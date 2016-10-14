QB Hefferly does the heavy lifting as Ardrey Kell topples Providence

The Ardrey Kell Knights used big plays and a dominant second-half defense to defeat the Providence Panthers 34-16 Friday night at Providence in a SoMeck 8 Conference football game.
Knights quarterback Luke Hefferly threw for 314 yards on 20-of-30 completions and four touchdowns. Hefferly also ran for a score.
His main target was wide receiver Jaylen Irwin, who had six catches for 170 yards and touchdowns of 33 and 52 yards. Irwin also had catches 43 and 25 yards and got major separation often on the Panthers’ secondary.
“They wanted to play (man-to-man defense) and I love when corners walk up on me,” said Irwin. “It’s time to expose. I just work my feet at the line, and I do what I have to do to make the tough catches and put my team in a position to win.
Equally impressive for Ardrey Kell was its second-half defense. The Knights shut out Providence for the final two quarters and did not allow a first down. All four Panthers possessions in the second half were three-and-outs until their last drive of the game ended in an interception on second down.
Ardrey Kell scored first by taking the opening kickoff 80 yards in seven plays. Hefferly dove into the end zone from 3 yards and the Knights led 7-0. The Panthers tied the game on their second drive, 11 plays that culminated in Julian Boddie’s 20-yard TD run.
The first half was close as Providence trailed 21-16 at the half. Two second-half Ardrey Kell touchdowns along with the total shutdown of the Panthers’ offense allowed the Knights to win going away.
Ardrey Kell coach Joe Evans talked about his team’s preparation for Providence and how it proved to be successful.
“We saw a lot of things on film that we felt we had some good matchups and we ended up trying to exploit them,” said Evans. “Luckily Luke (Hefferly) was on time with his passes; and the receivers ran underneath the ball and made good catches.”
WORTH MENTIONING: The Ardrey Kell win was its third in a row. … For the most part it was a turnover-free game except for one errant Providence pass that was picked off by the Knights’ John Fierick
QUOTE: “We focused on defense all week. We made it a point to say hey, ‘this is what we’re going to do, this is how we’re going to do it and we’re going to do it with relentless effort.’ And they decided they didn’t want to give up any more points, any more first downs and any big plays.” – Evans, describing his team’s success in shutting out Providence in the second half.
RECORDS: Ardrey Kell is 5-3, 3-1; Providence 3-5, 2-2.
WHAT’S NEXT: Ardrey Kell will host Berry Academy next Friday at 7 p.m. Providence will travel to Harding to face the Rams, also at 7.
