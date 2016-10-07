Julian Boddie’s 4 TDs lead Providence rout of Berry

Julian Boddie was perfectly content in the homecoming rain and muck.
The Providence running back had 139 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 20 carries in Friday’s 44-0 SoMeck 4A win against Berry Academy. It was Boddie’s most productive game as a varsity player.
“My freshman year, I scored three,” he said. “I don’t think I ever scored four.”
Providence took care of business early to put Berry Academy away. The Panthers jumped in front on the second play when Parks Lewis’ interception was converted into a 37-yard strike from Jack Cherry to Blake Proehl.
Boddie took over from there, tearing through the Berry defense for big chunks of yardage. He scored four touchdowns before the break, and the Panthers seized a 35-0 advantage.
Boddie was especially effective in the first half with 91 yards on 12 carries, just shy of Berry’s output (94 yards) as a team. With the ground attack working so well, Providence threw the ball 11 times, seven in the first half.
“I think this gives us huge momentum going into the next game,” Boddie said. “We can do this to anybody, I believe. We’ve just got to believe in ourselves and work together as a team.”
Records: Berry Academy 1-6, 0-3. Providence 3-4, 2-1.
Worth mentioning: Providence quarterback Jack Cherry hit 5-of-11 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 19 yards for another. ... Providence blocked two punts.
What’s next: Berry Academy will take on neighborhood rival Harding in the annual Battle of Alleghany. Providence will host Ardrey Kell in a league game.
