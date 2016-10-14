High School Football Wrap-Up: Oct. 14, 2016

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Team
Cl.
This week
Next week
1. RH South Pointe (6-1)
4A
d. Lancaster 36-14
vs Richland Northeast
2. Mallard Creek (6-2)
4A
lost 38-21 to Vance
at A.L. Brown
3. Butler (8-1)
4A
d. Rocky River 41-0
at Porter Ridge
4. RH Northwestern (7-1)
5A
d. Clover 40-21
at Nation Ford
5. Char. Christian (8-0)
IND
d. Country Day 14-10
vs Char. Latin
6. Vance (7-1)
4A
d. Mallard Creek 38-21
at North Meck
7. Char. Catholic (7-1)
4A
d. South Meck 33-7
at West Meck
8. Davidson Day (6-2)
IND
d. Statesville Christian 50-6
vs Harrells Christian*
9. Char. Latin.(8-0)
IND
Bye
at Char. Christian
10. West Meck (7-1)
4A
d. Olympic 34-33
vs Char. Catholic
11. Lake Norman (8-0)
4A
d. Alexander Central 45-21
vs North Iredell
12. Myers Park (7-1)
4A
d. Porter Ridge 34-27
at Independence
13. Lincolnton (8-0)
2A
d. Bunker Hill 48-0
at Newton Conover
14. A.L. Brown (6-2)
4A
L 21-7 to Hough
vs Mallard Creek
15. East Lincoln (7-1)
2A
d. Newton Conover 42-21
at West Caldwell
16. Sun Valley (7-1)
3A
d. Marvin Ridge 47-38
vs Weddington
* at Hough
Friday’s scores
North Carolina
Apex Middle Creek 42, Fuquay-Varina 14
Belmont South Point 45, Gastonia Forestview 3
Bertie County 35, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 27
Bessemer City 30, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0
Brevard 42, West Henderson 0
Bunn 28, Roanoke Rapids 17
Central Cabarrus 53, South Rowan 15
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 34, Charlotte Providence 16
Charlotte Catholic 33, South Mecklenburg 7
Charlotte Christian 14, Charlotte Country Day 10
Charlotte Independence 48, Charlotte Garinger 6
Charlotte Myers Park 34, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 27
Charlotte Vance 38, Charlotte Mallard Creek 21
Cherokee 45, Rosman 3
Cornelius Hough 21, Kannapolis Brown 7
East Bend Forbush 42, West Stokes 21
East Carteret 84, Lejeune 0
East Montgomery def. South Davidson, forfeit
Greensboro Dudley 42, Southern Alamance 0
Holly Springs 64, Cary Panther Creek 27
Jacksonville 43, Jacksonville White Oak 21
Jacksonville Northside 35, Croatan 0
Lenoir Hibriten 28, Watauga County 27
Matthews Butler 41, Mint Hill Rocky River 0
Monroe 35, Mt. Pleasant 6
Morganton Freedom 55, South Caldwell 27
Morganton Patton 42, Newton Foard 6
Morrisville Green Hope 36, Apex 23
Mt. Airy 49, Kernersville McGuinness 0
North Brunswick 31, Southwest Onslow 7
North Forsyth 46, Central Davidson 0
North Moore 50, Albemarle 6
North Rowan 42, West Davidson 0
North Wilkes 49, Boonville Starmount 20
Northampton County 32, Robersonville South Creek 28
Northern Vance 38, Chapel Hill 0
Orange 42, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 3
Polk County 46, Avery County 7
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 54, Durham Jordan 13
Raleigh Leesville Road 56, Raleigh Enloe 24
Raleigh Millbrook 30, Raleigh Wakefield 28
Raleigh Sanderson 61, Raleigh Broughton 14
Salisbury 20, Lexington 10
Shelby Crest 53, East Burke 6
South Stanly 34, Chatham Central 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 20, Scotland 13
Sylva Smoky Mountain 48, East Henderson 13
Thomasville Ledford 57, Southwestern Randolph 7
Wake Forest 26, Wake Forest Heritage 13
West Brunswick 26, Wilmington New Hanover 14
West Charlotte 12, Huntersville Hopewell 0
West Mecklenburg 34, Charlotte Olympic 33
West Montgomery 56, North Stanly 7
Western Alamance 52, Rockingham County 7
Wilmington Ashley 34, South Brunswick 0
Wilmington Hoggard 13, Wilmington Laney 0
South Carolina
Abbeville 31, Liberty 0
Airport 40, Aiken 36
Andrew Jackson 21, Chesterfield 14
Barnwell 31, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Batesburg-Leesville 41, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 20
Belton-Honea Path 14, D.W. Daniel 0
Bishop England 45, Hanahan 24
Boiling Springs 38, Gaffney 0
Calhoun County 28, Silver Bluff 21
Cane Bay 56, R.B. Stall 0
Chapman 51, Mid-Carolina 7
Chester 58, Camden 33
Crescent 33, Pendleton 20
Darlington 21, Lakewood 7
Dorchester Academy 19, Thomas Heyward Academy 13
Dutch Fork 42, White Knoll 10
Eastside 69, Travelers Rest 7
Emerald 60, Carolina High and Academy 6
Fort Dorchester 44, Ashley Ridge 13
Gilbert 49, Strom Thurmond 28
Greenville 35, Greer 14
Greenwood 31, Hillcrest 28
Hammond 44, Wilson Hall 0
Hartsville 28, Lugoff-Elgin 14
Indian Land 13, Columbia 6
Lamar 58, Timmonsville 8
Laurence Manning Academy 28, Pinewood Prep 8
McBee 42, Great Falls 6
McCormick 28, Dixie 21
Newberry 31, Clinton 20
North Charleston 28, Burke 12
Northwestern 40, Clover 21
Orangeburg Prep 26, Northwood Academy 10
Palmetto 48, Berea 12
Powdersville 37, Southside 20
Richard Winn Academy 51, Laurens Academy 6
Ridge View 28, Richland Northeast 14
Robert E. Lee Academy 41, Florence Christian 21
Rock Hill 48, Fort Mill 28
South Aiken 30, North Augusta 20
South Pointe 36, Lancaster 14
Spartanburg 41, Dorman 21
Spartanburg Christian 24, Augusta Christian, Ga. 21
St. John's 36, Scott's Branch 22
Summerville 31, James Island 0
T.L. Hanna 41, Woodmont 21
Trinity Byrnes School 17, Thomas Sumter Academy 9
W. Wyman King Academy 44, Newberry Academy 30
Wagener-Salley 32, Ridge Spring-Monetta 14
Wando 26, Goose Creek 21
West Ashley 35, Stratford 14
Westside 37, J.L. Mann 9
Williamsburg Academy 55, Greenwood Christian 36
Woodruff 31, Broome 27
York Comprehensive 10, Westwood 8
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY
Ashbrook at Forestview
Berry at Ardrey Kell, 7
Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Butler at Porter Ridge
Carson at Northwest Cabarrus
Central Academy at Mount Pleasant
Charlotte Catholic at West Mecklenburg, 7
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day
Chatham Central at Union Academy
Christ the King at Hickory Christian
Community School of Davidson at Highland Tech
Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus
Cuthbertson at Anson
East Gaston at North Gaston
East Lincoln at West Caldwell
Forest Hills at West Stanly
Garinger at East Mecklenburg, 7
Harrells Christian vs. Davidson Day (at Hough High), 7
Hickory Grove at Trinity Christian
Hickory Ridge at South Rowan
Hough at West Charlotte, 7
Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer
Jay M. Robinson at East Rowan
Lincolnton at Newton Conover
Maiden at West Lincoln
Mallard Creek at A.L. Brown
Metrolina Christian at Cannon School
Mooresville at Alexander Central
Myers Park at Independence, 7
New Covenant Knights at Carolina Gladiators
North Iredell at Lake Norman
Northside Christian at High Point Christian
Olympic at South Mecklenburg, 7
Parkwood at Monroe
Piedmont at Marvin Ridge
Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville
Providence at Harding, 7
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee at Carolina Pride (at Weddington High)
South Iredell at North Lincoln
SouthLake Christian at Statesville Christian
South Point at Lake Norman Charter
Statesville at West Iredell
Vance at North Mecklenburg, 7
Victory Christian at Mountain Island Charter
Weddington at Sun Valley
West Rowan at Concord
South Carolina
FRIDAY
Clover at Rock Hill
Dorman at Fort Mill
Indian Land at Camden
Northwestern at Nation Ford
Richland Northeast at South Pointe (SC)
York at Lancaster
NC/SC BYES: Concord First Assembly, Hopewell, New Covenant Knights, Rocky River.
