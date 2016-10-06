Cox Mill volleyball team bolts into national poll

October 5, 2016
Cox Mill High’s volleyball team is off to a 16-0 start and coach Michelle Phillips’ team has only lost one set this season.
That was a four weeks ago.
On Thursday, the Chargers earned some national attention for the season they are having, moving into MaxPreps top 25 national poll. Cox Mill is No. 16 and is the only N.C. team ranked. Dorman High School, from Roebuck, S.C., is No. 18. Dorman is 18-2.
Cox Mill, which plays Central Cabarrus Thursday at 6 p.m. at home on Senior Night, is led by junior Taylor Rowland (224 kills) and junior Lauren Phillips (102). Junior Courtney Weber has 23 blocks and junior Alison Siersma has 19.
Last season, Cox Mill was 28-3 and lost 3-1 to eventual N.C. 3A state champion South Iredell in the state quarterfinal round. This year’s team has five seniors and hopes to win the school’s first state title. No Cabarrus County team has ever reached the NCHSAA championship round.
September 30, 2016
Cox Mill Volleyball Roster
No.
Name
Position
Year
Height
1
DS
Jr.
5-6
2
DS, L
Sr.
5-6
3
RS
Sr.
5-7
4
RS, S
Jr.
5-8
5
DS
Sr.
5-4
6
MB, OH
Jr.
5-8
7
OPP, MB
Jr.
5-10
8
OH, S
Jr.
5-10
9
OPP, OH
Sr.
5-9
10
DS, OH
Sr.
5-4
11
S
Jr.
6-0
12
OH
Jr.
6-3
13
MH
So.
5-9
14
DS
So.
5-1
15
DS
Jr.
5-6
