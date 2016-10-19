On conference championship night, Cox Mill volleyball moves into national top 10

It’s been a dream of a season for the Cox Mill High volleyball team. The Chargers (28-0) are unbeaten and have only lost two sets all season. They have not dropped a set since beating Marvin Ridge 3-1 on Sept. 7.
Now, they’re a top 10 national team.
MaxPreps moved the Chargers up one spot to No. 10 in its national rankings this week. Cox Mill plays rival Carson for the South Piedmont 3A championship Wednesday night. Cox Mill beat Carson 3-0 on Oct. 13 and 3-0 on Sept. 19.
Coach Michelle Phillips’ team is led by a trio of juniors Taylor Rowland (289 kills, 121 digs), Lauren Phillips (154 digs, 141 kills, 66 aces) and Alison Siersma (133). And a fourth junior, Courtney Weber, has 663 assists.
Last season, Cox Mill was 28-3 and lost 3-1 to eventual N.C. 3A state champion South Iredell in the state quarterfinal round. This year’s team has five seniors and hopes to win the school’s first state title. No Cabarrus County team has ever reached the NCHSAA championship round.
Comments