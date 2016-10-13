High School Sports

October 13, 2016 12:46 PM

Pick 7

Langston Wertz Jr.

Bret McCormick

Chris Kroeger

Delano Little

Ashley Stroehlein

The Charlotte Observer

(Rock Hill) Herald

WFNZ

WBTV

WBTV

This Season

39-17

41-15

38-18

35-21

34-20

Last week

4-3

5-2

5-2

6-1

4-3

A.L. Brown at Hough

Hough

A.L. Brown

A.L. Brown

A.L. Brown

A.L. Brown

Vance at Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

South Meck at Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Porter Ridge at Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Myers Park

Lake Norman at Alex. Central

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley

Sun Valley

Sun Valley

Sun Valley

Sun Valley

Sun Valley

South Pointe at Lancaster

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

South Pointe

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Providence Day freshman Porter Rooks

View more video

Sports Videos