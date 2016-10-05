Charlotte-area high school football matchups

Many games were rescheduled from Friday to Thursday because of the threat of Hurricane Matthew:
Butler (2-0, 6-1) at Myers Park (1-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. – This game likely will decide the Southwestern 4A title, and it gets statewide TV coverage from Time-Warner. The Mustangs feature a tough defense and quarterback Jack Davidson’s passing. Butler running back Nijere Peoples ran for 293 yards last week.
Mallard Creek (2-0, 4-2) at Hough (1-0, 4-2), 7 p.m. – The Mavericks’ offense has found itself in recent weeks. Hough beat Mallard Creek in overtime last year, snapping the Mavs’ 36-game home winning streak.
West Mecklenburg (2-0, 5-1) at South Mecklenburg (2-0, 4-2), 7 p.m. – Lots of scoring is likely in this Southern Meck 8 4A game. Richard Latimer’s passing leads the Hawks against South Meck’s balanced attack.
South Iredell (2-0, 5-1) at Lake Norman (2-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m. – It’s a neighborhood rivalry and possibly the biggest game in the North Piedmont 3A-4A this year. Both teams have excellent defenses.
Parkwood (0-0, 4-2) at West Stanly (0-0, 4-2), 7 p.m. – It’s the Rocky River 2A opener for both teams. Parkwood has lost two straight after a big start. The winner will challenge Monroe for the title.
A.L. Brown (5-1) at Jay M. Robinson (5-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Wonders are coming off a victory over previously-unbeaten Vance. Robinson’s passing attack is led by quarterback Josh Dale.
Steve Lyttle
THURSDAY
MECKA 4A
Hopewell (0-2, 1-6) at North Mecklenburg (0-2, 2-5), 7
Mallard Creek (2-0, 4-2) at Hough (1-0, 4-2), 7
Southern Meck 4A
Charlotte Catholic (2-0, 5-1) at Olympic (0-2, 2-4), 7
West Mecklenburg (2-0, 5-1) at South Mecklenburg (2-0, 4-2), 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler (2-0, 6-1) at Myers Park (1-0, 6-0), 7
Garinger (0-2, 0-7) at Porter Ridge (1-0, 4-2)
North Piedmont 3A-4A
Mooresville (2-0, 4-2) at West Iredell (0-2, 2-4)
South Iredell (2-0, 5-1) at Lake Norman (2-0, 6-0)
Southern Carolina 3A
Anson (0-0, 3-3) at Weddington (0-0, 3-3)
Cuthbertson (0-0, 3-3) at Marvin Ridge (0-0, 3-3)
Sun Valley (0-0, 5-1) at Piedmont (0-0, 3-3), 7
Big South 2A-3A
South Point (1-1, 2-4) at Ashbrook (1-1, 2-4)
South Mountain 2A-3A
East Rutherford (0-3, 2-4) at Shelby (4-0, 7-0)
Rocky River 2A
Central Academy (0-0, 1-5) at Monroe (0-0, 4-2), 7
Mount Pleasant (0-0, 2-4) at Forest Hills (0-0, 0-6), 6:30
Parkwood (0-0, 4-2) at West Stanly (0-0, 4-2), 7
Southern District 7 2A
East Lincoln (1-1, 5-1) at Bunker Hill (0-2, 0-6), 7
West Caldwell (2-0, 5-1) at Maiden (2-0, 5-1), 7
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City (2-0, 4-2) vs. Community School of Davidson (0-1, 0-6), at Mallard Creek, 7
Highland Tech (0-2, 1-5) at Pine Lake Prep (0-1, 1-5)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle (1-2, 1-5) at West Montgomery (3-0, 6-0), 7
North Stanly (3-0, 4-2) at East Montgomery (4-0, 7-0), 7
South Davidson (0-3, 1-5) at South Stanly (1-2, 1-5), 7
Union Academy (1-3, 2-5) at North Moore (2-2, 3-3)
N.C. nonconference
A.L. Brown (5-1) at Jay M. Robinson (5-1), 7
Statesville Christian (6-1) at Fayetteville Village Christian (4-2)
SOUTH CAROLINA
Region 4 5A
Fort Mill (0-1, 2-4) at Clover (0-1, 5-1)
Nation Ford (1-0, 5-1) at Rock Hill (0-0, 1-5)
S.C. Region 3 4A
Lancaster at Richland Northeast, ppd. to Nov. 4
S.C. Region 4 3A
Chester (1-0, 6-1) at Columbia, ppd. to Monday
