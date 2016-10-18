Lake Norman’s Kathryn Carson, Sun Valley’s Hailey Pendleton win NCHSAA Regional Golf titles

Sun Valley’s Hailey Pendleton won the N.C. 3A Western Regional golf championship Tuesday at the Etowah Valley Golf Club and Lodge in Etowah, N.C. Lake Norman’s Kathryn Carson won the N.C. 4A West regional title at the Mooresville Golf club.
Pendleton shot 71 to beat North Buncombe’s Callista Rice and Marvin Ridge’s Haley McCrossan by one shot.
Weddington (Hannah Harvey, Hannah Lee and Joyce Zhang) won the team title with a total score of 269 and Warriors teammates Ellie Laymon and Olivia Gallagher also qualified for next week’s state championship. Enka (271) was second in the team race, followed by Marvin Ridge (273).
▪ In the 4A event, Carson shot a 72, to beat Charlotte Catholic’s Keri Kenkel by two shots. Mooresville’s Lauren Martin was fourth (76). Pfafftown Reagan won the team title (240) well ahead of Lake Norman (254) and Charlotte Catholic (255).
▪ Mount Pleasant’s Danielle Mirovich was the highest-placing Observer-area finisher at the N.C. 1A/2A Central Regional. She finished fifth with a score of 82, eight shots behind medalist Rachael Mast of West Davidson. Parkwood’s Cameron Wood was sixth (84).
