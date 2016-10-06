High School Sports

Cox Mill volleyball team bolts into national poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Cox Mill High’s volleyball team is off to a 16-0 start and coach Michelle Phillips’ team has only lost one set this season.

That was a four weeks ago.

On Thursday, the Chargers earned some national attention for the season they are having, moving into MaxPreps top 25 national poll. Cox Mill is No. 16 and is the only N.C. team ranked. Dorman High School, from Roebuck, S.C., is No. 18. Dorman is 18-2.

Cox Mill, which plays Central Cabarrus Thursday at 6 p.m. at home on Senior Night, is led by junior Taylor Rowland (224 kills) and junior Lauren Phillips (102). Junior Courtney Weber has 23 blocks and junior Alison Siersma has 19.

Last season, Cox Mill was 28-3 and lost 3-1 to eventual N.C. 3A state champion South Iredell in the state quarterfinal round. This year’s team has five seniors and hopes to win the school’s first state title. No Cabarrus County team has ever reached the NCHSAA championship round.

Cox Mill Volleyball Roster

No.

Name

Position

Year

Height

1

Paige Baldelli

DS

Jr.

5-6

2

Emma Efird

DS, L

Sr.

5-6

3

Grace Guarino

RS

Sr.

5-7

4

Payton Taylor

RS, S

Jr.

5-8

5

Nia Bridges

DS

Sr.

5-4

6

Alison Siersma

MB, OH

Jr.

5-8

7

Avery Wilson

OPP, MB

Jr.

5-10

8

Lauren Phillips

OH, S

Jr.

5-10

9

Tyler Fitzpatrick

OPP, OH

Sr.

5-9

10

Melanie Jones

DS, OH

Sr.

5-4

11

Courtney Weber

S

Jr.

6-0

12

Taylor Rowland

OH

Jr.

6-3

13

Cristen Ledet

MH

So.

5-9

14

Carin Bridges

DS

So.

5-1

15

Lindsay Koenig

DS

Jr.

5-6

