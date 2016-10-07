Hurricane Matthew continues to force changes to high school football schedule (Updated 1:15 p.m. 10/7)

With Hurricane Matthew beginning to deliver sometimes heavy rains to the Charlotte area, some high school football games are being moved.
Many schools moved games up to Thursday to avoid the storms. About half the schedule for Friday was played Thursday (click here for score, stars, observations). Here is the latest schedule for Friday night.
So far three games have been moved to Monday, and Friday’s scheduled Arden Christ School at Concord First Assembly game has been moved to Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
Moving to Monday are: Davidson Day vs. Charlotte Latin at Hough; East Gaston at Hunter Huss; and North Gaston at Forestview.
Friday’s games
North Carolina
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Southern Meck 4A
Berry (0-2, 1-5) at Providence (1-1, 2-4), 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg (1-1, 4-3) at Rocky River (1-1, 3-4), 7
North Piedmont 3A-4A
Alexander Central (1-1, 5-1) at North Lincoln (1-1, 1-5)
Statesville (0-2, 1-5) at North Iredell (0-2, 0-6)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hibriten (2-0, 6-0) at Fred T. Foard (0-2, 2-4)
Hickory (0-2, 0-6) at South Caldwell (0-2, 0-6)
Patton (2-0, 5-1) at St. Stephens (0-2, 1-5)
Watauga (2-0, 4-2) at Freedom (2-0, 4-2)
South Piedmont 3A
Carson (2-2, 3-3) at South Rowan (0-4, 0-6)
Central Cabarrus (1-3, 2-4) at West Rowan (4-0, 6-1)
Cox Mill (2-2, 2-4) at Concord (3-1, 4-2)
Northwest Cabarrus (1-3, 1-5) at East Rowan (2-3, 2-4)
South Mountain 2A-3A
Chase (1-3, 3-3) at R-S Central (1-2, 3-3), 7
East Burke (1-2, 1-5) at Draughn (0-4, 1-6), 7
Kings Mountain (2-2, 4-3) at Crest (4-0, 7-0)
Southern District 7 2A
Lincolnton (2-0, 6-0) at Bandys (0-2, 2-4)
Newton-Conover (0-2, 4-2) at West Lincoln (1-1, 4-2)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Cherryville (0-0, 0-6) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (0-1, 4-2)
Nonconference
Arden Christ School (5-1) at Concord First Assembly (6-1)
Carolina Pride (2-4) at High Point Christian (5-1), 7
Hickory Grove Christian (1-5) at Cannon School (3-3)
Metrolina Christian (3-3) at Rabun Gap (Ga) Nacoochee (2-4), 4
New Covenant Knights (1-2) at Charlotte Christian (6-0)
Providence Day (3-4) vs. Virginia Beach (Va) Bishop Sullivan (4-1), at Buies Creek, 7
Sandhills Titans (2-3) at Mountain Island Charter (5-1)
Victory Christian (0-4) at Hickory Hawks (2-4)
Monday’s Schedule
Charlotte Latin (7-0) vs. Davidson Day (5-1), at Hough, 7
East Gaston (1-1, 2-4 Big South) at Hunter Huss (2-0, 3-3), 7
North Gaston (0-2, 1-5 Big South) at Forestview (2-0, 4-2), 7
Comments