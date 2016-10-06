Charlotte Catholic rallies past Olympic

Trailing 14-6 midway through the second quarter, Charlotte Catholic football coach Mike Brodowicz told his team “it was time to find out if we are a real football team or a pretender.”
His Cougars responded, on offense, defense and special teams, scoring 29 unanswered points to roll to a 35-14 victory against Olympic on Thursday night.
The No. 7 Cougars (6-1, 2-0) have won six straight games, outscoring their opponents 236-59.
Charlotte Catholic started its comeback when Jack Brigham (142 yards on 24 carries) scored his second rushing touchdown of the game with 5 minutes, 25 seconds to play in the second quarter, cutting the Olympic lead to 14-12.
Four plays later, the Cougars’ special teams joined the party, blocking a punt out of the back of the end zone for a safety to tie the game at 14.
Then, the Catholic defense got involved on the next Olympic possession, when senior cornerback Ben Brodowicz intercepted Trojans quarterback Dylan Earney.
Three plays later, Charlotte Catholic quarterback Brady Berger found tailback Milan Howard wide open on a throwback screen, which he turned into a 38-yard touchdown pass and 21-14, Cougars lead.
Howard capped the first drive of the second half with a 24-yard touchdown run up the gut.
Berger, who went 10-for-15 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, found Jimmy Abate on a 27-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to finish off the Trojans at 35-14.
The Cougars defense did not allow a point after the first quarter.
Earney led Olympic, going 11-for-20 passing for 218 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Olympic senior running back Elias Crawford also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the scoring.
Quote: “We weren’t that sharp to start. Anytime you break the kids’ schedule (playing Thursday) it’s tough. But when we we’re down 14-6, I challenged our guys, and told them now we find our if we are a real football team or a pretender. There’s no plays we can call or scheme changes we can make, it’s all about who wants it more now. I was pleased with how we responded as a football team.” – Charlotte Catholic coach Mike Brodowicz said.
Records: Charlotte Catholic 6-1, 3-0 in SoMeck8 Conference; Olympic 2-5, 0-3.
Worth mentioning: Charlotte Catholic has won six straight games since losing the season opener to Charlotte Christian (20-13) and has been dominant, averaging 39 points per game and giving up 10 per game. ... Catholic is without two of the starting running backs it began the season with as Wesley Alexander (knee) is out for the season, and Angel Marrero broke his left leg against Harding. ... Catholic senior running back Jack Brigham has stepped up into a lead role in backfield as he has 642 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. ... Olympic is going in the other direction as it has lost four straight after a 2-1 start, allowing 37 points per game in that span.
What’s Next: Charlotte Catholic will host No. 14 South Mecklenburg next Friday night; Olympic will host No. 12 West Mecklenburg.
