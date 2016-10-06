Thursday night observations: Ardrey Kell survives Harding’s offensive explosion, wins 2nd straight

Ardrey Kell and Harding met for the fourth time ever Thursday night, and there wasn’t much reason to think it would be close.
Ardrey Kell had won the three previous meetings 62-0, 40-14 and 38-29. Harding, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2007, entered the game on a three-game losing streak.
But the Rams very nearly pulled off the upset of the year in one of the highest-scoring games in Mecklenburg County history. Ardrey Kell won 59-54 but only after stopping Harding on downs at the Knights’ 4 with 10 seconds left.
“Man, that’s 113 points,” Ardrey Kell coach Joe Evans said. “We scored a lot and they scored just a little bit less than us. But it wasn’t anything we weren’t prepared for. We just didn’t execute well. And I told (Harding coach) Sam Greiner, ‘Your kids play hard for four quarters.’ That’s not the same Harding it’s been the past couple years. He’s done a great job.”
As crazy as it sounds, the Ardrey Kell-Harding track meet didn’t produce the most points in North Carolina. In the eastern part of the state Thursday, Greenville Conley beat Pikeville Aycock 83-68. The teams’ 151 combined points broke a two-week old state record that was set by Greenville Rose, when Rose beat Greenville Conley 77-67.
In Charlotte Thursday, Evans said he felt like whichever team, Harding or Ardrey Kell, had the ball last would win.
And the points came from everywhere.
Harding sophomore Quavaris Crouch ran for three touchdowns and had one receiving. Jaquan Rankins had three scores, one receiving and two rushing. Ardrey Kell’s Mari Wingard had nearly 200 kickoff return yards. He and Robert Mullen had kickoff returns for touchdowns. Ardrey Kell’s Cameron Bauer blocked a punt and ran it back for a touchdown. Jackson Sinclair forced a fumble and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
“It was a crazy game, man,” Greiner said. “But special teams cost us.”
Harding (2-5, 0-3 SoMeck) lost its fourth straight but scored the most points it had since beating Waddell 57-7 in 2010. In his second year, Greiner has led the Rams to their most wins in three seasons.
The Knights (4-3, 2-1) won their second straight and scored the most points since beating Harding 62-0 in 2014.
But this win was nothing like the previous three over Harding.
“They’re gonna give people fits,” Evans said of Harding. “This is one of those that ends up being a big win. It was a dogfight and anytime you can win a tight one like that, it’s a character-building game. It puts us at 2-1 in the conference and we control our own destiny in terms of winning a conference championship. That’s all we can ask.”
Observations
▪ If anyone thought Butler would be hurting at running back after graduating one of the best running backs its ever had, you were wrong. Benny LeMay left the school and enrolled at UNC Charlotte after rushing for 4,059 career yards. That ranks No. 11 in Mecklenburg County history.
But junior Nijere Peoples is a pretty good replacement. He’s helped Butler to a 7-1 start and ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday’s 53-0 whitewash of Myers Park. In the past two weeks, People has run 45 times for 471 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s averaging 10.46 yards per carry.
▪ Davidson Day junior quarterback Sam Hartman was named USA Football Player of the Week for the Mid-Atlantic Region. He threw five touchdowns in a rout of Northside Christian last week and will lead the Patriots into Friday’s big game with Charlotte Latin. It’s a rematch of last season’s N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championship game, which Hartman and the Patriots won.
▪ Thursday brought some big mismatches: Pine Lake Prep was up 44-0 over Highland Tech after the first quarter, was up 60-0 at halftime and won 72-0. Monroe was up 38-0 over Central Academy at halftime and won 66-0. Sun Valley got four first half Sam Howell touchdown passes -- all to Jerimiah Miller -- and led Piedmont 42-0 at halftime of a 48-0 win. And Porter Ridge led Garinger 61-6 at halftime before winning 67-6.
▪ Weddington coach Tim Carson received his Shrine Bowl jacket Thursday. He’ll be an assistant coach in the Shrine Bowl game in December in South Carolina. Weddington beat Anson Senior 44-7 Thursday. ...The Christ School at Concord First Assembly game, originally scheduled for Friday, was moved to Oct. 21 because of Hurricane Matthew.
Weddington' TimCarson receives his Shrine Bowl jacket tonight. He will be an assistant for NC. @UCPS_MonroeNC pic.twitter.com/aP9mN1hLHf— UCPS County AD (@skwahder) October 7, 2016
Thursday’s Roundup
No. 16 A.L. Brown 17, Concord Robinson 14: A.L. Brown (6-1) has won three straight and the past two have come by three points. Last week, the Wonders got a late interception to upset then Sweet 16 No. 1 Vance 24-21. That gave coach Mike Newsome his 50th win at the school. Thursday, the Wonders rallied late, getting a touchdown pass with 17 seconds left to win over Robinson (5-2) in a rare October nonconference game. Lewis Harris caught the game-winning pass from Zach Williamson.
No. 11 Lake Norman 28, South Iredell 20: Lake Norman (7-0) remained unbeaten with a late rally. Max Thorn recovered a South Iredell fumble in the end zone to give his team a 21-20 fourth-quarter lead. And with 68 seconds left, Cole Jackson scored a put-away touchdown.
North Mecklenburg 41, Hopewell 0: Kalvin McCollum, the Vikings’ senior linebacker who was involved in a fatal car crash earlier this season, played his first game Friday. McCollum got a late safety in the win. North Meck (3-5, 1-2 MECKA) ended a three-game losing streak. Hopewell (1-7, 0-3) hasn’t won since a season-opening 38-0 win over Garinger. They’ve scored just 32 points in seven games.
Pine Lake Prep 72, Highland Tech 0: Pine Lake Prep ended a five-game losing streak. Kris Petroski scored five touchdowns. Will Harwood scored three and Taylor Hochman had two. All of Pine Lake Prep’s touchdowns were rushing scores.
Monroe 66, Central Academy 0: Monroe (5-2, 1-0 Rocky River) won its fourth straight. The reigning N.C. 2AA state champion lost to 3A Sun Valley (45-37) and to NCISAA 3A runner-up Charlotte Latin (27-20) in two of its first three games. Thursday was the first time all season Monroe played someone in its classification.
Thursday’s Top Performers
Jack Brigham, Brady Berger, Charlotte Catholic: Brigham, a senior, rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Berger, a senior quarterback, went 10-for-15 passing for 191 yards and two touchdown in the Cougars’ 35-14 win against Olympic.
Dyami Brown, Richard Latimer, West Mecklenburg: 259 yards total offense, two scores from Brown and 210 yards total offense, plus two passing touchdowns and one rushing from Latimer in a 28-18 win against South Meck.
Chauncey Caldwell, Ryan Jones, Mallard Creek: Caldwell threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns, completing 8 of 14 attempts. Both scores went to Jones - a 45-yarder in the first quarter and a 31-yarder in the second. Jones had five catches for 125 yards, all in the first quarter. Mallard Creek beat Hough 42-21.
Sooo .... This was a nice catch @ButlerHSAthlet1 https://t.co/EvqueoNrPQ pic.twitter.com/BxLBQe7rAT— TWC SportsChannel NC (@twcsportsncsc) October 7, 2016
Davis Cheek, Butler: In a 53-0 win against previously unbeaten Myers Park, Cheek completed 12-of-20 passes for 224 yards and three scores. He had two pretty scores to Kusegi Cureton.
Another Cureton TD but comes at a cost as he's DQ'd for taunting @ButlerHSAthlet1 lead 37-0 https://t.co/EvqueoNrPQ pic.twitter.com/6o5NLA6oZP— TWC SportsChannel NC (@twcsportsncsc) October 7, 2016
Kingsley Ifedi, Vance: 15-of-20 passing for 205 yards and five touchdowns, along with a rushing score in a 53-7 win against West Charlotte.
Jerkoya Patton, West Charlotte: 28 carries, 139 yards and a score in 53-7 loss to Vance.
Travis Prince, South Meck: 23 carries, 149 yards and a score in a 28-18 loss to West Meck.
Darnell Walker, Mallard Creek: Ran for 135 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries in the No. 2 Mavericks’ 42-21 win against Hough. Walker had touchdown runs of 3 and 23 yards in the first quarter, a 44-yarder in the second and a 1-yard run in the third.
Comments