Nagy helps Hough get rolling in victory against A.L. Brown

CORNELIUS
It took Hough’s offense a few series to get going Friday night against Kannapolis A.L. Brown.
However, once the Huskies got rolling, they proved too much for the Wonders in a 21-7 MECKA 4A victory.
Jarrett Nagy ran for 124 yards and one touchdown, teammate Tyus Fields added a 55-yard scoring run and Jackson Gibbs threw for a touchdown for Hough.
Nagy had 105 rushing yards in the first half for the Huskies, who went three-and-out on their first two possessions. On the third possession, he busted off runs of 24 and 37 yards to set up his 1-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 1 second left in the first quarter.
Brown struggled with its offense, but managed to tie the score at 7-7 with less than a minute left in the first half thanks to a trick play – a 15-yard option pass from wideout Shymere Scott to quarterback Zac Williamson.
Nagy came out of the game with an injured left hand on Hough’s first possession of the second half, but his teammates – namely Fields, Gibbs and Cameron Evans – stepped up with back-to-back scoring drives.
Two plays after Nagy got hurt, Fields broke through the Wonders’ defensive line for a 55-yard touchdown run.
After forcing Brown to punt, the Huskies drove 76 yards for another score, capped by Gibbs’ 13-yard TD pass to Evans with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter.
Records: A.L. Brown 6-2, 2-1; Hough 5-3, 2-1.
Worth mentioning: Hough improved to 4-0 all-time against Brown, which will move to 3A next season and join the South Piedmont 3A. … Williamson threw for 131 yards on 6-of-15 completions for the Wonders, but they were held to 27 rushing yards on 29 carries and only eight first downs. Hough’s defense also recovered a fumble and sacked Williamson once. … The Huskies’ offense piled up 367 total yards and 21 first downs. … Gibbs finished with 105 passing yards, completing 14 of 26 attempts. … Evans had seven catches for 81 yards. … Fields had 66 rushing yards on 10 carries.
What’s next: A.L. Brown will host three-time state 4A champion Mallard Creek next Friday in a MECKA 4A game. Hough will go on the road for a conference game at West Charlotte.
