High School Sports

October 14, 2016 11:37 PM

High School Football Wrap-Up: Oct. 14, 2016

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Team

Cl.

This week

Next week

1. RH South Pointe (6-1)

4A

d. Lancaster 36-14

vs Richland Northeast

2. Mallard Creek (6-2)

4A

lost 38-21 to Vance

at A.L. Brown

3. Butler (8-1)

4A

d. Rocky River 41-0

at Porter Ridge

4. RH Northwestern (7-1)

5A

d. Clover 40-21

at Nation Ford

5. Char. Christian (8-0)

IND

d. Country Day 14-10

vs Char. Latin

6. Vance (7-1)

4A

d. Mallard Creek 38-21

at North Meck

7. Char. Catholic (7-1)

4A

d. South Meck 33-7

at West Meck

8. Davidson Day (6-2)

IND

d. Statesville Christian 50-6

vs Harrells Christian*

9. Char. Latin.(8-0)

IND

Bye

at Char. Christian

10. West Meck (7-1)

4A

d. Olympic 34-33

vs Char. Catholic

11. Lake Norman (8-0)

4A

d. Alexander Central 45-21

vs North Iredell

12. Myers Park (7-1)

4A

d. Porter Ridge 34-27

at Independence

13. Lincolnton (8-0)

2A

d. Bunker Hill 48-0

at Newton Conover

14. A.L. Brown (6-2)

4A

L 21-7 to Hough

vs Mallard Creek

15. East Lincoln (7-1)

2A

d. Newton Conover 42-21

at West Caldwell

16. Sun Valley (7-1)

3A

d. Marvin Ridge 47-38

vs Weddington

* at Hough

Friday’s scores

North Carolina

Apex Middle Creek 42, Fuquay-Varina 14

Belmont South Point 45, Gastonia Forestview 3

Bertie County 35, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27

Bessemer City 30, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0

Brevard 42, West Henderson 0

Bunn 28, Roanoke Rapids 17

Central Cabarrus 53, South Rowan 15

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 34, Charlotte Providence 16

Charlotte Catholic 33, South Mecklenburg 7

Charlotte Christian 14, Charlotte Country Day 10

Charlotte Independence 48, Charlotte Garinger 6

Charlotte Myers Park 34, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 27

Charlotte Vance 38, Charlotte Mallard Creek 21

Cherokee 45, Rosman 3

Cornelius Hough 21, Kannapolis Brown 7

East Bend Forbush 42, West Stokes 21

East Carteret 84, Lejeune 0

East Montgomery def. South Davidson, forfeit

Greensboro Dudley 42, Southern Alamance 0

Holly Springs 64, Cary Panther Creek 27

Jacksonville 43, Jacksonville White Oak 21

Jacksonville Northside 35, Croatan 0

Lenoir Hibriten 28, Watauga County 27

Matthews Butler 41, Mint Hill Rocky River 0

Monroe 35, Mt. Pleasant 6

Morganton Freedom 55, South Caldwell 27

Morganton Patton 42, Newton Foard 6

Morrisville Green Hope 36, Apex 23

Mt. Airy 49, Kernersville McGuinness 0

North Brunswick 31, Southwest Onslow 7

North Forsyth 46, Central Davidson 0

North Moore 50, Albemarle 6

North Rowan 42, West Davidson 0

North Wilkes 49, Boonville Starmount 20

Northampton County 32, Robersonville South Creek 28

Northern Vance 38, Chapel Hill 0

Orange 42, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 3

Polk County 46, Avery County 7

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 54, Durham Jordan 13

Raleigh Leesville Road 56, Raleigh Enloe 24

Raleigh Millbrook 30, Raleigh Wakefield 28

Raleigh Sanderson 61, Raleigh Broughton 14

Salisbury 20, Lexington 10

Shelby Crest 53, East Burke 6

South Stanly 34, Chatham Central 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 20, Scotland 13

Sylva Smoky Mountain 48, East Henderson 13

Thomasville Ledford 57, Southwestern Randolph 7

Wake Forest 26, Wake Forest Heritage 13

West Brunswick 26, Wilmington New Hanover 14

West Charlotte 12, Huntersville Hopewell 0

West Mecklenburg 34, Charlotte Olympic 33

West Montgomery 56, North Stanly 7

Western Alamance 52, Rockingham County 7

Wilmington Ashley 34, South Brunswick 0

Wilmington Hoggard 13, Wilmington Laney 0

South Carolina

Abbeville 31, Liberty 0

Airport 40, Aiken 36

Andrew Jackson 21, Chesterfield 14

Barnwell 31, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Batesburg-Leesville 41, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20

Belton-Honea Path 14, D.W. Daniel 0

Bishop England 45, Hanahan 24

Boiling Springs 38, Gaffney 0

Calhoun County 28, Silver Bluff 21

Cane Bay 56, R.B. Stall 0

Chapman 51, Mid-Carolina 7

Chester 58, Camden 33

Crescent 33, Pendleton 20

Darlington 21, Lakewood 7

Dorchester Academy 19, Thomas Heyward Academy 13

Dutch Fork 42, White Knoll 10

Eastside 69, Travelers Rest 7

Emerald 60, Carolina High and Academy 6

Fort Dorchester 44, Ashley Ridge 13

Gilbert 49, Strom Thurmond 28

Greenville 35, Greer 14

Greenwood 31, Hillcrest 28

Hammond 44, Wilson Hall 0

Hartsville 28, Lugoff-Elgin 14

Indian Land 13, Columbia 6

Lamar 58, Timmonsville 8

Laurence Manning Academy 28, Pinewood Prep 8

McBee 42, Great Falls 6

McCormick 28, Dixie 21

Newberry 31, Clinton 20

North Charleston 28, Burke 12

Northwestern 40, Clover 21

Orangeburg Prep 26, Northwood Academy 10

Palmetto 48, Berea 12

Powdersville 37, Southside 20

Richard Winn Academy 51, Laurens Academy 6

Ridge View 28, Richland Northeast 14

Robert E. Lee Academy 41, Florence Christian 21

Rock Hill 48, Fort Mill 28

South Aiken 30, North Augusta 20

South Pointe 36, Lancaster 14

Spartanburg 41, Dorman 21

Spartanburg Christian 24, Augusta Christian, Ga. 21

St. John's 36, Scott's Branch 22

Summerville 31, James Island 0

T.L. Hanna 41, Woodmont 21

Trinity Byrnes School 17, Thomas Sumter Academy 9

W. Wyman King Academy 44, Newberry Academy 30

Wagener-Salley 32, Ridge Spring-Monetta 14

Wando 26, Goose Creek 21

West Ashley 35, Stratford 14

Westside 37, J.L. Mann 9

Williamsburg Academy 55, Greenwood Christian 36

Woodruff 31, Broome 27

York Comprehensive 10, Westwood 8

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY

Ashbrook at Forestview

Berry at Ardrey Kell, 7

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Butler at Porter Ridge

Carson at Northwest Cabarrus

Central Academy at Mount Pleasant

Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg, 7

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day

Chatham Central at Union Academy

Christ the King at Hickory Christian

Community School of Davidson at Highland Tech

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

Cuthbertson at Anson

East Gaston at North Gaston

East Lincoln at West Caldwell

Forest Hills at West Stanly

Garinger at East Mecklenburg, 7

Harrells Christian vs. Davidson Day (at Hough High), 7

Hickory Grove at Trinity Christian

Hickory Ridge at South Rowan

Hough at West Charlotte, 7

Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer

Jay M. Robinson at East Rowan

Lincolnton at Newton Conover

Maiden at West Lincoln

Mallard Creek at A.L. Brown

Metrolina Christian at Cannon School

Mooresville at Alexander Central

Myers Park at Independence, 7

New Covenant Knights at Carolina Gladiators

North Iredell at Lake Norman

Northside Christian at High Point Christian

Olympic at South Mecklenburg, 7

Parkwood at Monroe

Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville

Providence at Harding, 7

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at Carolina Pride (at Weddington High)

South Iredell at North Lincoln

SouthLake Christian at Statesville Christian

South Point at Lake Norman Charter

Statesville at West Iredell

Vance at North Mecklenburg, 7

Victory Christian at Mountain Island Charter

Weddington at Sun Valley

West Rowan at Concord

South Carolina

FRIDAY

Clover at Rock Hill

Dorman at Fort Mill

Indian Land at Camden

Northwestern at Nation Ford

Richland Northeast at South Pointe (SC)

York at Lancaster

NC/SC BYES: Concord First Assembly, Hopewell, New Covenant Knights, Rocky River.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

West Meck game-winning TD

View more video

Sports Videos