Providence Day freshman Porter Rooks

It's that time of season again, school has or will be starting soon and that means high school football. On Saturday fans were able to enjoy Charlotte's Kickoff Night at Memorial Stadium that featured three games.
Jackson Gibbs, the grandson of legendary Washington Redskins head coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, is the starting quarterback for Hough High School. Gibbs was recently offered a scholarship to play QB at the University of Michigan.
Mallard Creek is looking to win its fourth straight state championship, and WR Ryan Jones figures to be a big part of the team. The 6-foot-2 UNC commit will have to adjust to a new quarterback and new role on the team in 2016.