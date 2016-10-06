Gallery: Butler vs Myers Park

Butler's Dirk Cureton (3) heads to the end zone for a touchdown past Myers Park defenders during their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Butler's Kusegi Cureton (10) makes a one-handed catch as Myers Park's Trey Bly (32) defends during in the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Butler's Davis Cheek (11) runs past as Myers Park's Ben Norris (10) and Cory Mobley (40) during the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Butler's Anthony McGill (43) defends a pass intended for Myers Park's Saiq Patrick (7) during the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Myers Park's Elijah Bowick (11) runs a kickoff back upfield past Butler defenders during the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Butler's Nijere Peoples (32) runs past Myers Park's Nate Urrestta (6) during the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Butler's Kusegi Cureton (10) arches for the goal line after being tackled by Myers Park's Cameron Roseman-Sinclair (18) during the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Cureton was called down at the 1-yard line. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Myers Park's Adonai Aloma (30) recovers a fumble by Butler during the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Butler's DJ Little (120 is brought down by Myers Park's Ben Norris (10) during the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Myers Park's Elijah Bowick (11) makes a reception in front of the Butler sideline during the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Myers Park's Jack Davidson (19) throws downfield against the Butler defense during the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Myers Park's Jacquez Robinson (22) tries to find running room against the Butler defense during the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Butler's Kusegi Cureton (10 shakes off Myers Park's Shane Collins (52) as Nate Urrestta (6) closes in during the first half of their Southwestern 4A conference football game at Myers Park on Thursday, October 6, 2016. Butler led 31-0, at halftime.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com