Region Prep Football Report: High School Football Conference Races Tightening Up

With four weeks remaining in the regular season in the Carolinas, the race for conference championships is beginning to sort itself out.
In many leagues, two teams share first place, with two or three contenders close behind. Remember the date of Oct. 21. That’s a week from Friday, and a number of Charlotte-area leagues will have first-place showdowns that night.
Several other big games are this week.
In case you missed it, South Carolina’s regular-season schedule now lasts through Nov. 4. The season was to have finished Oct. 28, but the large number of postponements due to Hurricane Matthew last week convinced the S.C. High School League to add a weekend to the regular season – and push back the state playoffs a week.
A few leagues have only played one or two league games, but here’s a quick look at various conference races where the favorites have been established:
Southern Meck 8 4A: Catholic and West Mecklenburg have emerged as top contenders, with 3-0 records. Ardrey Kell, Providence and South Mecklenburg are close behind, at 2-1. Catholic hosts South Mecklenburg on Friday, but the big game is the following week, with Catholic visiting West Mecklenburg on Oct. 21.
Southwestern 4A: Butler’s victory over Myers Park leaves the Bulldogs at 3-0. Surprising Porter Ridge is 2-0 but travels to Myers Park this week. The Butler-at-Porter Ridge matchup is Oct. 21.
Mecka 4A: Mallard Creek (3-0) and A.L. Brown (2-0) lead the way, but Vance and Hough, each 1-1, remain in the race. The Vance-Mallard Creek game Friday will sort some of this out, but once again, Oct. 21 is the big date. Mallard Creek visits A.L. Brown that night.
Northwestern 3A-4A: Hibriten, one of the state’s top 3A teams, and Watauga share the lead at 3-0. They meet Friday night in Lenoir.
North Piedmont 3A-4A: Lake Norman and Mooresville are tied at 3-0, but Alexander Central and South Iredell (each 2-1) are strong contenders. Lake Norman visits Alexander Central on Friday and travels Oct. 28 to Mooresville.
South Piedmont 3A: West Rowan (5-0) has first place to itself. Jay M. Robinson, which has lost to West Rowan, and Concord are 4-1. Concord hosts West Rowan on … naturally, Oct. 21.
Big South 2A-3A: Forestview and Hunter Huss are 3-0, with Stuart Cramer and South Point at 2-1. South Point is coming on after a slow start and could factor heavily in the race. Forestview is at South Point on Friday and travels to Hunter Huss on Oct. 28.
South Mountain 2A-3A: Shelby (5-0) and Burns (4-0) appear to be the powers of this conference, and they meet Friday at Burns.
Southern District 7 2A: Lincolnton and West Caldwell lead the league at 3-0, but East Lincoln, Maiden and West Lincoln are 2-1. West Caldwell visits Lincolnton on Oct. 28.
South Carolina Region 4 5A: Nation Ford and Northwestern, each 2-0 in region play, appear to be the title contenders. They meet Oct. 21 at Nation Ford.
SOUTHERN MECK 8 4A
Ardrey Kell 59, Harding 54 (Thursday): The Rams were stopped at the Ardrey Kell 4 with 10 seconds left. Ardrey Kell scored four touchdowns on special-teams plays kickoff returns by Mari Wingard and Robert Mullen, a punt return by Cameron Bauer, and a recovered fumble in the end zone by Jackson Crawford.
Charlotte Catholic 35, Olympic 14 (Thursday): Brady Berger threw two touchdown passes and Jack Brigham ran for two more scores. The Trojans, who led in the first quarter, scored on a pair of 90-yard-plus plays, including Elias Crawfords 95-yard kickoff return.
Providence 44, Berry 0: Julian Boddie carried 20 times for 139 yards and four touchdowns.
West Mecklenburg 28, South Mecklenburg 18 (Thursday): Richard Latimer threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, leading the Hawks. Travis Prince carried23 times for 149 yards and a Sabre score.
This weeks big games: South Mecklenburg, coming off a loss to West Mecklenburg, visits Charlotte Catholic in a big south Charlotte rivalry. West Mecklenburg travels to Olympic.
SOUTHERN MECK 8 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Catholic
3
0
6
1
249
79
West Meck
3
0
6
1
286
134
Ardrey Kell
2
1
4
3
234
240
South Meck
2
1
4
3
208
117
Providence
2
1
3
4
206
209
Harding
0
3
2
5
160
271
Olympic
0
3
2
5
165
222
Berry Academy
0
3
1
6
83
295
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Butler 53, Myers Park 0 (Thursday): Nijere Peoples ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns, as the Bulldogs handed the Mustangs their first loss of the season.
Porter Ridge 67, Garinger 6 (Thursday): The Pirates surprising season continued, as six players scored rushing touchdowns and Porter Ridge ground out 357 rushing yards. The Pirates led 61-0 at halftime.
Rocky River 27, East Mecklenburg 24 (OT): Khamal Howard ran 39 times for 218 yards and two East scores, but Tyshawn Carter completed 16 of 29 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime.
This weeks big games: Porter Ridge has been the surprise team of the league so far. This week the Pirates face their biggest test so far, traveling to Myers Park. Butler, meanwhile, entertains Rocky River.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Butler
3
0
7
1
338
121
Porter Ridge
2
0
5
2
212
111
Rocky River
2
1
4
4
217
257
Myers Park
1
1
6
1
165
131
East Meck
1
2
4
4
261
206
Independence
0
2
0
7
54
265
Garinger
0
3
0
8
39
399
MECKA 4A
A.L. Brown 17, Jay M. Robinson 14 (Thursday): The Wonders won on a Zach Williamson-to-Lewis Harris touchdown pass with 17 seconds left.
Mallard Creek 42, Hough 21 (Thursday): Ryan Jones had two long touchdown receptions for the Mavericks. Houghs Jackson Gibbs threw for two touchdowns.
North Mecklenburg 44, Hopewell 0 (Thursday): The Viking defense was superb, recovering four fumbles and recording five sacks.
Vance 53, West Charlotte 7 (Thursday): Kingsley Efidi threw three touchdowns passes and ran for another in Vances big win. Jerkaya Patton led the Lions with 139 rushing yards and a touchdown.
This weeks big games: The leagues top four teams square off, with Mallard Creek entertaining Vance in a meeting of 4AA powers. Houghs hopes of staying in the race will rest with the outcome of their home game with A.L. Brown.
MECKA 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Mallard Creek
3
0
6
1
225
89
A.L. Brown
2
0
6
1
232
96
Vance
1
1
6
1
355
135
Hough
1
1
4
3
229
140
North Meck
1
2
3
5
203
158
West Charlotte
1
2
1
7
89
277
Hopewell
0
3
1
7
70
364
SOUTHEASTERN 4A
Pinecrest 48, Lumberton 14 (Thursday)
Richmond Senior 35, Hoke County 7 (Thursday): Leon Zeigler threw three touchdown passes for the Raiders.
Scotland County 56, Purnell Swett 0 (Thursday): Syheam McQueen ran for 157 yards and five touchdowns.
This weeks big games: Pinecrest has surprised some observers by rolling to a 7-0 record. This week, Pinecrest entertains state title contender Scotland County.
SOUTHEASTERN 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Pinecrest
1
0
7
0
283
91
Scotland
1
0
7
0
277
39
Richmond
1
0
5
2
253
111
Purnell Swett
0
1
3
4
128
201
Lumberton
0
1
2
5
147
212
Hoke
0
1
1
6
121
221
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Hibriten 56, Fred T. Foard 7: The Panthers rolled to victory, with their defense recovering three Foard fumbles and interception two passes.
Hickory 40, South Caldwell 28: Dameon Phillips threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more Hickory scores.
St. Stephens 31, Patton 29: The Indians pulled the upset, winning on a 34-yard field goal by Bryce Desantis. Joe Eakin ran for 218 yards for Patton.
Watauga 45, Freedom 7: Evan Suggs rushed for 114 yards and a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, as the Pioneers built an early lead.
This weeks big games: The league championship probably will be decided when Watauga visits Hibriten. The visiting Pioneers explosive offense will be the Panthers toughest test so far this season.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Hibriten
3
0
7
0
368
50
Watauga
3
0
5
2
373
208
Patton
2
1
5
2
276
225
Freedom
2
1
4
3
224
171
St. Stephens
1
2
2
5
152
257
Hickory
1
2
1
6
176
315
Fred T. Foard
0
3
2
5
97
280
South Caldwell
0
3
0
7
101
354
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A-4A
Alexander Central 48, North Lincoln 7: Bryson Godfrey and Devon Weiss each had two touchdown runs for the Wildcats. North Lincoln was held to 122 yards total offense.
Lake Norman 28, South Iredell 20 (Thursday): Max Thorns fumble recovery in the end zone early in the fourth quarter gave Lake Norman its winning points, and the Wildcats added a late touchdown run by Jackson Cole.
Mooresville 32, West Iredell 0 (Thursday): Donshel Jetton ran 22 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns as the Greyhounds won their fifth in a row.
Statesville 31, North Iredell 6 (Thursday): Jai Hogue, Dorreco Davis and John Mott each ran for Greyhound touchdowns.
This weeks big games: Lake Norman, coming off a narrow victory over one league contender, travels to another this Friday high-scoring Alexander Central.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A-4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Lake Norman
3
0
7
0
317
121
Mooresville
3
0
5
2
180
71
Alexander
2
1
6
1
387
186
South Iredell
2
1
5
2
275
144
Statesville
1
2
2
5
127
189
North Lincoln
1
2
1
6
82
263
West Iredell
0
3
2
5
133
257
North Iredell
0
3
0
7
80
200
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
A.L. Brown 17, Jay M. Robinson 14 (Thursday): Robinson led for much of the game but allowed the Wonders to score in the final 17 seconds.
Concord 35, Cox Mill 0: P.J. Hall ran 18 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Nicholson scored on a 95-yard kickoff return.
East Rowan 8, Northwest Cabarrus 0: Wesley Pride scored for the Mustangs on an interception return. East Rowan stopped Northwest Cabarrus on the Mustang 6 late in the game.
South Rowan 19, Carson 16: South Rowan got its first victory of the season, as Austin Chrismond ran 5 yards for a touchdown with 37 seconds left. It snapped a 17-game losing streak for the victors.
West Rowan 41, Central Cabarrus 14 (Monday): Central Cabarrus looked like a team ready to spring an upset, building an early lead, but L.J. Robinson returned an interception for a West Rowan touchdown, and the Falcons remained atop the conference race.
This weeks big games: Concord visits Carson, West Rowan is home against East Rowan, and Jay M. Robinson visits Cox Mill.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
West Rowan
5
0
7
1
199
129
Jay M. Robinson
4
1
5
2
238
97
Concord
4
1
5
2
219
95
Hickory Ridge
3
2
5
2
172
130
East Rowan
3
3
3
4
129
144
Carson
2
3
3
4
124
168
Cox Mill
2
4
2
6
92
201
NW Cabarrus
1
3
1
5
41
204
C. Cabarrus
1
4
2
5
111
164
South Rowan
1
4
1
6
72
247
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Marvin Ridge 38, Cuthbertson 6 (Thursday): Austin Colonna completed 22 of 30 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Deveaux ran for two more scores and recovered a Cuthbertson fumble.
Sun Valley 48, Piedmont 0 (Thursday): Sam Howell completed four touchdown passes to Jerimiah Miller in the first half, as the Spartans staked a 41-0 lead at intermission.
Weddington 44, Anson 7 (Thursday): The Warriors turned in their best defensive performance of the season.
This weeks big games: Two of the leagues best teams meet at Sun Valley, with the Spartans entertaining Marvin Ridge.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Sun Valley
1
0
6
1
309
140
Marvin Ridge
1
0
4
3
247
141
Weddington
1
0
4
3
265
103
Anson
0
1
3
4
126
140
Cuthbertson
0
1
3
4
192
169
Piedmont
0
1
3
4
141
137
BIG SOUTH 2A-3A
Forestview 30, North Gaston 6 (Monday): The Forestview defense picked off three North Gaston passes.
Hunter Huss 49, East Gaston 12 (Monday): Jaquavious Butler ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns, and Xavier Holmes rushed for 109 yards and two scores, as the Huskies kept pace with Forestview in first place.
South Point 45, Ashbrook 12 (Thursday): This was South Points most impressive performance of the season. The defense intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble, and Ty Tinker ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
Stuart Cramer 55, Lake Norman Charter 0: The Storms defense was tough, as usual, but the offense had an unusually explosive night. Kaiser Kayton rushed for 132 yards for the victors. Lake Norman Charter, losing its third straight after starting the season 4-0, was held to five first downs and 27 yards total offense.
This weeks big games: Forestview visits dangerous South Point. Hunter Huss, meanwhile, is home against Lake Norman Charter. Stuart Cramer visits North Gaston.
BIG SOUTH 2A-3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Forestview
3
0
5
2
149
72
Hunter Huss
3
0
4
3
210
140
Stuart Cramer
2
1
5
2
144
60
South Point
2
1
3
4
184
118
Ashbrook
1
2
2
5
163
186
East Gaston
1
2
2
5
124
302
L. Norman Ch.
0
3
4
3
152
145
North Gaston
0
3
1
6
145
298
SOUTH MOUNTAIN 2A-3A
East Burke 20, Draughn 0: The Cavaliers won this meeting of Burke County teams, with Joe Duckworth scoring twice on runs.
Kings Mountain 21, Crest 19 (Monday): The Mountaineers had their biggest victory of the season, handing Crest its first league loss of the season. Crest scored a touchdown with 1:06 remaining, but Kings Mountain broke up the two-point conversion pass.
R-S Central 25, Chase 6: Tyrese Tate rushed 16 times for 184 yards and three touchdowns, and the defense intercepted two Chase passes and blocked a punt.
Shelby 45, East Rutherford 7 (Thursday): Malik Sarratt completed 15 of 19 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns. East Rutherford was limited to 88 yards offense.
This weeks big games: One of the states best 2A teams, Shelby, visits one of the top 3A teams, Burns, in a battle of unbeaten. Crest, coming off its surprising loss, travels to East Burke.
SOUTH MOUNTAIN 2A-3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Shelby
5
0
8
0
343
69
Burns
4
0
7
0
227
83
Crest
3
1
5
2
158
76
Kings Mountain
3
2
5
3
254
144
R-S Central
2
2
4
3
147
164
East Burke
2
2
2
5
85
202
Chase
1
4
3
4
115
159
E. Rutherford
0
4
2
5
115
188
Draughn
0
5
1
7
61
232
SOUTHERN DISTRICT 7 2A
East Lincoln 49, Bunker Hill 14 (Thursday): Marcus Graham had another big game, passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns and running for 147 yards and two more scores. Seth Miller had two touchdown runs for Bunker Hill.
Lincolnton 54, Bandys 28: Xavier McClain carried 13 times for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as Lincolnton remained unbeaten. Bandys totaled more than 300 yards rushing.
West Caldwell 35, Maiden 12 (Thursday): West Caldwell remained in a first-place tie with Lincolnton, as Titus Tucker rushed 19 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns.
West Lincoln 24, Newton-Conover 21: Rocky Renteria kicked a 37-yard field goal with one second remaining, lifting West Lincoln. Tyler Stanton rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns for Newton-Conover.
This weeks big games: West Lincoln travels to West Caldwell in the biggest game of the week. Lincolnton will be favored at home against Bunker Hill. But East Lincoln could face trouble in its visit to Newton-Conover.
SOUTHERN DISTRICT 7 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Lincolnton
3
0
7
0
345
151
West Caldwell
3
0
6
1
221
82
East Lincoln
2
1
6
1
287
78
Maiden
2
1
5
2
288
157
West Lincoln
2
1
5
2
180
126
Newton-Conover
0
3
4
3
261
141
Bandys
0
3
2
5
218
368
Bunker Hill
0
3
0
7
88
323
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Monroe 66, Central Academy 0 (Thursday): T.J. Brewer was among five Redhawks who rushed for touchdowns. His came on a 65-yard dash. Bryan Diaz was perfect on nine conversion kicks and added a 36-yard field goal.
Mount Pleasant 36, Forest Hills 35 (Thursday): Each team scored twice in a wild fourth quarter. The Tigers got 146 rushing yards and a touchdown from Adam Johns. Jaleel McLaughlin ran for three Yellow Jacket touchdowns.
West Stanly 35, Parkwood 27 (Thursday): Cameron Brown (157 rushing yards) and Malik Johnson (147) each scored two touchdowns for the Colts. Parkwoods Eli Ackerman passed for three scores.
This weeks big games: Monroe, which has played all but one of its games against bigger competition, travels to Mount Pleasant, which also has played mostly 3A competition.
ROCKY RIVER 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Monroe
1
0
5
2
194
118
West Stanly
1
0
5
2
203
139
Mount Pleasant
1
0
3
4
208
208
Parkwood
0
1
4
3
181
165
Central Academy
0
1
1
6
90
253
Forest Hills
0
1
0
7
126
292
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
East Davidson 24, Salisbury 14: The Hornets fell behind 24-0 early in the second quarter and couldnt catch up.
Thomasville 34, West Davidson 0
This weeks big games: Salisbury is home against Lexington, while North Rowan entertains West Davidson.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
East Davidson
1
0
6
1
208
127
North Rowan
1
0
5
2
171
117
Thomasville
1
0
3
4
146
125
Lexington
0
1
3
3
179
135
West Davidson
0
1
3
4
135
180
Salisbury
0
1
1
6
96
187
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Bessemer City 58, Community School of Davidson 21 (Thursday): Isaiah Cole ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and Kevin Goodwin had 266 rushing yards and three Bessemer City touchdowns. Luke Watts passed for 237 yards and three CSD scores.
Cherryville 35, Thomas Jefferson Academy 34: Preston Elliotts 48-yard touchdown pass to Austin Treadyway in the games final minute lifted Cherryville. Bill Loy ran for four touchdowns for TJA.
Mountain Island Charter 49, Sandhills Titans 0: Aapri Washington rushed 10 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Pine Lake Prep 72, Highland Tech 0 (Thursday): Kris Petroski rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns, and Pine Lake Prep totaled 435 yards on the ground.
This weeks big games: Bessemer City goes for its fourth league victory against visiting Pine Lake Prep. Cheryville is home against Highland Tech.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Bessemer City
3
0
5
2
188
93
Cherryville
1
0
1
6
113
213
Mtn. Island Ch.
4
1
6
1
283
65
Pine Lake Prep
1
1
2
5
170
188
Thomas Jeff Ac.
0
2
4
3
280
118
Comm. Sch. of Davidson
0
2
0
7
112
336
Highland Tech
0
3
1
6
21
337
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
East Montgomery 49, North Stanly 14 (Thursday): Courtney McKinney ran for 221 yards and three touchdowns, and East Montgomery broke open a tight game by outscoring the Comets 22-0 in the second quarter. Jacobi Emery had two rushing touchdowns for North Stanly.
North Moore 29, Union Academy 7 (Thursday): Braden Eilerman caught a touchdown pass for Union Academys only score.
South Stanly 46, South Davidson 0 (Thursday): Jahwan Morris ran for 121 yards and two South Stanly touchdowns. Getting on the field was a victory for South Davidson, which had to forfeit its previous game because it had only 12 players on the active roster.
West Montgomery 63, Albemarle 7 (Thursday): Damon Rhone ran for three first-half scores, and West Montgomery built a 49-0 halftime lead.
This weeks big games: East Montgomery and West Montgomery, headed toward a season-ending collision, are on the road. East visits South Davidson, which has been struggling to get enough players to field a team. West is at North Stanly in what could be a competitive battle.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
E. Montgomery
5
0
8
0
374
103
W. Montgomery
4
0
7
0
319
82
North Stanly
3
1
4
3
238
193
North Moore
3
2
4
3
146
127
South Stanly
2
2
2
5
79
223
Chatham Central
1
3
1
5
84
266
Albemarle
1
3
1
6
68
321
Union Academy
1
4
2
6
129
249
S. Davidson
0
4
1
6
56
230
CISAA
Charlotte Christian 56, New Covenant Knights 0: Garrett Shrader completed 13 of 16 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns.
Charlotte Latin 38, Davidson Day 19 (Monday): Bates Jones completed 17 of 21 passes for 275 yards, and he accounted for three Latin touchdowns. This was a rematch of last seasons independent schools Division I state title game, which Davidson Day won.
Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan 51, Providence Day 9: Freshman Porter Rooks ran 12 times for 100 yards and had 50 receiving yards for Providence Day, in its loss to one of Virginias top teams.
This weeks big games: Charlotte Christian visits Country Day in the weeks only conference game. Charlotte Latin and Providence Day have the week off.
CISAA
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Clt. Latin
1
0
8
0
341
122
Clt. Christian
0
0
7
0
326
97
Country Day
0
0
3
4
113
197
Providence Day
0
1
3
5
211
204
N.C. INDEPENDENTS
Cabarrus Stallions 40, Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders 20 (Saturday)
Cannon School 41, Hickory Grove Christian 0: Cannon School built a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and coasted.
Charlotte Christian 56, New Covenant Knights 0.
Charlotte Latin 38, Davidson Day 19 (Monday): Nolan Groulx ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a third.
Hickory Hawks 54, Victory Christian 18.
Metrolina Christian 14, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee 8: A second-half rally lifted Metrolina to its fourth victory of the season.
Northside Christian 54, Christ the King 8 (Monday)
This weeks big games: There are no breaks for Davidson Day. After facing powerful Charlotte Latin, the Patriots must travel this Friday to Statesville Christian.
OTHER N.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Statesville Christian
7
1
332
109
Concord First Assembly
6
1
262
167
Davidson Day
5
2
286
132
Northside Christian
5
2
221
140
Cannon School
4
3
154
105
Metrolina Christian
4
3
168
144
Cabarrus Stallions
3
4
158
171
Hickory Hawks
3
4
180
211
Southlake Christian
3
4
157
197
Carolina Pride
2
4
96
220
New Covenant Knights
1
3
72
128
Hick. Grove Christian
1
6
93
248
Victory Christian
0
5
42
283
Christ the King
0
7
28
394
SOUTH CAROLINA
REGION 4 5A
Fort Mill 21, Clover 14 (Thursday): Ryan DeLucas second touchdown run, with six minutes left, lifted the Yellow Jackets. Semaj Lakin ran for 88 yards and a Clover touchdown.
Nation Ford 70, Rock Hill 28 (Thursday): Kirk Rygol completed 24 of 35 passes for 392 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 80 yards.
This weeks big games: Northwestern entertains Clover, and Rock Hill visits Fort Mill.
REGION 4 5A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Nation Ford
2
0
6
1
253
125
Northwestern
1
0
6
1
260
128
Fort Mill
1
1
3
4
168
175
Rock Hill
0
1
1
6
196
253
Clover
0
2
5
2
186
131
REGION 3 4A
Hurricane Matthew postponed the three games Lancaster-Richland Northeast, Westwood-South Pointe, and York-Ridge View until Nov. 4.
This weeks big games: South Pointe travels to Lancaster, while York travels to the Columbia suburbs for a meeting with Blythewood Westwood.
REGION 3 4A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
South Pointe
1
0
5
1
170
111
Lancaster
1
0
4
2
143
96
York
1
0
2
4
175
178
Ridge View
0
1
5
1
189
184
Richland NE
0
1
4
2
208
125
Westwood
0
1
2
4
93
159
REGION 4 3A
Hurricane Matthew postponed the two games Chester-Columbia and Fairfield Central-Camden to Nov. 4.
This weeks big games: Chester is home against high-scoring Camden, as the regions teams resume play after the hurricane.
REGION 4 3A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Chester
1
0
6
1
287
93
Fairfield Central
1
0
5
2
194
109
Camden
0
0
3
3
186
194
Columbia
0
1
2
4
125
179
Indian Land
0
1
1
6
106
245
REGION 4 2A
Buford 35, Chesterfield 25 (Thursday): Bufords defense accounted for two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Cheraw 48, North Central 12 (Thursday): Cheraw built a 27-0 lead in the first quarter. Bradley Holliman threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score. North Central quarterback Jamal Jones and running back Cedrick Cunningham were injured in the first half.
Pageland Central at Lee Central postponed until Nov. 4.
This weeks big games: The regions top teams meet, when Lee Central travels to Cheraw.
REGION 4 2A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
Cheraw
4
0
7
1
232
98
Lee Central
3
0
7
0
254
94
Andrew Jackson
2
1
4
2
105
109
Central Pageland
1
2
3
3
120
120
Buford
1
2
2
5
189
251
Chesterfield
0
3
3
4
199
185
North Central
0
3
3
4
146
179
REGION 2 1A
The two scheduled games McBee at Timmonsville, and Lamar at Lewisville were postponed until Nov. 4.
This weeks big games: Great Falls has its hands full at McBee. Lewisville has a bye.
REGION 2 1A
League
All
W
L
W
L
PF
PA
McBee
1
0
4
2
166
150
Timmonsville
1
0
3
4
143
135
Lamar
0
0
6
0
223
45
Lewisville
0
1
6
1
236
112
Great Falls
0
1
0
7
71
322
S.C. INDEPENDENTS
Kingsport (Tenn.) Trinity Academy 19, Franklin Academy 12
Cabarrus Stallions 40, Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders 20
S.C. INDEPENDENTS
W
L
PF
PA
Carolina Crusaders
3
5
111
211
Franklin Academy
1
6
89
231
Comments