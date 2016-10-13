Myers Park sweeps SW4A tennis titles

Myers Park’s Maddie Weber won in singles, and teammates Leah Wallihan and Serena Evans won in doubles as Myers Park swept the Southwestern 4A tennis tournament Thursday.
After the semifinals, Myers Park was assured of taking both titles.
In singles, Weber advanced to the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Independence’s Aleena Oakley, and Myers Park’s Halle Futch advanced with a 6-2, 6-0 win against Butler’s Ivy Mathis, setting up the all-Myers Park championship. Weber won the final 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Wallihan and Evans and Myers Park’s Katie Soden and Emily Holderness won semifinal matches 6-0, 6-0 to set up the battle between teammates. Wallihan and Evans won 6-3, 6-2.
Thursday’s results
Field Hockey
Myers Park 1, Charlotte Country Day 0
GOALS: MP: Meghan Frost; RECORDS: MP 14-1; CCD 10-4.
Tennis
Southwestern 4A Tournament
KEY: B=Butler; EM= East Mecklenburg; I= Independence; MP= Myers Park; PR= Porter Ridge; RR= Rocky River.
SINGLES
First Round: A'Kecia Robinson (EM) d. Talia Wienstein (B) 6-3, 6-4; Shayna Farris (PR) d. Kaylynn Hadden (RR) 6-1, 6-1; Nhi Nguyen (EM) d. Maggie McDonald 6-0, 6-0.
Quarterfinals: Maddie Weber (MP) d. Emmy Woodson (PR) 6-1, 6-0; Aleena Oakley (I) d. A'Kecia Robinson (EM) 6-1, 6-1; Halle Futch (MP) d. Shayna Farris (PR) 6-1, 6-1; Ivy Mathis (B) d. Nhi Nguyen (EM) 6-0, 6-1
Semifinals: Weber (MP) d. Oakley (I) 6-0, 6-0; Futch (MP) d. Mathis (B) 6-2, 6-0
Finals: Weber (MP) d. Futch (MP) 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES:
First Round: Bogomolova/Sirico (B) d.Sui/Yu (EM) 6-1, 6-2; Lucas/McCaughey (B) d. Johnson/Behailu (RR) 6-2, 6-2; Chewning/Schwartz (PR) d. McIntosh/McDow (RR) 6-0, 6-1; Lindsdey/Dodson (I) d. Jackson/Smithwick (EM) 6-1, 6-1
Quarterfinals: Wallihan/Evans (MP) d. Bogomolova/Sirico (B) 6-1, 6-0; French/Ducar (I) d. Lucas/McCaughey (B) 6-0, 6-0; Soden/Holderness (MP) d. Chewning/Schwartz (PR) 6-1, 6-1; Tesfani/Stedem (PR) d. Lindsey/Dodson (I) 6-2, 6-0
Semifinals: Wallihan/Evans (MP) d. French/Ducar (I) 6-0, 6-0; Soden/Holderness (MP) d. Tesfai/Stedem 6-0, 6-0
Finals: Leah Wallihan/Serena Evans (MP) d. Katie Soden/Emily Holderness (MP) 6-3, 6-2
NOTE: All semifinalists advance to the West Region at Ardrey Kell, Oct. 21-22
Southern Carolina 3A Tournament
KEY: C=Cuthbertson; MR=Marvin Ridge; P=Piedmont; SV=Sun Valley; W=Weddington.
SINGLES
First Round: Ryan Apple (SV) d. Cassie Helms (P) 8-7; Kaillyn Hayes (C) d. Sydney Widenhouse (P) 8-0.
Quarterfinals): Sarah Merrill (W) d. Apple 8-0; Rebecca Mastrangelo (MR) d. Macy Ormond (C) 8-1; Riya Vasa (W) d. Briana Eustace (SV) 8-0; Rachel Zubrinsky (MR) d. Hayes 8-0.
Semifinals: Merrill d. Mastrangelo 6-1, 6-1; Zubrinsky d. Vasa 6-1, 7-5.
Third Place: Vasa d. Mastrangelo 0-6, 6-4, 7-5
Finals: Merrill d. Zubrinsky 6-0, 6-3
DOUBLES
First Round: Lilla Gladden/Ciara Stone (C) d. Caitlin Collins/McCarty Beckerman (SV) 8-1; Ally Neely/D'Kayla Thomas (SV) d. Kaitlyn Baucom/Meredith Carroll (P) 8-3.
Quarterfinals: Ainsley Zubrinsky/Sophie Imhof (MR) d. Gladden/Stone 8-2; Katie Boyd/Haley Kimner (W) d. Olivia Price/Hannah Floyd (P) 8-0; Ryleigh Burns/Hannah Scott (MR) d. Maiya Hayes/Grace Coleman (C) 8-3; Jenna Mangum/Maddie Wasulko (W) d. Neely/Thomas 8-0.
Semifinals: Zubrinsky/Imhof d. Boyd/Kimner 6-1, 7-5; Burns/Scott d. Mangum/Wasulko 6-1, 6-3.
Third Place: Mangum/Wasulko d. Boyd/Kimner 6-3, 7-5.
Finals: Zubrinsky/Imhof d. Burns/Scott 6-3, 6-2.
NOTE: Top 3 singles and doubles qualify for regionals.
Metro Atlantic Tournament
KEY: GC=Gaston Christian; GD=Gaston Day; HGC=Hickory Grove Christian; MC=Metrolina Christian; SLC=SouthLake Christian.
SINGLES
Semifinals: 1. Barnes (SLC) d. Isle (GD) 6-2, 6-2; 2. Dupree (SLC) d. Hammontree (GD) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Capps (SLC) d. Cochrane (HGC) 7-5, 6-0; 4. Murphy (SLC) d. Hayes (GD) 6-2, 6-3; 5. Williams (SLC) d. Pippin (HGC) 6-4, 6-1; 6. Winton (SLC) d. Eichman (HGC) 2-6, 6-4, 10-3.
Finals: 1. Barnes (SLC) d. McCraw (GC) 6-2, 6-4; 2. Cano (GC) d. Dupree (SLC) 6-1, 3-6, 10-6; 3. Sbarra (GC) d. Capps (SLC) 6-1, 6-4; 4. Chitu (GC) d. Murphy (SLC) 6-0, 6-3; 5. McEown (GC) d. Williams (SLC) 7-5, 6-2; 6. Gunter (MC) d. Winton (SLC) 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Semifinals: 1. Barnes/Capps (SLC) d. Li/Cochrane (HG); 2. Dupree/Williams (SLC) d. D'Amore/Wilkerson (GD) 9-7; 3. Murphy/Winton (SLC) d. Van Meter/Hayes (GD) 8-4.
Finals: 1. McCraw/Chitu (GC) d. Barnes/Capps (SLC) 8-1; 2. Dupree/Williams (SLC) d. Sbarra/Cano 9-7; 3. McEown/Barrett (GC) d. Murphy/Winton 8-2.
Charlotte Country Day 7, Charlotte Latin 2
SINGLES: Rachel Carroll (CCD) d Martha Elizabeth Watson (CL) 6-4, 6-3; Katie Weber (CCD) d Hannah Barnes (CL) 6-2, 6-1; Ella Lavelle (CL) d Kendall Addison ( CCD) 6-2, 6-3; Sally Sanz (CCD) d Margaret Redic (CL) 6-2, 6-3; Lindsey Larkin(CCD) d Catherine Clover ( CL) 7-5, 6-3; Parker Shelton (CCD) d Sarah Shelton (CL) 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Weber/Carroll (CCD) d Redic/Barnes (CL) 8-5; Sanz/Addison(CCD) D Watson/Mathews (CL) 8-5; Clover/Lavelle(CL) d Larkin/Harbrecht (CCD) 8-3.
Volleyball
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER d. ASHBROOK 25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14; RECORDS: LNC 16-1, 13-0 Big South.
