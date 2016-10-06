Thursday’s High School Football Summaries

High School Football Summaries
BUTLER 53, MYERS PARK 0
Butler;10;21;13;9;53
Myers Park;0;0;0;0;0
B–FG Ryan Schaar 24
B–Nijere Peoples 1 run (Schaar kick)
B–Dirk Cureton 35 pass from Davis Cheek (Schaar kick)
B–Kusegi Cureton 10 pass from Cheek (Schaar kick)
B–Peoples 2 run (Schaar kick)
B–D. Cureton 70 pass from Cheek (kick failed)
B–Peoples 10 run (Schaar kick)
B–FG Schaar 36
B–T.J. Cusick 80 run (no attempt made)
<EN>
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 35, OLYMPIC 14
Charlotte Catholic;6;15;7;7;35
Olympic;14;0;0;0;14
CC–Jack Brigham 3-yard run (kick failed)
O–Elias Crawford 95-yard kickoff return (Haley Houser kick)
O–Isaiah Boswell 94-yard pass from Dylan Earney (Houser kick)
CC–Brigham 5-yard run (run failed)
CC–Team safety blocked punt
CC–Milan Howard 38-yard pass from Brady Berger (Drew Morias kick)
CC–Howard 24-yard run (Morias kick)
CC–Jimmy Abate 27-yard pass from Berger (Morias kick)
<EN>
MALLARD CREEK 42, HOUGH 21
Mallard Creek;21;14;7;0;42
Hough;0;7;0;14;21
MC—Ryan Jones 45 pass from Chauncey Caldwell (Josh Silverstein kick)
MC—Darnell Walker 3 run (Silverstein kick)
MC—Walker 23 run (Silverstein kick)
MC—Walker 44 run (Silverstein kick)
MC—Jones 31 pass from Caldwell (Silverstein kick)
H—Jamond Hill 13 pass from Jackson Gibbs (Zach Stearns kick)
MC—Walker 1 run (Silverstein kick)
H—Cameron Evans 4 pass from Gibbs (Stearns kick)
H—Tyus Fields 22 run (Stearns kick)
<EN>
VANCE 53, WEST CHARLOTTE 7
West Charlotte;0;0;7;0;7
Vance;16;14;14;9;53
V–Kingsley Ifedi 12 run (Kalen Clark run)
V–Gary Williams recovered fumble in end zone (Robert Leach run)
V–Michael Roberts 10 pass from Ifedi (James Palacios kick)
V–Jeremiah Hall 3 pass from Ifedi (Palacios kick)
V–Hall 32 pass from Ifedi (Palacios kick)
WC–Jerkoya Patton 12 run (Alex Wiesecke kick)
V–Roberts 4 pass from Ifedi (Palacios kick)
V–Hall 23 pass from Ifedi (Palacios kick)
V–Safety, West Charlotte quarterback tackled in own end zone
<EN>
PINE LAKE PREP 66, HIGHLAND TECH 0
Pine Lake Prep;44;16;6;0;66
Highland Tech;0;0;0;0;0
PLP–Hochman 4 run (Harwood run)
PLP–Hochman 57 run (Hochman run)
PLP–Harwood 3 run (PAT failed)
PLP–Harwood 39 run (Hochman run)
PLP–Petroski 42 run (Castronovo run)
PLP–Petroski 45 run (PAT failed)
PLP–Harwood 13 run (Petroski run)
PLP–Petroski 9 run (Harris run)
PLP–Petroski 1 run (PAT failed)
PLP–Petroski 30 run (PAT failed)
<EN>
