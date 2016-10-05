High School Sports

October 5, 2016 11:15 PM

Charlotte-area high school football matchups

Many games were rescheduled from Friday to Thursday because of the threat of Hurricane Matthew:

Butler (2-0, 6-1) at Myers Park (1-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. – This game likely will decide the Southwestern 4A title, and it gets statewide TV coverage from Time-Warner. The Mustangs feature a tough defense and quarterback Jack Davidson’s passing. Butler running back Nijere Peoples ran for 293 yards last week.

Mallard Creek (2-0, 4-2) at Hough (1-0, 4-2), 7 p.m. – The Mavericks’ offense has found itself in recent weeks. Hough beat Mallard Creek in overtime last year, snapping the Mavs’ 36-game home winning streak.

West Mecklenburg (2-0, 5-1) at South Mecklenburg (2-0, 4-2), 7 p.m. – Lots of scoring is likely in this Southern Meck 8 4A game. Richard Latimer’s passing leads the Hawks against South Meck’s balanced attack.

South Iredell (2-0, 5-1) at Lake Norman (2-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m. – It’s a neighborhood rivalry and possibly the biggest game in the North Piedmont 3A-4A this year. Both teams have excellent defenses.

Parkwood (0-0, 4-2) at West Stanly (0-0, 4-2), 7 p.m. – It’s the Rocky River 2A opener for both teams. Parkwood has lost two straight after a big start. The winner will challenge Monroe for the title.

A.L. Brown (5-1) at Jay M. Robinson (5-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Wonders are coming off a victory over previously-unbeaten Vance. Robinson’s passing attack is led by quarterback Josh Dale.

Steve Lyttle

THURSDAY

MECKA 4A

Hopewell (0-2, 1-6) at North Mecklenburg (0-2, 2-5), 7

Mallard Creek (2-0, 4-2) at Hough (1-0, 4-2), 7

Southern Meck 4A

Charlotte Catholic (2-0, 5-1) at Olympic (0-2, 2-4), 7

West Mecklenburg (2-0, 5-1) at South Mecklenburg (2-0, 4-2), 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler (2-0, 6-1) at Myers Park (1-0, 6-0), 7

Garinger (0-2, 0-7) at Porter Ridge (1-0, 4-2)

North Piedmont 3A-4A

Mooresville (2-0, 4-2) at West Iredell (0-2, 2-4)

South Iredell (2-0, 5-1) at Lake Norman (2-0, 6-0)

Southern Carolina 3A

Anson (0-0, 3-3) at Weddington (0-0, 3-3)

Cuthbertson (0-0, 3-3) at Marvin Ridge (0-0, 3-3)

Sun Valley (0-0, 5-1) at Piedmont (0-0, 3-3), 7

Big South 2A-3A

South Point (1-1, 2-4) at Ashbrook (1-1, 2-4)

South Mountain 2A-3A

East Rutherford (0-3, 2-4) at Shelby (4-0, 7-0)

Rocky River 2A

Central Academy (0-0, 1-5) at Monroe (0-0, 4-2), 7

Mount Pleasant (0-0, 2-4) at Forest Hills (0-0, 0-6), 6:30

Parkwood (0-0, 4-2) at West Stanly (0-0, 4-2), 7

Southern District 7 2A

East Lincoln (1-1, 5-1) at Bunker Hill (0-2, 0-6), 7

West Caldwell (2-0, 5-1) at Maiden (2-0, 5-1), 7

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City (2-0, 4-2) vs. Community School of Davidson (0-1, 0-6), at Mallard Creek, 7

Highland Tech (0-2, 1-5) at Pine Lake Prep (0-1, 1-5)

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle (1-2, 1-5) at West Montgomery (3-0, 6-0), 7

North Stanly (3-0, 4-2) at East Montgomery (4-0, 7-0), 7

South Davidson (0-3, 1-5) at South Stanly (1-2, 1-5), 7

Union Academy (1-3, 2-5) at North Moore (2-2, 3-3)

N.C. nonconference

A.L. Brown (5-1) at Jay M. Robinson (5-1), 7

Statesville Christian (6-1) at Fayetteville Village Christian (4-2)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Region 4 5A

Fort Mill (0-1, 2-4) at Clover (0-1, 5-1)

Nation Ford (1-0, 5-1) at Rock Hill (0-0, 1-5)

S.C. Region 3 4A

Lancaster at Richland Northeast, ppd. to Nov. 4

S.C. Region 4 3A

Chester (1-0, 6-1) at Columbia, ppd. to Monday

