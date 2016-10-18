Despite playoff changes for NCHSAA, SCHSL, Shrine Bowl date will not change

Hurricane Matthew has forced the N.C. High School Athletic Association and the S.C. High School League to push back their playoffs by one week as schools and towns are still dealing with devastating flooding in both states.
The championships in both states are now scheduled for Dec. 16 and 17.
The Shrine Bowl announced Tuesday that it intended to keep its Dec. 17 date in Spartanburg. Shrine Bowl officials said they had been receiving numerous calls about the 80th Shrine Bowl game between some of the best senior high school football players in both states.
If selected players are participating in state championship games, those players will be replaced on the Shrine Bowl roster.
“The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas’ fully understands the change in the state championship dates in both states due to the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Matthew,” game chairman Jamie Smith said in a statement. “The Shrine Bowl will continue its plan to play the 80th game on Saturday, December 17th...The Shrine Bowl has a plan in place to address the replacement of players and or coaches if need be.”
Officials said updates would be made available via its website.
