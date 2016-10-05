High School Sports

October 5, 2016 10:11 PM

Marvin Ridge eases past Sun Valley in girls’ tennis

By Brett Honeycutt

Correspondent

Reigning NCHSAA 3A girls’ tennis champion Marvin Ridge won easily against Sun Valley on Wednesday.

The Mavericks won 9-0, including 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 (Ella Imhof), No. 2 (Rebecca Mastrangelo) and No. 5 (Molly Scopinich) singles. Teammates Ryleigh Burns (No. 3), Nicole Colmenares (No. 4) and Rachel Kessler (No. 6) also won in singles.

In doubles, Imhof teamed with Ainsley Zubrinsky to win 8-0 at No. 1. Rachel Zubrinsky and Hannah Scott partnered to win 8-0 at No. 2 and Lavren Lovitt and Nathalie Bittner teamed to win 8-1 at No. 3 to complete the sweep.

Independence upsets East Mecklenburg in soccer

Michael Oviedo, Omar Gonzalez and Chase Davis each scored to help Independence (11-4-2, 4-2 Southwestern 4A) beat conference co-leader East Mecklenburg and win its fifth straight.

Denilson Cardona scored the lone goal for the Eagles (9-3-2, 5-1), which had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Wednesday’s results

Cross Country

BOYS’ TEAM: 1. Langtree Charter Academy 26; 2. Carolina International 29

BOYS’ TOP INDIVIDUALS: 1. Charlie Hester (LA) 18:06; 2. Andrew Henri (CI) 18:21; 3. Thad Wheeler (LA) 18:49; 4. Aaron Barker (CI) 19:35; 5. Ethan Albert (LA) 19:43.

GIRLS’ TEAM: Langtree Charter Academy 15; Carolina International (no score)

GIRLS’ TOP INDIVIDUALS: 1. Caroline Sweitzer (LA) 19:36; 2. Erna Gashi (LA) 22:38; 3. Brittany Walden (LA) 23:16; 4. Olivia Murdock (LA) 23:27; 5. Madison Hutchinson (LA) 25:47.

Golf

North Piedmont 3A/4A

At Larkin Golf Club

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Lake Norman 118; 2. Mooresville 129; 3. S. Iredell 135; 4. Alexander Central 138; 5. Statesville 159; 6. W. Iredell 167; 7. N. Iredell 171.

TOP INDIVIDUALS: 1. Kathryn Carson (LN) 32; 2. Lauren Martin (M) 38; 3 (tie). Madison Brown (LN), Maelyn Southers (SI) 42; 5. Rachel Carney (SI) 43; 6 (tie). Charleigh Hodges (LN), Zoe Hambley (M), Amber Bolick (AC), Talon LaClair (WI) 44; 10 (tie). Sydney Auton (AC), Maggie Martin (NI) 45.

Soccer

Independence 3, E. Meck 1

GOALS: I: Michael Oviedo, Omar Gonzalez, Chase Davis; EM: Denilson Cardona; RECORDS: I 11-4-2, 4-2 SW4A; EM 9-3-2, 5-1.

Myers Park 9, Rocky River 0

GOALS: MP: Jack Valbuena 2, Yusuf Osman 2, William Martin, Gabe Kasten, Samuel Bass, Tyler Ford, Eddison Gobah; SHUTOUT: Philip Patterson.

Ardrey Kell 2, W. Meck 0

Tennis

Porter Ridge 7, Independence 2

SINGLES: Aleena Oakley (I) d. Emmy Woodson 6-0, 6-1; Shayna Farris (PR) d. Katie French 6-1, 6-2; Kayla Ducar (I) d. Miryam Tesfai 6-2, 6-2; Taylor Stedem (PR) d. Allison Lindsay 6-0, 6-3; Carlota Chewning (PR) d. Stephanie Dotson6-4, 6-1; Victoria Riabtseva (PR) d. Maggie McDonald 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Woodson/Farris (PR) d. Oakley/Deseve 10-2; Stedem/Tesfai (PR) d. French/Ducar 10-8; Chewning/Olivia Schwartz (PR) 10-2.

Marvin Ridge 9, Sun Valley 0

SINGLES: Ella Imhof d. Ally Neely 6-0, 6-0; Rebecca Mastrangelo d. Ryan Apple 6-0, 6-0; Ryleigh Burns d. Caitlin Collins 6-2, 6-0; Nicole Colmenares d. McCarty Beckerman 6-2, 6-2; Molly Scopinich d. D'Kayla Thomas 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Kessler d. Camryn Coogan 6-4, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Ainsley Zubrinsky/Sophie Imhof d. Caitlin Collins/McCarty Beckerman 8-0; Rachel Zubrinsky/Hannah Scott d. Brianna Eustace/Emily Watts 8-0; Lavren Lovitt/Nathalie Bittner d. Skyler Brown/D'Kayla Thomas 8-1.

Concord 9, NW Cabarrus 0

SINGLES: Kate Earnhardt (C) d. Analese Travina 6-0, 6-0; Molly Handler (C) d. Bailey Wilcher 6-0, 6-0; Maya Haynes (C) d. Carter Wiseman 6-0, 6-0; Izzy Norman (C) d. Madison Darrell 6-0, 6-0; Adelle Patten (C) d. Rachel Guadarrama 6-0, 6-0; Gracie Cone (C) won by default.

DOUBLES: Norman/A. Patten (C) d. Travina/Wiseman 10-1; Hannah Ross Patten/Meg Aldridge (C) d. Wilcher/Darrell 10-1; Harrington Maxwell/Aleigha Zerbe (C) won by default.

Mooresville 8, Alexander Central 1

SINGLES: Morgan Little (M) d. Jodie Cash 6-2, 6-2; Natalie White (M) d. Darby Sherrill 6-1, 6-0; Leslie Uy (M) d. Chelsea Kidd 6-0, 6-0; Ashlyn Sharpe (M) d. Reilley Bowman 6-7, 6-1, 10-7; Allie Meadows (AC) d. Rebecca Walker 4-6, 6-0, 10-2; Rebecca Walker (M) d. Bailey Ingle 6-1, 6-1.

DOUBLES: White/Uy (M) d. Cash/Sherrill 8-5; Little/Sharpe (M) d. Kidd/Meadows 8-0; Walker/Amanda Miller (M) d. Bowman/Ingle 8-6.

Covenant Day 6, Charlotte Latin 3

SINGLES: Anna Daniels (CD) d. Martha Elizabeth Watson (CL) 6-3, 6-1; McKinley Reilly (CD) d. Hannah Barnes 6-3, 6-1; Madison Wall (CD) d. Ella Lavelle 6-3, 6-3; Margaret Redic (CL) d. Ava Murchson 6-3 6-0; Catherine Clover (CL) d. Erika Fager 6-3, 6-3; Lauren Boyles (CD) d. Sarah Watson 6-0, 6-2.

DOUBLES: Wall/Daniels (CD) d Redic/ Barnes 8-6; Reilly/Murchison (CD) d Watson/M Mathews 8-2; Clover/Lavelle (CL) d Fager/Boyles 8-1.

Volleyball

E. MECK d. GARINGER 25-22, 25-18, 25-9.

PROVIDENCE d. OLYMPIC 25-15, 25-21, 25-20.

Late Tuesday

CANNON SCHOOL d. COVENANT DAY 20-25; 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 16-14.

GASTON DAY d. NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 27-25, 16-25, 25-13, 25-22.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

The Harding University High School Marching Rams

View more video

Sports Videos