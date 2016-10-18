High School Sports

October 18, 2016 10:03 PM

Observer-area conference, state tournament playoff pairings 10.18.16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

NCISAA Field Hockey

Tuesday’s first round: St. Mary’s at Greensboro Day; Forsyth Country Day at Cary Academy; Cary Christian 3, Asheville School at Cary Christian 0; Raleigh Ravenscroft 2, Cape Fear 0

NCISAA Soccer

Tuesday’s first round

1A: Northwood Temple at Ridgecroft; Terra Ceia at The Oakwood School; University Christian at Grace Christian; American Hebrew at Kerr-Vance

2A: Christ The King 1, Gaston Day 0; Faith Christian at Arendell Parrott; Cape Fear 3, Grace Christian 2; O’Neal 4, Davidson Day 1

3A: Charlotte Country Day 1, Providence Day 0; Greensboro Day at North Raleigh Christian; Charlotte Latin 5, Gaston Christian 3; Charlotte Christian d. Durham Academy 0-0 (won on PKs)

NCISAA Girls Tennis

1A: Statesville Christian at Wayne Country Day, Thurs, 3:30; Ridgecroft at Lawrence Academy, Sat; Northeast Academy at University Christian, Sat; Greenfield School at Kerr-Vance, Fri, 3:30

2A: Burlington Christian at Westchester Country Day; Epiphany at Caldwell Academy; Durham Trinity at Carolina Day; Carolina Friends at Cary Christian

3A: Raleigh Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian; Charlotte Latin 5, Cannon 1; Providence Day 6, Greensboro Day 3; N. Raleigh Christian at Gaston Christian

Southwestern 4A conference volleyball tournament

Monday at Myers Park: Porter Ridge 3, Garinger 0; East Meck 3, Independence 0; Myers Park 3, Rocky River 0; Butler, bye

Tuesday’s semifinals at Myers Park: Butler d. East Meck; Porter Ridge d. Myers Park

Wednesday at Myers Park: Butler vs. Porter Ridge, championship, 6:30

MECKA 4A conference volleyball tournament

all games at Mallard Creek

Monday: Hough, bye; North Meck d. AL Brown; Hopewell d. W. Charlotte; Mallard Creek d. Vance

Tuesday’s semifinals: Hough 3, North Meck 0; Mallard Creek d. Hopewell

Wednesday: Hough vs. Mallard Creek, championship, 7

SoMeck 8 Conference volleyball tournament

Monday at Providence: Providence 3, Harding 0; South Meck 3, Olympic 0

Monday at Ardrey Kell: Ardrey Kell 3, West Meck 0; Charlotte Catholic 3, Berry 0

Tuesday’s semifinals at Harding: Ardrey Kell 3, Charlotte Catholic 1; Providence 3, South Meck 0

Wednesday’s championship at Harding: Ardrey Kell vs. Providence, championship, 6 p.m.

South Piedmont 3A Conference voleyball tournament

Tuesday’s semifinals: Cox Mill d. W. Rowan; Carson d. Hickory Ridgee

Wednesday’s championship: Carson at Cox Mill, 6

