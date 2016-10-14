Bigham’s 4 TDs lead Charlotte Catholic rout of South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Catholic is still rolling strong.
Jack Bigham rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns in the Cougars’ 33-7 SoMeck 4A win against South Mecklenburg on Friday at Keffer Stadium, their seventh straight.
Catholic’s rushing attack took its toll against South Meck by grinding out 283 yards on 47 carries as Bigham and running mate Milan Howard (19 carries, 139 yards) formed a potent 1-2 punch. The second half was especially telling with Bigham running for 67 yards as Catholic extended its lead. Catholic gained 382 yards compared to South Mecklenburg’s 176. The Cougars defense didn’t allow a touchdown.
Catholic dominated the first half with its ground game, churning out 163 of its 189 yards in rolling to a 16-7 lead. Howard ran for 100 yards on 12 carries and Brigham (12 carries, 48 yards) scored on two 1-yard plunges. South Mecklenburg’s defense accounted for its lone score on DeAngelo Blair-Young’s 28-yard fumble return to cut the deficit to 9-7.
Catholic controlled time of possession with 33 plays compared to 18 for South Mecklenburg. With 27 running plays, the Cougars wore the Sabres down by pounding defenders at the line of scrimmage.
Records: South Mecklenburg 4-4, 2-2. Charlotte Catholic 7-1, 4-0.
Worth mentioning: All but three of Catholic’s 21 first downs came on running plays. ... Catholic quarterback Brady Berger completed 7 of 11 passes for 99 yards.
What’s next: South Mecklenburg will play Olympic at home. Charlotte will travel to West Mecklenburg with first place in the SoMeck 4A on the line.
South Mecklenburg 7 0 0 0-7
Charlotte Catholic 9 7 7 10-33
CC – Team safety
CC – Jack Brigham 1 run (Drew Morais kick)
SM – DeAngelo Blair-Young 28 fumble return (Jonathan Doerer kick)
CC – Brigham 1 run (Morais kick)
CC – Brigham 3 run (Morais kick)
CC – Morais 25 FG
CC – Brigham 20 run (Morais kick)
