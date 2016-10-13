Langston Wertz Jr.
Bret McCormick
Chris Kroeger
Delano Little
Ashley Stroehlein
The Charlotte Observer
(Rock Hill) Herald
WFNZ
WBTV
WBTV
This Season
39-17
41-15
38-18
35-21
34-20
Last week
4-3
5-2
5-2
6-1
4-3
A.L. Brown at Hough
Hough
A.L. Brown
A.L. Brown
A.L. Brown
A.L. Brown
Vance at Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
South Meck at Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Porter Ridge at Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Myers Park
Lake Norman at Alex. Central
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Marvin Ridge at Sun Valley
Sun Valley
Sun Valley
Sun Valley
Sun Valley
Sun Valley
South Pointe at Lancaster
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
South Pointe
Comments