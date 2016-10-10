Charlotte-area high school football games of the week

No. 6 Vance (6-1, 1-1 MECKA) at No. 2 Mallard Creek (6-1, 3-0), Fri, 7: Mallard Creek can wrap up the league title by beating Vance this week and A.L. Brown Oct. 21. Vance must win this game to have a shot at a league crown. The Cougars were upset 24-21 in Kannapolis Sept. 30.
No. 14 A.L. Brown (6-1, 2-0 MECKA) at Hough (4-3, 1-1), Fri, 7: Hough has lost two of three but can still get back into the league title picture with a win. A.L. Brown tries to stay on track for a potential league showdown game with Mallard Creek.
Ardrey Kell (4-3, 2-1 SoMeck 8) at Providence (3-4, 2-1), Fri, 7: One of Mecklenburg County’s best rivalries renews and the winner stays in the league title race. Ardrey Kell has allowed an average of 42 points in its past three games. After a three-game losing streak to start the season, Providence has won 3-of-4 games, averaging 39.25 points.
Mooresville (5-2, 3-0 North Piedmont 3A/4A) at South Iredell (5-2, 2-1), Fri, 7:30: After an 0-2 start, Mooresville has won five straight, posting three shutouts along the way. South Iredell had a five-game winning streaked snapped in a 28-20 loss to unbeaten conference rival Lake Norman last week.
No. 8 Davidson Day (5-1) at Statesville Christian (6-1), Fri, 7:30: The NCISAA Division I state champions, who were scheduled to play Charlotte Latin Monday night, visit Statesville Christian in a big non-conference game. Statesville Christian’s only loss was to Arden’s Christ School though the team was missing several key players to injury.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Comments