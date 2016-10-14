High School Sports

October 14, 2016 9:41 AM

Butler High School to celebrate its 20th anniversary Friday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Butler High School is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and has scheduled a series of special events Friday.

The school held a pep rally from 6:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the football stadium. At 3 p.m., there will be a pregame team meal with several members from the Carolina Panthers on campus. And tailgating will begin at 5 p.m.

The school’s first “1st Annual Youth Night” will feature community youth from area churches and athletic associations participating in pregame festivities, and the school has asked all fans to wear red.

Butler plays Southwestern 4A rival Rocky River at 7 p.m.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Providence Day freshman Porter Rooks

View more video

Sports Videos