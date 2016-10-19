South Mecklenburg shuts out Olympic in soccer

Ethan DeSilva had a hat trick and an assist and Cameron Barnes added two goals as reigning NCHSAA 4A boys’ soccer champion South Mecklenburg beat Olympic 5-0 on Wednesday.
Tanner Jordi had two assists and Dylan Rice had the shutout for the Sabres (19-1-1), who have outscored their opponents 20-3 in three games since dropping their first game of the season (3-1 to Providence) on Oct. 11.
DeSilva has 13 goals and 25 assists this season and Barnes has 14 goals.
Wednesday’s results
Soccer
South Mecklenburg 5, Olympic 0
GOALS: SM: Ethan DeSilva 3, Cameron Barnes 2; SHUTOUT: Dylan Rice; RECORD: SM 19-1-1.
Garinger 3, East Mecklenburg 1
GOALS: G: Ivan Rosario 2, Walter Marikwa; EM: Jack Mehrtens; RECORDS: G: 8-9, 5-6 SW4A; EM: 12-5-2, 7-3.
Charlotte Catholic 9, West Mecklenburg 0
GOALS: CC: Speidel 2, Finnegan 2, Zeller 2, Nenichka, Siczek, Huth.
Providence 9, Harding 0
GOALS: P: Dallas Baker 3, Luis Romero 2, Jaren Robbins, Zade Eldomiaty, Jake Kelley, Tabor Kocmond; SHUTOUT: Joey Jegier.
Late Tuesday
NCISAA 3A Tournament
Charlotte Christian 0, Durham Academy 0
Note: Charlotte Christian won on penalty kicks.
Tennis
NCISAA 3A Tournament
Providence Day 6, Greensboro Day 3
SINGLES: Caroline Kurani (PD) d. Clarke Phillips 6-1, 7-5; Addie Heintze (PD) d. Lauren Whittey 6-4, 6-2; Amina Mughnee (PD) d. Olina Shoener 6-1, 6-1; Tenley Parr (GD) d. Deniz Yalcin 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6); Sarah Heffner (PD) d. Helen Noone 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-3); Carolina Doss (GD) d. Alli Burt 6-3, 6-3.
DOUBLES: Kurani/Heintze (PD) d. Phillips/Noone 8-2; Yalcin/Mughnee (PD) d. Whittey/Shoener 8-3; Parr/Doss (GD) d. Heffner/Molly Young 8-3.
Cross Country
Late Tuesday
CISAA Championships
At McAlpine Park
BOYS’ TEAMS: 1. Providence Day 24; 2. Charlotte Country Day 52; 3. Charlotte Latin 64; 4. Cannon School 89; 5. Covenant Day 150; 6. Charlotte Christian 163.
TOP INDIVIDUALS: 1. Noah Dolhare (PD) 16:42; 2. Jason Krell (PD) 17:39; 3. Sam Norvell (CS) 17:42; 4. Tristan Wick (CCD) 17:46; 5. Matt Padgett (CL) 17:48; 6. Robert Veres (PD) 17:48; 7. Alexander Smith (PD) 17:50; 8. Dylan Riddell (PD) 17:52; 9. Rob Schleusner (CL) 17:58; 10. Daniel Tierney (CCD) 17:58.
GIRLS’ TEAMS: 1. Charlotte Latin 48; 2. Providence Day 56; 3. Covenant Day 57; 4. Charlotte Country Day 84; 5. Cannon School 105; 6. Charlotte Christian 181.
TOP INDIVIDUALS: 1. Lilly Hallock (CL) 19:20; 2. Justine Cronk (PD) 19:38; 3. Sophie Spada (CCD) 19:53; 4. Ella Dunn (CCD) 19:56; 5. Marion Donald (CL) 20:16; 6. Caroline Livingston (CS) 20:17; 7. Eva Lindner (CD) 20:20; 8. Mary Catherine Pope (CL) 20:35; 9. Molly Kral (PD) 20:39; 10. Kelsey Troutman (CD) 20:48.
