Charlotte Observer-area high school football leaders 10.19.16

High School Football Stat Leaders 08.29.16
Rushing
Name
School
Carries
Yards
TDs
Luke Bricken
Metrolina Christian
190
1378
10
Adam Johns
Mount Pleasant
199
1300
6
Canaan Cox
Statesville Christian
138
1289
15
Xavier McClain
Lincolnton
105
1272
17
Donshel Jetton
Mooresville
180
1229
16
Cole Jackson
Lake Norman
175
1172
17
Kevin Goodwin
Bessemer City
187
1131
11
Demarcus Alexander
Central Cabarrus
165
1083
8
Quavaris Crouch
Harding
136
1020
13
Emanuel Wilson
North Mecklenburg
122
1002
14
British Brooks
Ashbrook
117
999
13
Caleb Deveaux
Marvin Ridge
144
955
16
Nijere Peoples
Butler
135
945
16
Passing
Name
School
Comp
Att
Yards
TDs
Sam Hartman
Davidson Day
167
256
2872
35
Brady Pope
South Iredell
165
253
2540
28
Kirk Rygol
Fort Mill Nation Ford
166
233
2344
24
Gage Moloney
Rock Hill Northwestern
170
272
2206
20
Richard Latimer
West Mecklenburg
126
198
2195
26
Sam Howell
Sun Valley
131
207
2167
29
Dre Robinson
Rock Hill
153
247
1985
13
Kyle Holcomb
Mountain Island Charter
91
149
1969
22
Davis Cheek
Butler
117
171
1944
23
Garrett Shrader
Charlotte Christian
131
200
1839
23
Cordel Littlejohn
Lincolnton
107
172
1641
22
Luke Hefferly
Ardrey Kell
111
216
1618
16
Receiving
Name
School
No.
Yards
TDs
Nolan Groulx
Davidson Day
79
1417
17
Jerimiah Miller
Sun Valley
49
988
15
Sage Surratt
Lincolnton
65
907
12
Kusegi “Little” Cureton
Butler
41
894
12
Alex Stennett
Fort Mill Nation Ford
43
807
12
Cam Dollar
East Lincoln
37
774
10
Tikwan Johnson
Mountain Island Charter
29
739
10
Khafre Brown
West Mecklenburg
29
739
12
Kenny Agurs
Rock Hill
46
724
5
Emeka Emezie
Marvin Ridge
53
704
7
Tanner Tally
Northside Christian
33
689
7
Eric Gallman II
Mountain Island Charter
33
683
7
Tackles
Name
School
No.
Chase Monroe
Davidson Day
137
Ali Shockley
Rock Hill Northwestern
132
Christian Dixon
Butler
129
Jeremy Miller
Union Academy
128
Ryan Titus
Davidson Day
105
Ashton Thomas
Metrolina Christian
103
Seth Shimer
Parkwood
103
Robert Truesdale
Stuart Cramer
101
Najuan Worthy
Butler
100
Josh Sepe
Cuthbertson
92
Vinny Catan
Fort Mill Nation Ford
92
Corbin Tesimale
Fort Mill Nation Ford
91
Connor Helm
Hickory Ridge
89
Trajan Stephens-McQueen
West Mecklenburg
89
Max Thornhill
Lake Norman
88
Conner Fewin
Charlotte Country Day
88
Tyrese Marsh
Forest Hills
87
Interceptions
Name
School
No.
Beau Snuggs
Charlotte Christian
8
Jake Horstkamp
Porter Ridge
6
Nate Cureton
East Lincoln
5
Aapri Washington
Mountain Island Charter
5
Ryan Ensor
Charlotte Latin
5
Jacquez Armstrong
Ashbrook
5
Davis Wilder
Lake Norman Charter
4
Isaiah Cole
Bessemer City
4
Adam Robbe
Charlotte Catholic
4
Austin Robinson
Lake Norman
4
Justin Radulovich
Parkwood
4
Jahtwan Stafford
Monroe
4
Ken’darius Frederick
Rock Hill South Pointe
4
Ron’tavious Hughes
Fort Mill
4
Sacks
Name
School
No.
Najuan Worthy
Butler
17.0
Adam Hannibal
Stuart Cramer
13.5
ShayVon Gilliam
Mountain Island Charter
13.0
Deandre Staton
Monroe
12.0
Dylan Collins
Stuart Cramer
11.5
Naheem Elliott
Mountain Island Charter
11.0
Jay Josephthal
Lake Norman
10.5
Don McLendon
Sun Valley
10.0
Jake Lawler
South Mecklenburg
9.5
Indiana Moen
Northside Christian
9.0
Bruce Gunter
Bessemer City
9.0
Ryan Matz
East Lincoln
9.0
