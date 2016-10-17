High School Sports

October 17, 2016 12:01 PM

Observer-area conference, state tournament playoff pairings 10.17.16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

NCISAA Field Hockey

Tuesday’s first round: St. Mary’s at Greensboro Day; Forsyth Country Day at Cary Academy; Asheville School at Cary Christian; Cape Fear at Raleigh Ravenscroft

NCISAA Soccer

Tuesday’s first round

1A: Northwood Temple at Ridgecroft; Terra Ceia at The Oakwood School; University Christian at Grace Christian; American Hebrew at Kerr-Vance

2A: Gaston Day at Christ The King; Faith Christian at Arendell Parrott; Grace Christian at Cape Fear; Davidson Day at O’Neal

3A: Charlotte Country Day at Providence Day; Greensboro Day at North Raleigh Christian; Gaston Christian at Charlotte Latin; Durham Academy at Charlotte Christian

Southwestern 4A conference volleyball tournament

Monday at Myers Park: Porter Ridge vs. Myers Park, 4; Garinger vs. Porter Ridge, 5:30; Independence vs. East Meck, 7; Butler, bye

Tuesday’s semifinals at Myers Park: Butler vs. East Meck/Independence winner, 5:30; Porter Ridge/Myers Park winner vs. Porter Ridge/Garinger winner, 7

Wednesday at Myers Park: semifinal winners, championship, 6:30

MECKA 4A conference volleyball tournament

all games at Mallard Creek

Monday: Hough, bye; AL Brown vs. North Meck, 4; Hopewell vs. West Charlotte, 5:30; Mallard Creek vs. Vance, 7

Tuesday’s semifinals: Hough vs. North Meck/AL Brown, 5; Hopewell/W. Charlotte vs. Mallard Creek/Vance, 7

Wednesday: semifinal winner, championship, 7

SoMeck 8 Conference volleyball tournament

Monday at Providence: Harding vs. Providence, 5; Olympic vs. South Meck, 6:30

Monday at Ardrey Kell: West Meck vs. Ardrey Kell, 5; Charlotte Catholic vs. Berry, 6:30

Tuesday’s semifinals at Harding: Catholic/Berry winner vs. West Meck/Ardrey Kell, 5; Providence/Harding winner vs. Olympic/S. Meck, 6:30

Wednesday’s championship at Harding: semifinal winners, championship, 6 p.m.

High School Sports

