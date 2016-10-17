Charlotte-area high school football games of the week \ 10.17.16

No. 7 Charlotte Catholic (7-1, 4-0 SoMeck 8) at No. 10 West Mecklenburg (7-1, 4-0), Fri, 7: Both teams have won seven straight games and are tied for first place atop the conference standings. This game could decide the champion.
No. 2 Butler (8-1, 4-0 Southwestern 4A) at Porter Ridge (5-3, 2-1), Fri, 7:30: Butler can win at least a share of the conference title with a win. Porter Ridge can win at least a share by pulling an upset Friday and then beating East Meck and Rocky River.
No. 5 Mallard Creek (6-2, 3-1 MECKA) at No. 16 A.L. Brown (6-2, 2-1), Fri, 7:30: Both teams are still alive for the MECKA championship with one league loss, the same as Vance (7-1, 2-1) and Hough (5-3, 2-1).
Charlotte Country Day (2-5, 0-2 CISAA) at Providence Day (3-5, 0-1), Fri, 7: Country Day was one yard away from upsetting league favorite Charlotte Christian last week. Providence Day had a bye. The winner of this game likely gets the fourth and final NCISAA playoff seed.
Hunter Huss (5-3, 4-0 Big South) at Stuart Cramer (6-2, 3-1), Fri, 7:30: After an 0-3 start, Huss has won five straight and leads the league. Stuart Cramer got 111 yards from Kaiser Kayton and 93 from Jaylen Rocquemore in a 54-25 win over North Gaston last week that set a school-record for wins.
Langston Wertz Jr.
