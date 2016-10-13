Friday’s Charlotte Observer-area high school football schedule

Games at 7:30, unless noted.
North Carolina
(All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise)
MECKA 4A
A.L. Brown (2-0, 6-1) at Hough (1-1, 4-3), 7
Vance (1-1, 6-1) at Mallard Creek (3-0, 6-1), 7
West Charlotte (1-2, 1-7) at Hopewell (0-3, 1-7), 7
Southern Meck 4A
Ardrey Kell (2-1, 4-3) at Providence (2-1, 3-4), 7
Harding (0-3, 2-6) at Berry Academy (0-3, 1-6), 7
South Mecklenburg (2-1, 4-3) at Charlotte Catholic (3-0, 6-1)
West Mecklenburg (3-0, 6-1) at Olympic (0-3, 2-5), 7
Southwestern 4A
Independence (0-2, 0-7) at Garinger (0-3, 0-8), 7
Porter Ridge (2-0, 5-2) at Myers Park (1-1, 6-1), 7
Rocky River (2-1, 4-4) at Butler (3-0, 7-1), 7
North Piedmont 3A-4A
Lake Norman (3-0, 7-0) at Alexander Central (2-1, 6-1)
Mooresville (3-0, 5-2) at South Iredell (2-1, 5-2)
North Lincoln (1-2, 1-6) at Statesville (1-2, 2-5)
West Iredell (0-3, 2-5) at North Iredell (0-3, 0-7)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Fred T. Foard (0-3, 2-5) at Patton (2-1, 5-2)
Freedom (2-1, 4-3) at South Caldwell (0-3, 0-7)
St. Stephens (1-2, 2-5) at Hickory (1-2, 1-6)
Watauga (3-0, 5-2) at Hibriten (3-0, 7-0)
South Piedmont 3A
Concord (4-1, 5-2) at Carson (2-3, 3-4)
East Rowan (2-3, 3-4) at West Rowan (5-0, 6-1)
Jay M. Robinson (4-1, 5-2) at Cox Mill (2-4, 2-5)
Northwest Cabarrus (1-4, 1-6) at Hickory Ridge (3-2, 5-2)
South Rowan (1-4, 1-6) at Central Cabarrus (1-4, 2-5)
Southern Carolina 3A
Anson (0-1, 3-4) at Piedmont (0-1, 3-4)
Marvin Ridge (1-0, 4-3) at Sun Valley (1-0, 6-1)
Weddington (1-0, 4-3) at Cuthbertson (0-1, 3-4)
Big South 2A-3A
Ashbrook (1-2, 2-5) at East Gaston (1-2, 2-5)
Forestview (3-0, 5-2) at South Point (2-1, 3-4)
Lake Norman Charter (0-3, 4-3) at Hunter Huss (3-0, 4-3)
Stuart Cramer (2-1, 5-2) at North Gaston (0-3, 1-6)
South Mountain 2A-3A
Crest (3-1, 5-2) at East Burke (2-2, 2-5), 7
Draughn (0-5, 1-7) at East Rutherford (0-4, 2-5), 7
R-S Central (2-2, 4-3) at Kings Mountain (3-2, 5-3)
Shelby (5-0, 8-0) at Burns (4-0, 7-0)
Rocky River 2A
Forest Hills (0-1, 0-7) at Parkwood (0-1, 4-3)
Monroe (1-0, 5-2) at Mount Pleasant (1-0, 3-4)
West Stanly (1-0, 5-2) at Central Academy (0-1, 1-6)
Southern District 7 2A
Bandys (0-3, 2-5) at Maiden (2-1, 5-2)
Bunker Hill (0-3, 0-7) at Lincolnton (3-0, 7-0)
Newton-Conover (0-3, 4-3) at East Lincoln (2-1, 6-1)
West Lincoln (2-1, 5-2) at West Caldwell (3-0, 6-1)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Pine Lake Prep (1-1, 2-5) at Bessemer City (3-0, 5-2)
Highland Tech (0-3, 1-6) at Cherryville (1-0, 1-6)
Community School of Davidson (0-2, 0-7) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (0-2, 4-3)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle (1-3, 1-6) at North Moore (3-2, 4-3), 7
East Montgomery (5-0, 8-0) at South Davidson (0-4, 1-6), 7
South Stanly (2-2, 2-5) at Chatham Central (1-3, 2-5)
West Montgomery (4-0, 7-0) at North Stanly (3-1, 4-3), 7
CISAA
Charlotte Christian (0-0, 7-0) at Charlotte Country Day (0-0, 3-4)
N.C. nonconference
Arden Christ School (5-1) at Hickory Grove Christian (1-6)
Asheville Carolina Gladiators (0-7) at Mountain Island Charter (6-1)
Cannon School (4-3) at High Point Christian (4-1)
Christ the King (0-7) at Northside Christian (5-2)
Concord First Assembly (6-1) at SouthLake Christian (3-4)
Davidson Day (5-2) at Statesville Christian (7-1)
Northside Christian (5-2) at Metrolina Christian (4-3)
South Carolina
Region 4 5A
Clover (0-2, 5-2) at Northwestern (1-0, 6-1)
Rock Hill (0-1, 1-6) at Fort Mill (1-1, 3-4)
S.C. Region 3 4A
South Pointe (1-0, 5-1) at Lancaster (1-0, 4-2)
York (1-0, 2-4) at Blythewood Westwood (0-1, 2-4)
S.C. Region 4 3A
Columbia (0-1, 2-4) at Indian Land (0-1, 1-6)
Nonconference
Carolina Pride (2-4) at Pageland Central (3-3)
Nation Ford (6-1) at Duncan Byrnes (4-3)
Comments