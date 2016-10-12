Providence hands South Meck first loss in soccer

Luke Sistare and Dallas Baker each scored first half goals and Providence held on to beat South Mecklenburg 3-1 and hand the reigning NCHSAA 4A champion Sabres their first loss this season.
Sistare began the scoring for Providence (12-1-2) on an assist from Rotimi Adewumi and Baker’s goal came off an assist by Sam Wlodyka.
Danny Devries scored Providence’s third goal off an assist by Daniel Silchenko.
Cameron Barnes scored the lone goal for South Mecklenburg (16-1-1).
Latin blanks Myers Park in field hockey
In a matchup of two of the state’s top field hockey powers, Charlotte Latin beat Myers Park 3-0 to stay unbeaten and hand the Mustangs their first loss this season.
Camille Kane scored twice and Caroline Balogh added a goal for the Hawks (11-0-1), last year’s NCISAA champion.
Corbett Foster had the shutout against Myers Park (13-1), which finished runner-up in last year’s N.C. Field Hockey Association state tournament.
Providence volleyball stays perfect in SoMeck 8 4A
Providence beat Charlotte Catholic 23-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-7 to improve to 19-2 overall and 13-0 in the So Meck 8 Conference.
Leading Providence were Ashley Cruise (15 kills), Carly Peck (14 kills), Emily Konchan (35 assists) Macy Henry (19 digs) and Annie Leonard (nine kills).
Tuesday’s results
Cross Country
BOYS’ TEAM: 1 Woodlawn 32; 2. Arborbrook Christian 41; 3. Charlotte Christian 69; 4. Camden Military 87; 5. Bradford Prep 133; 6. Mountain Island Charter 144.
TOP BOYS’ INVIDIVIDUALS: 1. Quinn Schneider (W) 16:38; 2. Jonathan Timberlake (AC) 17:41; 3. Jonathan Loy (High Point Christian) 17:45; 4. Peter Johnson (Performance 360) 18:09; 5. Zachery Lorch (W) 18:39.
GIRLS’ TEAM: 1. Charlotte Christian 34; 2. Mountain Island Charter 46; 3. 3. Bradford Prep 49.
TOP GIRLS’ INDIVIDUALS: 1. Anna Petr (BP) 19:42; 2. Elizabeth Timberlake (AC) 20:25; 3. Joelle Ryan (Performance 360) 21:18; 4. Caroline Ormond (AC) 21:44; 5. Natalie Williams (North Charlotte) 22:04.
Field Hockey
Charlotte Latin 3, Myers Park 0
GOALS: CL: Camille Kane 2, Caroline Balogh; SHUTOUT: Corbett Foster; RECORDS: CLS 11-0-1, MP 13-1.
Golf
Charlotte Catholic 134, Olympic 178
At Palisades Country Club
TOP INDIVIDUALS: Keri Kenkel (CC) 36, Kallie Pavlish (CC) 46; Lauren Andsager (CC) 52, Emma Havmoller (O) 52.
Soccer
Providence 3, S. Mecklenburg 1
GOALS: P: Luke Sistare, Dallas Baker, Danny Devries; SM: Cameron Barnes; RECORDS: SM 16-1-1; P 12-1-2
Covenant Day 5, Charlotte Latin 1
GOALS: CD: Julius Klohr 2, Will Boatright, Alex Barnwell, Jack Allen; CL: Connor Fultz; RECORDS: CD 11-3-1, 7-2; CL 9-8-1, 5-3-1.
Hickory Grove 4, Gaston Day 0
GOALS: HGC: Sam Cox 3, Ashton Pope; SHUTOUT: Philip Jennings.
Tennis
Charlotte Country Day 9, Cannon School 0
SINGLES: Katie Weber d. Mackenzie Hemby 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Carroll d. Emily Cleveland 6-0, 6-0; Kendall Addison d. Anabel Barr 6-1, 6-0; Sally Sasz d. Madeline Calcagno 6-0, 6-0; Lindsay Larkin d. Amelia Wyatt 6-3, 6-1; Parker Shelton d. Mia Biehler 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Weber/Carroll d. Handy/Barr 8-0; Addison/Sasz d. Cleveland/Rose 8-0; Larkin/Harbrecht d. Calcagno/Wyatt 8-0.
Covenant Day 6, Charlotte Latin 3
SINGLES: Anna Daniels (CD) d. Hanna Barnes 6-0, 6-1; McKinley Riley (CD) d. Martha Elizabeth Watson 6-4, 6-4; Madison Wall (CD) d. Ella LaVelle 6-3, 6-1; Margaret Redic (CL) d. Ava Murchison 6-1, 6-1; Catherine Clover (CL) d. Erika Fager 6-2, 6-1; Rachael Boyce (CD) d. Sarah Watson 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES: Wall/Daniels (CD) d. Redic/Barnes 8-4; Riley/Murchison d. Watson/Morgan Mathews 8-4; Clover/LaVelle (CL) d. Lauren Boyles/Meredith Strause 8-2.
Volleyball
PROVIDENCE d. CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 23-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-7
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER d. SOUTH POINT 25-10, 25-11, 25-17.
COVENANT DAY d. WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22.
Comments