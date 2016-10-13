High School Sports

October 13, 2016 4:01 PM

Friday’s Charlotte Observer-area high school football schedule

Games at 7:30, unless noted.

North Carolina

(All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise)

MECKA 4A

A.L. Brown (2-0, 6-1) at Hough (1-1, 4-3), 7

Vance (1-1, 6-1) at Mallard Creek (3-0, 6-1), 7

West Charlotte (1-2, 1-7) at Hopewell (0-3, 1-7), 7

Southern Meck 4A

Ardrey Kell (2-1, 4-3) at Providence (2-1, 3-4), 7

Harding (0-3, 2-6) at Berry Academy (0-3, 1-6), 7

South Mecklenburg (2-1, 4-3) at Charlotte Catholic (3-0, 6-1)

West Mecklenburg (3-0, 6-1) at Olympic (0-3, 2-5), 7

Southwestern 4A

Independence (0-2, 0-7) at Garinger (0-3, 0-8), 7

Porter Ridge (2-0, 5-2) at Myers Park (1-1, 6-1), 7

Rocky River (2-1, 4-4) at Butler (3-0, 7-1), 7

North Piedmont 3A-4A

Lake Norman (3-0, 7-0) at Alexander Central (2-1, 6-1)

Mooresville (3-0, 5-2) at South Iredell (2-1, 5-2)

North Lincoln (1-2, 1-6) at Statesville (1-2, 2-5)

West Iredell (0-3, 2-5) at North Iredell (0-3, 0-7)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Fred T. Foard (0-3, 2-5) at Patton (2-1, 5-2)

Freedom (2-1, 4-3) at South Caldwell (0-3, 0-7)

St. Stephens (1-2, 2-5) at Hickory (1-2, 1-6)

Watauga (3-0, 5-2) at Hibriten (3-0, 7-0)

South Piedmont 3A

Concord (4-1, 5-2) at Carson (2-3, 3-4)

East Rowan (2-3, 3-4) at West Rowan (5-0, 6-1)

Jay M. Robinson (4-1, 5-2) at Cox Mill (2-4, 2-5)

Northwest Cabarrus (1-4, 1-6) at Hickory Ridge (3-2, 5-2)

South Rowan (1-4, 1-6) at Central Cabarrus (1-4, 2-5)

Southern Carolina 3A

Anson (0-1, 3-4) at Piedmont (0-1, 3-4)

Marvin Ridge (1-0, 4-3) at Sun Valley (1-0, 6-1)

Weddington (1-0, 4-3) at Cuthbertson (0-1, 3-4)

Big South 2A-3A

Ashbrook (1-2, 2-5) at East Gaston (1-2, 2-5)

Forestview (3-0, 5-2) at South Point (2-1, 3-4)

Lake Norman Charter (0-3, 4-3) at Hunter Huss (3-0, 4-3)

Stuart Cramer (2-1, 5-2) at North Gaston (0-3, 1-6)

South Mountain 2A-3A

Crest (3-1, 5-2) at East Burke (2-2, 2-5), 7

Draughn (0-5, 1-7) at East Rutherford (0-4, 2-5), 7

R-S Central (2-2, 4-3) at Kings Mountain (3-2, 5-3)

Shelby (5-0, 8-0) at Burns (4-0, 7-0)

Rocky River 2A

Forest Hills (0-1, 0-7) at Parkwood (0-1, 4-3)

Monroe (1-0, 5-2) at Mount Pleasant (1-0, 3-4)

West Stanly (1-0, 5-2) at Central Academy (0-1, 1-6)

Southern District 7 2A

Bandys (0-3, 2-5) at Maiden (2-1, 5-2)

Bunker Hill (0-3, 0-7) at Lincolnton (3-0, 7-0)

Newton-Conover (0-3, 4-3) at East Lincoln (2-1, 6-1)

West Lincoln (2-1, 5-2) at West Caldwell (3-0, 6-1)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Pine Lake Prep (1-1, 2-5) at Bessemer City (3-0, 5-2)

Highland Tech (0-3, 1-6) at Cherryville (1-0, 1-6)

Community School of Davidson (0-2, 0-7) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (0-2, 4-3)

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle (1-3, 1-6) at North Moore (3-2, 4-3), 7

East Montgomery (5-0, 8-0) at South Davidson (0-4, 1-6), 7

South Stanly (2-2, 2-5) at Chatham Central (1-3, 2-5)

West Montgomery (4-0, 7-0) at North Stanly (3-1, 4-3), 7

CISAA

Charlotte Christian (0-0, 7-0) at Charlotte Country Day (0-0, 3-4)

N.C. nonconference

Arden Christ School (5-1) at Hickory Grove Christian (1-6)

Asheville Carolina Gladiators (0-7) at Mountain Island Charter (6-1)

Cannon School (4-3) at High Point Christian (4-1)

Christ the King (0-7) at Northside Christian (5-2)

Concord First Assembly (6-1) at SouthLake Christian (3-4)

Davidson Day (5-2) at Statesville Christian (7-1)

Northside Christian (5-2) at Metrolina Christian (4-3)

South Carolina

Region 4 5A

Clover (0-2, 5-2) at Northwestern (1-0, 6-1)

Rock Hill (0-1, 1-6) at Fort Mill (1-1, 3-4)

S.C. Region 3 4A

South Pointe (1-0, 5-1) at Lancaster (1-0, 4-2)

York (1-0, 2-4) at Blythewood Westwood (0-1, 2-4)

S.C. Region 4 3A

Columbia (0-1, 2-4) at Indian Land (0-1, 1-6)

Nonconference

Carolina Pride (2-4) at Pageland Central (3-3)

Nation Ford (6-1) at Duncan Byrnes (4-3)

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Providence Day freshman Porter Rooks

View more video

Sports Videos