Marvin Ridge eases past Sun Valley in girls’ tennis

Reigning NCHSAA 3A girls’ tennis champion Marvin Ridge won easily against Sun Valley on Wednesday.
The Mavericks won 9-0, including 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 (Ella Imhof), No. 2 (Rebecca Mastrangelo) and No. 5 (Molly Scopinich) singles. Teammates Ryleigh Burns (No. 3), Nicole Colmenares (No. 4) and Rachel Kessler (No. 6) also won in singles.
In doubles, Imhof teamed with Ainsley Zubrinsky to win 8-0 at No. 1. Rachel Zubrinsky and Hannah Scott partnered to win 8-0 at No. 2 and Lavren Lovitt and Nathalie Bittner teamed to win 8-1 at No. 3 to complete the sweep.
Independence upsets East Mecklenburg in soccer
Michael Oviedo, Omar Gonzalez and Chase Davis each scored to help Independence (11-4-2, 4-2 Southwestern 4A) beat conference co-leader East Mecklenburg and win its fifth straight.
Denilson Cardona scored the lone goal for the Eagles (9-3-2, 5-1), which had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Wednesday’s results
Cross Country
BOYS’ TEAM: 1. Langtree Charter Academy 26; 2. Carolina International 29
BOYS’ TOP INDIVIDUALS: 1. Charlie Hester (LA) 18:06; 2. Andrew Henri (CI) 18:21; 3. Thad Wheeler (LA) 18:49; 4. Aaron Barker (CI) 19:35; 5. Ethan Albert (LA) 19:43.
GIRLS’ TEAM: Langtree Charter Academy 15; Carolina International (no score)
GIRLS’ TOP INDIVIDUALS: 1. Caroline Sweitzer (LA) 19:36; 2. Erna Gashi (LA) 22:38; 3. Brittany Walden (LA) 23:16; 4. Olivia Murdock (LA) 23:27; 5. Madison Hutchinson (LA) 25:47.
Golf
North Piedmont 3A/4A
At Larkin Golf Club
TEAM RESULTS: 1. Lake Norman 118; 2. Mooresville 129; 3. S. Iredell 135; 4. Alexander Central 138; 5. Statesville 159; 6. W. Iredell 167; 7. N. Iredell 171.
TOP INDIVIDUALS: 1. Kathryn Carson (LN) 32; 2. Lauren Martin (M) 38; 3 (tie). Madison Brown (LN), Maelyn Southers (SI) 42; 5. Rachel Carney (SI) 43; 6 (tie). Charleigh Hodges (LN), Zoe Hambley (M), Amber Bolick (AC), Talon LaClair (WI) 44; 10 (tie). Sydney Auton (AC), Maggie Martin (NI) 45.
Soccer
Independence 3, E. Meck 1
GOALS: I: Michael Oviedo, Omar Gonzalez, Chase Davis; EM: Denilson Cardona; RECORDS: I 11-4-2, 4-2 SW4A; EM 9-3-2, 5-1.
Myers Park 9, Rocky River 0
GOALS: MP: Jack Valbuena 2, Yusuf Osman 2, William Martin, Gabe Kasten, Samuel Bass, Tyler Ford, Eddison Gobah; SHUTOUT: Philip Patterson.
Ardrey Kell 2, W. Meck 0
Tennis
Porter Ridge 7, Independence 2
SINGLES: Aleena Oakley (I) d. Emmy Woodson 6-0, 6-1; Shayna Farris (PR) d. Katie French 6-1, 6-2; Kayla Ducar (I) d. Miryam Tesfai 6-2, 6-2; Taylor Stedem (PR) d. Allison Lindsay 6-0, 6-3; Carlota Chewning (PR) d. Stephanie Dotson6-4, 6-1; Victoria Riabtseva (PR) d. Maggie McDonald 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Woodson/Farris (PR) d. Oakley/Deseve 10-2; Stedem/Tesfai (PR) d. French/Ducar 10-8; Chewning/Olivia Schwartz (PR) 10-2.
Marvin Ridge 9, Sun Valley 0
SINGLES: Ella Imhof d. Ally Neely 6-0, 6-0; Rebecca Mastrangelo d. Ryan Apple 6-0, 6-0; Ryleigh Burns d. Caitlin Collins 6-2, 6-0; Nicole Colmenares d. McCarty Beckerman 6-2, 6-2; Molly Scopinich d. D'Kayla Thomas 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Kessler d. Camryn Coogan 6-4, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Ainsley Zubrinsky/Sophie Imhof d. Caitlin Collins/McCarty Beckerman 8-0; Rachel Zubrinsky/Hannah Scott d. Brianna Eustace/Emily Watts 8-0; Lavren Lovitt/Nathalie Bittner d. Skyler Brown/D'Kayla Thomas 8-1.
Concord 9, NW Cabarrus 0
SINGLES: Kate Earnhardt (C) d. Analese Travina 6-0, 6-0; Molly Handler (C) d. Bailey Wilcher 6-0, 6-0; Maya Haynes (C) d. Carter Wiseman 6-0, 6-0; Izzy Norman (C) d. Madison Darrell 6-0, 6-0; Adelle Patten (C) d. Rachel Guadarrama 6-0, 6-0; Gracie Cone (C) won by default.
DOUBLES: Norman/A. Patten (C) d. Travina/Wiseman 10-1; Hannah Ross Patten/Meg Aldridge (C) d. Wilcher/Darrell 10-1; Harrington Maxwell/Aleigha Zerbe (C) won by default.
Mooresville 8, Alexander Central 1
SINGLES: Morgan Little (M) d. Jodie Cash 6-2, 6-2; Natalie White (M) d. Darby Sherrill 6-1, 6-0; Leslie Uy (M) d. Chelsea Kidd 6-0, 6-0; Ashlyn Sharpe (M) d. Reilley Bowman 6-7, 6-1, 10-7; Allie Meadows (AC) d. Rebecca Walker 4-6, 6-0, 10-2; Rebecca Walker (M) d. Bailey Ingle 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES: White/Uy (M) d. Cash/Sherrill 8-5; Little/Sharpe (M) d. Kidd/Meadows 8-0; Walker/Amanda Miller (M) d. Bowman/Ingle 8-6.
Covenant Day 6, Charlotte Latin 3
SINGLES: Anna Daniels (CD) d. Martha Elizabeth Watson (CL) 6-3, 6-1; McKinley Reilly (CD) d. Hannah Barnes 6-3, 6-1; Madison Wall (CD) d. Ella Lavelle 6-3, 6-3; Margaret Redic (CL) d. Ava Murchson 6-3 6-0; Catherine Clover (CL) d. Erika Fager 6-3, 6-3; Lauren Boyles (CD) d. Sarah Watson 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Wall/Daniels (CD) d Redic/ Barnes 8-6; Reilly/Murchison (CD) d Watson/M Mathews 8-2; Clover/Lavelle (CL) d Fager/Boyles 8-1.
Volleyball
E. MECK d. GARINGER 25-22, 25-18, 25-9.
PROVIDENCE d. OLYMPIC 25-15, 25-21, 25-20.
Late Tuesday
CANNON SCHOOL d. COVENANT DAY 20-25; 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 16-14.
GASTON DAY d. NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 27-25, 16-25, 25-13, 25-22.
