Butler High School to celebrate its 20th anniversary Friday

The @BHS_DogPound getting pumped before going on TV pic.twitter.com/k7TDVAuwE5— Mr. Mayfield (@Mr_PMayfield) October 14, 2016
Butler High School is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has scheduled a series of special events Friday.
The school held a pep rally from 6:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the football stadium. At 3 p.m., there will be a pregame team meal with several members from the Carolina Panthers on campus. And tailgating will begin at 5 p.m.
Shout out to @ButlerHSDT and our awesome AD for putting on a GREAT pep rally. #20Years #DawgsOnTop pic.twitter.com/fbJCE0oVj6— Mr. Mayfield (@Mr_PMayfield) October 14, 2016
The school’s first “1st Annual Youth Night” will feature community youth from area churches and athletic associations participating in pregame festivities, and the school has asked all fans to wear red.
Butler plays Southwestern 4A rival Rocky River at 7 p.m.
