Thursday’s HS football scores, How Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s pairings

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
Bye
5-1
at Lancaster
2
Mallard Creek
4A
d. Hough 42-21
6-1
vs Vance
3
Butler
4A
d. Myers Park 53-0
7-1
vs Rocky River
4
Rock Hill Northwestern
5A
Bye
6-1
vs Clover
5
Char. Christian
IND
vs New Covenant
6-0
at Char. Country Day
6
Vance
4A
d. West Charlotte 53-7
6-1
at Mallard Creek
7
Char. Catholic
4A
d. Olympic 35-14
6-1
vs South Meck
8
Davidson Day
IND
vs Char. Latin
5-1
at Statesville Christian
9
Myers Park
4A
lost 53-0 to Butler
6-1
vs Porter Ridge
10
Char. Latin
IND
vs Davidson Day
5-1
Bye
11
Lake Norman
4A
d. South Iredell 28-20
7-0
at Alexander Central
12
West Mecklenburg
4A
d. South Meck 35-18
6-1
at Olympic
13
Hough
4A
lost 42-21 to Mallard Creek
4-3
vs A.L. Brown
14
South Mecklenburg
4A
lost 35-18 to West Meck
4-3
at Char. Catholic
15
Lincolnton
2A
at Bandys
6-0
vs Bunker Hill
16
A.L. Brown
4A
d. Robinson 17-14
6-1
at Hough
Thursday’s scores
North Carolina
Apex Middle Creek 49, Holly Springs 9
Ayden-Grifton 28, Greene Central 22
Cameron Union Pines 14, Fayetteville Byrd 8
Cape Fear 29, Fayetteville Seventy-First 27
Cary Panther Creek 28, Morrisville Green Hope 27
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 59, Charlotte Harding 54
Charlotte Catholic 35, Charlotte Olympic 14
Charlotte Mallard Creek 42, Cornelius Hough 21
Clinton 50, Newton Grove Midway 0
East Bladen 41, Pender 3
East Carteret 35, Pamlico County 0
East Duplin 35, Southwest Onslow 0
East Lincoln 49, Claremont Bunker Hill 14
East Montgomery 49, North Stanly 14
Eastern Randolph 32, Trinity 13
Elizabeth City Northeastern 42, Camden County 7
Fairmont 50, West Columbus 7
Granville Central 34, Weldon 8
Greenville Rose 68, Southern Wayne 28
Harrells Christian 28, North Raleigh Christian 14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 67, Charlotte Garinger 6
Jacksonville 42, Richlands 13
Jacksonville Northside 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Jones County 72, Lejeune 0
Kannapolis Brown 17, Concord Robinson 14
Kinston 27, South Lenoir 13
Lee County 41, Fayetteville Sanford 28
Manteo 42, Columbia 0
Matthews Butler 53, Charlotte Myers Park 0
Mitchell County 48, Polk County 18
Monroe 66, Monroe Central 0
Monroe Sun Valley 48, Monroe Piedmont 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 72, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Mt. Pleasant 36, Marshville Forest Hills 35
New Bern 20, South Central Pitt 14
North Davidson 45, Pfafftown Reagan 28
North Duplin 21, Warsaw Kenan 12
North Lenoir 47, Goldsboro 24
North Mecklenburg 41, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Northern Nash 6, Wilson Hunt 3
Orange 14, Northern Vance 0
Pittsboro Northwood 20, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 13
Princeton 56, Newton Grove Hobbton 14
Raleigh Sanderson 27, Raleigh Leesville Road 10
Reidsville 75, Graham 0
Rocky Mount 20, Nash Central 14
Rocky Point Trask 13, West Bladen 7
Rolesville 51, East Wake 6
Siler City Jordan-Matthews 28, Bartlett Yancey 26
South Columbus 46, South Robeson 0
South Granville 37, Franklinton 14
South Johnston 20, Western Harnett 17
Southampton Academy, Va. 54, Grace Christian-Raleigh 12
Southern Durham 58, Chapel Hill 0
Southern Lee 35, Gray’s Creek 0
Southern Nash 49, Wilson Fike 14
St. Pauls 55, East Columbus 0
Thomasville Ledford 34, Asheboro 24
Topsail 28, Wilmington Ashley 24
Wake Forest 45, Raleigh Wakefield 0
Wake Forest Heritage 39, Raleigh Enloe 7
Wallace-Rose Hill 44, Union 0
Washington 21, Farmville Central 10
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 38, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 6
West Brunswick 46, South Brunswick 7
West Caldwell 35, Maiden 12
West Johnston 42, Harnett Central 6
West Mecklenburg 35, South Mecklenburg 18
West Montgomery 62, Albemarle 7
Whiteville 23, Red Springs 22
Wilmington New Hanover 21, Wilmington Laney 20
Wilson Beddingfield 21, North Johnston 0
S. Carolina
Boiling Springs 42, James F. Byrnes 28
Cheraw 48, North Central 12
Dillon Christian 55, King’s Academy 6
Fort Mill 21, Clover 14
Hillcrest 45, Riverside 7
Holly Hill Academy 32, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 16
Richard Winn Academy 62, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 8
Chester vs. Columbia, ppd. to Nov 3.
Eau Claire vs. Fox Creek, ppd. to Nov 3.
Lancaster vs. Richland Northeast, ppd.
Friday’s games
North Carolina
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Southern Meck 4A
Berry (0-2, 1-5) at Providence (1-1, 2-4), 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg (1-1, 4-3) at Rocky River (1-1, 3-4), 7
North Piedmont 3A-4A
Alexander Central (1-1, 5-1) at North Lincoln (1-1, 1-5)
Statesville (0-2, 1-5) at North Iredell (0-2, 0-6)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hibriten (2-0, 6-0) at Fred T. Foard (0-2, 2-4)
Hickory (0-2, 0-6) at South Caldwell (0-2, 0-6)
Patton (2-0, 5-1) at St. Stephens (0-2, 1-5)
Watauga (2-0, 4-2) at Freedom (2-0, 4-2)
South Piedmont 3A
Carson (2-2, 3-3) at South Rowan (0-4, 0-6)
Central Cabarrus (1-3, 2-4) at West Rowan (4-0, 6-1)
Cox Mill (2-2, 2-4) at Concord (3-1, 4-2)
Northwest Cabarrus (1-3, 1-5) at East Rowan (2-3, 2-4)
Big South 2A-3A
East Gaston (1-1, 2-4) at Hunter Huss (2-0, 3-3)
Lake Norman Charter (0-2, 4-2) at Stuart Cramer (1-1, 4-2)
North Gaston (0-2, 1-5) at Forestview (2-0, 4-2)
South Mountain 2A-3A
Chase (1-3, 3-3) at R-S Central (1-2, 3-3), 7
East Burke (1-2, 1-5) at Draughn (0-4, 1-6), 7
Kings Mountain (2-2, 4-3) at Crest (4-0, 7-0)
Southern District 7 2A
Lincolnton (2-0, 6-0) at Bandys (0-2, 2-4)
Newton-Conover (0-2, 4-2) at West Lincoln (1-1, 4-2)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville (0-0, 0-6) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (0-1, 4-2)
Nonconference
Arden Christ School (5-1) at Concord First Assembly (6-1)
Carolina Pride (2-4) at High Point Christian (5-1), 7
Charlotte Latin (7-0) vs. Davidson Day (5-1), at Hopewell, 7
Christ the King (0-6) at Northside Christian (4-2)
Hickory Grove Christian (1-5) at Cannon School (3-3)
Metrolina Christian (3-3) at Rabun Gap (Ga) Nacoochee (2-4), 4
New Covenant Knights (1-2) at Charlotte Christian (6-0)
Providence Day (3-4) vs. Virginia Beach (Va) Bishop Sullivan (4-1), at Buies Creek, 7
Sandhills Titans (2-3) at Mountain Island Charter (5-1)
Victory Christian (0-4) at Hickory Hawks (2-4)
S. Carolina
THURSDAY
Fort Mill at Clover
Nation Ford at Rock Hill
FRIDAY
York at Ridge View
Westwood at South Pointe, ppd
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY
A.L. Brown at Hough, 7
Anson at Piedmont
Ardrey Kell at Providence, 7
Ashbrook at East Gaston
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton
Cannon School at High Point Christian
Carolina Pride at Central Pageland (SC)
Carolina Gladiators at Mountain Island Charter
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Christ School at Hickory Grove
Christ the King at Victory Christian
Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Concord at Carson
Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian
Davidson Day at Statesville Christian
Forest Hills at Parkwood
Forestview at South Point
Harding at Berry, 7
Highland Tech at Cherryville
Independence at Garinger, 7
Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill
Lake Norman at Alexander Central
Lake Norman Charter at Hunter Huss
Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley
Monroe at Mount Pleasant
Mooresville at South Iredell
Newton Conover at East Lincoln
North Lincoln at Statesville
Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian
Northwest Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge
Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City
Porter Ridge at Myers Park, 7
Rocky River at Butler, 7
South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic
South Rowan at Central Cabarrus
Stuart Cramer at North Gaston
Vance at Mallard Creek, 7
Weddington at Cuthbertson
West Charlotte at Hopewell, 7
West Iredell at North Iredell
West Lincoln at West Caldwell
West Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
West Stanly at Central Academy
S. Carolina
FRIDAY
Carolina Pride at Central Pageland
Clover at Northwestern
Columbia at Indian Land
Nation Ford at Byrnes
Rock Hill at Fort Mill
South Pointe at Lancaster
York at Westwood
N.C./S.C. BYES: Charlotte Latin, East Mecklenburg, North Mecklenburg, Providence Day, Union Academy.
