence Day has added freshman guard Luke Stankavage, who is ranked in the top five in the class of 2020. The Chargers also have 6-7 freshman center Jacolbe Cowan and 6-foot freshman guard Muhsin Muhammad, son of the former Carolina Panther of the same name.
Providence Day will play in seven national tournaments this year.
Comments