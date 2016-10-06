High School Sports

October 6, 2016 11:40 PM

Thursday’s HS football scores, How Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

This week

Rec

Next week

1

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

Bye

5-1

at Lancaster

2

Mallard Creek

4A

d. Hough 42-21

6-1

vs Vance

3

Butler

4A

d. Myers Park 53-0

7-1

vs Rocky River

4

Rock Hill Northwestern

5A

Bye

6-1

vs Clover

5

Char. Christian

IND

vs New Covenant

6-0

at Char. Country Day

6

Vance

4A

d. West Charlotte 53-7

6-1

at Mallard Creek

7

Char. Catholic

4A

d. Olympic 35-14

6-1

vs South Meck

8

Davidson Day

IND

vs Char. Latin

5-1

at Statesville Christian

9

Myers Park

4A

lost 53-0 to Butler

6-1

vs Porter Ridge

10

Char. Latin

IND

vs Davidson Day

5-1

Bye

11

Lake Norman

4A

d. South Iredell 28-20

7-0

at Alexander Central

12

West Mecklenburg

4A

d. South Meck 35-18

6-1

at Olympic

13

Hough

4A

lost 42-21 to Mallard Creek

4-3

vs A.L. Brown

14

South Mecklenburg

4A

lost 35-18 to West Meck

4-3

at Char. Catholic

15

Lincolnton

2A

at Bandys

6-0

vs Bunker Hill

16

A.L. Brown

4A

d. Robinson 17-14

6-1

at Hough

Thursday’s scores

North Carolina

Apex Middle Creek 49, Holly Springs 9

Ayden-Grifton 28, Greene Central 22

Cameron Union Pines 14, Fayetteville Byrd 8

Cape Fear 29, Fayetteville Seventy-First 27

Cary Panther Creek 28, Morrisville Green Hope 27

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 59, Charlotte Harding 54

Charlotte Catholic 35, Charlotte Olympic 14

Charlotte Mallard Creek 42, Cornelius Hough 21

Clinton 50, Newton Grove Midway 0

East Bladen 41, Pender 3

East Carteret 35, Pamlico County 0

East Duplin 35, Southwest Onslow 0

East Lincoln 49, Claremont Bunker Hill 14

East Montgomery 49, North Stanly 14

Eastern Randolph 32, Trinity 13

Elizabeth City Northeastern 42, Camden County 7

Fairmont 50, West Columbus 7

Granville Central 34, Weldon 8

Greenville Rose 68, Southern Wayne 28

Harrells Christian 28, North Raleigh Christian 14

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 67, Charlotte Garinger 6

Jacksonville 42, Richlands 13

Jacksonville Northside 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

Jones County 72, Lejeune 0

Kannapolis Brown 17, Concord Robinson 14

Kinston 27, South Lenoir 13

Lee County 41, Fayetteville Sanford 28

Manteo 42, Columbia 0

Matthews Butler 53, Charlotte Myers Park 0

Mitchell County 48, Polk County 18

Monroe 66, Monroe Central 0

Monroe Sun Valley 48, Monroe Piedmont 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 72, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Mt. Pleasant 36, Marshville Forest Hills 35

New Bern 20, South Central Pitt 14

North Davidson 45, Pfafftown Reagan 28

North Duplin 21, Warsaw Kenan 12

North Lenoir 47, Goldsboro 24

North Mecklenburg 41, Huntersville Hopewell 0

Northern Nash 6, Wilson Hunt 3

Orange 14, Northern Vance 0

Pittsboro Northwood 20, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 13

Princeton 56, Newton Grove Hobbton 14

Raleigh Sanderson 27, Raleigh Leesville Road 10

Reidsville 75, Graham 0

Rocky Mount 20, Nash Central 14

Rocky Point Trask 13, West Bladen 7

Rolesville 51, East Wake 6

Siler City Jordan-Matthews 28, Bartlett Yancey 26

South Columbus 46, South Robeson 0

South Granville 37, Franklinton 14

South Johnston 20, Western Harnett 17

Southampton Academy, Va. 54, Grace Christian-Raleigh 12

Southern Durham 58, Chapel Hill 0

Southern Lee 35, Gray’s Creek 0

Southern Nash 49, Wilson Fike 14

St. Pauls 55, East Columbus 0

Thomasville Ledford 34, Asheboro 24

Topsail 28, Wilmington Ashley 24

Wake Forest 45, Raleigh Wakefield 0

Wake Forest Heritage 39, Raleigh Enloe 7

Wallace-Rose Hill 44, Union 0

Washington 21, Farmville Central 10

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 38, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 6

West Brunswick 46, South Brunswick 7

West Caldwell 35, Maiden 12

West Johnston 42, Harnett Central 6

West Mecklenburg 35, South Mecklenburg 18

West Montgomery 62, Albemarle 7

Whiteville 23, Red Springs 22

Wilmington New Hanover 21, Wilmington Laney 20

Wilson Beddingfield 21, North Johnston 0

S. Carolina

Boiling Springs 42, James F. Byrnes 28

Cheraw 48, North Central 12

Dillon Christian 55, King’s Academy 6

Fort Mill 21, Clover 14

Hillcrest 45, Riverside 7

Holly Hill Academy 32, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 16

Richard Winn Academy 62, Curtis Baptist, Ga. 8

Chester vs. Columbia, ppd. to Nov 3.

Eau Claire vs. Fox Creek, ppd. to Nov 3.

Lancaster vs. Richland Northeast, ppd.

Friday’s games

North Carolina

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Southern Meck 4A

Berry (0-2, 1-5) at Providence (1-1, 2-4), 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg (1-1, 4-3) at Rocky River (1-1, 3-4), 7

North Piedmont 3A-4A

Alexander Central (1-1, 5-1) at North Lincoln (1-1, 1-5)

Statesville (0-2, 1-5) at North Iredell (0-2, 0-6)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hibriten (2-0, 6-0) at Fred T. Foard (0-2, 2-4)

Hickory (0-2, 0-6) at South Caldwell (0-2, 0-6)

Patton (2-0, 5-1) at St. Stephens (0-2, 1-5)

Watauga (2-0, 4-2) at Freedom (2-0, 4-2)

South Piedmont 3A

Carson (2-2, 3-3) at South Rowan (0-4, 0-6)

Central Cabarrus (1-3, 2-4) at West Rowan (4-0, 6-1)

Cox Mill (2-2, 2-4) at Concord (3-1, 4-2)

Northwest Cabarrus (1-3, 1-5) at East Rowan (2-3, 2-4)

Big South 2A-3A

East Gaston (1-1, 2-4) at Hunter Huss (2-0, 3-3)

Lake Norman Charter (0-2, 4-2) at Stuart Cramer (1-1, 4-2)

North Gaston (0-2, 1-5) at Forestview (2-0, 4-2)

South Mountain 2A-3A

Chase (1-3, 3-3) at R-S Central (1-2, 3-3), 7

East Burke (1-2, 1-5) at Draughn (0-4, 1-6), 7

Kings Mountain (2-2, 4-3) at Crest (4-0, 7-0)

Southern District 7 2A

Lincolnton (2-0, 6-0) at Bandys (0-2, 2-4)

Newton-Conover (0-2, 4-2) at West Lincoln (1-1, 4-2)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Cherryville (0-0, 0-6) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (0-1, 4-2)

Nonconference

Arden Christ School (5-1) at Concord First Assembly (6-1)

Carolina Pride (2-4) at High Point Christian (5-1), 7

Charlotte Latin (7-0) vs. Davidson Day (5-1), at Hopewell, 7

Christ the King (0-6) at Northside Christian (4-2)

Hickory Grove Christian (1-5) at Cannon School (3-3)

Metrolina Christian (3-3) at Rabun Gap (Ga) Nacoochee (2-4), 4

New Covenant Knights (1-2) at Charlotte Christian (6-0)

Providence Day (3-4) vs. Virginia Beach (Va) Bishop Sullivan (4-1), at Buies Creek, 7

Sandhills Titans (2-3) at Mountain Island Charter (5-1)

Victory Christian (0-4) at Hickory Hawks (2-4)

S. Carolina

THURSDAY

Fort Mill at Clover

Nation Ford at Rock Hill

FRIDAY

York at Ridge View

Westwood at South Pointe, ppd

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY

A.L. Brown at Hough, 7

Anson at Piedmont

Ardrey Kell at Providence, 7

Ashbrook at East Gaston

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton

Cannon School at High Point Christian

Carolina Pride at Central Pageland (SC)

Carolina Gladiators at Mountain Island Charter

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Christ School at Hickory Grove

Christ the King at Victory Christian

Community School of Davidson at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Concord at Carson

Concord First Assembly at SouthLake Christian

Davidson Day at Statesville Christian

Forest Hills at Parkwood

Forestview at South Point

Harding at Berry, 7

Highland Tech at Cherryville

Independence at Garinger, 7

Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill

Lake Norman at Alexander Central

Lake Norman Charter at Hunter Huss

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Monroe at Mount Pleasant

Mooresville at South Iredell

Newton Conover at East Lincoln

North Lincoln at Statesville

Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian

Northwest Cabarrus at Hickory Ridge

Pine Lake Prep at Bessemer City

Porter Ridge at Myers Park, 7

Rocky River at Butler, 7

South Mecklenburg at Charlotte Catholic

South Rowan at Central Cabarrus

Stuart Cramer at North Gaston

Vance at Mallard Creek, 7

Weddington at Cuthbertson

West Charlotte at Hopewell, 7

West Iredell at North Iredell

West Lincoln at West Caldwell

West Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

West Stanly at Central Academy

TeamA at TeamB

S. Carolina

FRIDAY

Carolina Pride at Central Pageland

Clover at Northwestern

Columbia at Indian Land

Nation Ford at Byrnes

Rock Hill at Fort Mill

South Pointe at Lancaster

York at Westwood

N.C./S.C. BYES: Charlotte Latin, East Mecklenburg, North Mecklenburg, Providence Day, Union Academy.

