South Mecklenburg rebounds from first loss, beats West Mecklenburg in soccer

Ethan DeSilva, Reed Hunnicutt and Kyle Marcus each scored two goals to help reigning NCHSAA 4A soccer champion South Mecklenburg rebound from its first loss of the season and beat West Mecklenburg 10-1 Wednesday.
The Sabres (17-1- 1), who also had goals from Maynor Figueroa, Cameron Barnes, Phillips Glass and Angel Rebolledo, lost 3-1 Tuesday to SoMeck 8 rival Providence.
Providence blanks Berry in soccer
Dallas Baker had a hat trick and one assist and Luis Romero had a goal and an assist as Providence beat Berry 7-0.
The Panthers (13-1- 2), coming off their biggest win of the season Tuesday against South Mecklenburg, also had goals from Tom Reuteler, Tabor Kocmond and Will Langhart.
Joey Jegier had the shutout for Providence.
E. Meck continues to roll, downs Rocky River
Christian Thomas had a hat trick and Luis Alanis scored twice as East Mecklenburg shut out Rocky River 9-0.
Jobin San, Denilson Cardona and Hugo Garcia also scored for the Eagles (11-3- 2, 7-1 Southwestern 4A).
Miguel Contreras, Jacob Spence, Ethan Spence combined for the shutout against Berry (0-14, 0-8).
Providence volleyball ends season with perfect conference mark
Ashley Cruise had 14 kills and Emily Konchan had 28 assists to help lead Providence to a 25-13, 25-22, 25-13 victory against Berry.
The Panthers will head into the postseason with a 20-2 record and a perfect 14-0 SoMeck 8 4A record.
Wednesday’s results
Soccer
South Mecklenburg 10, West Mecklenburg 1
GOALS: SM: Ethan DeSilva 2, Reed Hunnicutt 2, Kyle Marcus 2, Maynor Figueroa, Cameron Barnes, Phillips Glass, Angel Rebolledo; RECORDS: SM 17-1- 1,
Providence 7, Berry 0
GOALS: P: Dallas Baker 3, Tom Reuteler, Tabor Kocmond, Will Langhart, Luis Romero; SHUTOUT: Joey Jegier.
East Meck 9, Rocky River 0
GOALS: EM: Christian Thomas 3, Luis Alanis 2, Jobin San, Denilson Cardona, Hugo Garcia; SHUTOUT: Miguel Contreras, Jacob Spence, Ethan Spence; RECORDS: EM 11-3- 2, 7-1 SW4A; RR 0-14, 0-8.
Ardrey Kell 6, Harding 0
Volleyball
PROVIDENCE D. BERRY 25-13, 25-22, 25-13
