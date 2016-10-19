High School Sports

October 19, 2016 8:45 PM

Charlotte Observer-area high school football leaders 10.19.16

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

High School Football Stat Leaders 08.29.16

Rushing

Name

School

Carries

Yards

TDs

Luke Bricken

Metrolina Christian

190

1378

10

Adam Johns

Mount Pleasant

199

1300

6

Canaan Cox

Statesville Christian

138

1289

15

Xavier McClain

Lincolnton

105

1272

17

Donshel Jetton

Mooresville

180

1229

16

Cole Jackson

Lake Norman

175

1172

17

Kevin Goodwin

Bessemer City

187

1131

11

Demarcus Alexander

Central Cabarrus

165

1083

8

Quavaris Crouch

Harding

136

1020

13

Emanuel Wilson

North Mecklenburg

122

1002

14

British Brooks

Ashbrook

117

999

13

Caleb Deveaux

Marvin Ridge

144

955

16

Nijere Peoples

Butler

135

945

16

Passing

Name

School

Comp

Att

Yards

TDs

Sam Hartman

Davidson Day

167

256

2872

35

Brady Pope

South Iredell

165

253

2540

28

Kirk Rygol

Fort Mill Nation Ford

166

233

2344

24

Gage Moloney

Rock Hill Northwestern

170

272

2206

20

Richard Latimer

West Mecklenburg

126

198

2195

26

Sam Howell

Sun Valley

131

207

2167

29

Dre Robinson

Rock Hill

153

247

1985

13

Kyle Holcomb

Mountain Island Charter

91

149

1969

22

Davis Cheek

Butler

117

171

1944

23

Garrett Shrader

Charlotte Christian

131

200

1839

23

Cordel Littlejohn

Lincolnton

107

172

1641

22

Luke Hefferly

Ardrey Kell

111

216

1618

16

Receiving

Name

School

No.

Yards

TDs

Nolan Groulx

Davidson Day

79

1417

17

Jerimiah Miller

Sun Valley

49

988

15

Sage Surratt

Lincolnton

65

907

12

Kusegi “Little” Cureton

Butler

41

894

12

Alex Stennett

Fort Mill Nation Ford

43

807

12

Cam Dollar

East Lincoln

37

774

10

Tikwan Johnson

Mountain Island Charter

29

739

10

Khafre Brown

West Mecklenburg

29

739

12

Kenny Agurs

Rock Hill

46

724

5

Emeka Emezie

Marvin Ridge

53

704

7

Tanner Tally

Northside Christian

33

689

7

Eric Gallman II

Mountain Island Charter

33

683

7

Tackles

Name

School

No.

Chase Monroe

Davidson Day

137

Ali Shockley

Rock Hill Northwestern

132

Christian Dixon

Butler

129

Jeremy Miller

Union Academy

128

Ryan Titus

Davidson Day

105

Ashton Thomas

Metrolina Christian

103

Seth Shimer

Parkwood

103

Robert Truesdale

Stuart Cramer

101

Najuan Worthy

Butler

100

Josh Sepe

Cuthbertson

92

Vinny Catan

Fort Mill Nation Ford

92

Corbin Tesimale

Fort Mill Nation Ford

91

Connor Helm

Hickory Ridge

89

Trajan Stephens-McQueen

West Mecklenburg

89

Max Thornhill

Lake Norman

88

Conner Fewin

Charlotte Country Day

88

Tyrese Marsh

Forest Hills

87

Interceptions

Name

School

No.

Beau Snuggs

Charlotte Christian

8

Jake Horstkamp

Porter Ridge

6

Nate Cureton

East Lincoln

5

Aapri Washington

Mountain Island Charter

5

Ryan Ensor

Charlotte Latin

5

Jacquez Armstrong

Ashbrook

5

Davis Wilder

Lake Norman Charter

4

Isaiah Cole

Bessemer City

4

Adam Robbe

Charlotte Catholic

4

Austin Robinson

Lake Norman

4

Justin Radulovich

Parkwood

4

Jahtwan Stafford

Monroe

4

Ken’darius Frederick

Rock Hill South Pointe

4

Ron’tavious Hughes

Fort Mill

4

Sacks

Name

School

No.

Najuan Worthy

Butler

17.0

Adam Hannibal

Stuart Cramer

13.5

ShayVon Gilliam

Mountain Island Charter

13.0

Deandre Staton

Monroe

12.0

Dylan Collins

Stuart Cramer

11.5

Naheem Elliott

Mountain Island Charter

11.0

Jay Josephthal

Lake Norman

10.5

Don McLendon

Sun Valley

10.0

Jake Lawler

South Mecklenburg

9.5

Indiana Moen

Northside Christian

9.0

Bruce Gunter

Bessemer City

9.0

Ryan Matz

East Lincoln

9.0

